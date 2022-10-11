Energy Investing News

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired certain mineral claims (the "Claims") in Saskatchewan from Big Ridge Gold Corp. ("Big Ridge") in consideration of the issuance of 100,000 shares of the Company to Big Ridge and a 1% net smelter return royalty on the Claims, one-half of which (0.5%) may be purchased by the Company for $500,000. The shares are subject to a four month hold period.

The Fisher property is located 40km west of Pelican Narrows, Saskatchewan in a volcanic arc assemblage and associated sedimentary rocks of the Glennie Domain. The property hosts a stratabound, volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit measuring 650,000 tons grading 0.5% copper and 3.0% zinc.* Forum's geological team has identified further targets for extension of the mineralization and will be conducting a prospecting and sampling program this month.

Richard Mazur, P.Geo., Forum's President & CEO and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

*A historical resource estimate that has not been calculated or classified under the specifications of National Instrument 43-101 and should not be relied upon.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

