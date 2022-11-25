Precious MetalsInvesting News

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce filing of an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") technical report for its 100% owned Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") located near Uranium City, Saskatchewan .

Fortune Bay Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Fortune Bay's News Release dated November 1, 2022 , titled " Fortune Bay Announces Positive PEA For Goldfields Project, Saskatchewan ", outlines the key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the Goldfields PEA, which provides a base case assessment for developing the Goldfields mineral resource by conventional open pit mining methods, and gold recovery with a standard free milling flowsheet. In summary, the economic model supports an operation with low capital cost and high rate of return over an 8.3 year mine life, with average annual production of 101,000 ounces of gold.

PEA Highlights:
  • Robust economics with after-tax net present value ("NPV") (discount rate 5%) of C$285M , internal rate of return ("IRR") of 35.2% and payback of 1.7 years estimated with gold price of US$1,650 per ounce
  • Average annual gold production of 101,000 ounces over life of mine ("LOM"), with an average of 122,000 ounces per year in the first 4 years
  • 8.3 year LOM producing 835,000 ounces of gold
  • Average cash cost of US$778 /oz and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") of US$889 /oz gold
  • Initial capital expenditure of C$234M

The PEA technical report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco"), in collaboration with Moose Mountain Technical Services for the mine design, and SRK Consulting ( Canada ) Inc. for the updated mineral resource estimate and environmental, permitting and social aspects. The technical report is available on the Fortune Bay Corp. company profile at www.sedar.com , and is also available on the Company website www.fortunebaycorp.com .

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Verran , M.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Verran is an employee of Fortune Bay and is not independent of the Company under NI 43–101.

About Goldfields

The 100% owned Goldfields Project is located approximately 13 kilometres south of Uranium City in northern Saskatchewan . The Project comprises 12 mineral dispositions, covering approximately 5,000 hectares, and is host to the Box and Athona gold deposits and numerous other gold prospects and occurrences. The Project is located within a historical mining area and benefits from established infrastructure, including a road and hydro-powerline to the Box deposit. Nearby facilities and services in Uranium City include bulk fuel, civil contractors, and a commercial airport. The Project has a history of gold production (64,000 oz produced between 1939 to 1942), numerous exploration drilling campaigns (over 1,000 drill holes) and historical mining studies by previous owners of the Project. The current total gold resource for Box and Athona (effective date September 1, 2022 ) stands at 979,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated category (23.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.31 g/t gold) and 210,800 ounces of gold in the Inferred category (7.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t gold).

About Ausenco

Ausenco is a global company based across 26 offices in 14 countries, with projects in over 80 locations worldwide. Combining deep technical expertise with a 30-year track record, Ausenco delivers innovative, value- add consulting studies, project delivery, asset operations and maintenance solutions to the mining and metals, oil & gas and industrial sectors.

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada , Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico , Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.

"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the results of the PEA, including future Project opportunities, future operating and capital costs, closure costs, AISC, the projected NPV, IRR, timelines, permit timelines, and the ability to obtain the requisite permits, economics and associated returns of the Project, the technical viability of the Project, the market and future price of and demand for gold, the environmental impact of the Project, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the local levels of government. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward- looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Fortune Bay Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c4183.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fortune BayTSXV:FOREnergy Investing
FOR:CA
Fortune Bay

Fortune Bay


Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PEA FOR GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PEA FOR GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

Average Annual Gold Production of 101 koz, After-Tax NPV5% of C$285M, and IRR of 35.2%

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY INTERSECTS NEAR-SURFACE ELEVATED RADIOACTIVITY IN MULTIPLE DRILL HOLES AT THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

FORTUNE BAY INTERSECTS NEAR-SURFACE ELEVATED RADIOACTIVITY IN MULTIPLE DRILL HOLES AT THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drilling results from its maiden exploration drilling program on the 100% owned Murmac Uranium Project ("Murmac" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figures 1 and 2).

The drilling program, which tested regional targets across the Project, identified elevated radioactivity in multiple drill holes within favorable geological settings for high-grade, unconformity-related basement-hosted deposits typical of the Athabasca Basin.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY INTERSECTS ELEVATED RADIOACTIVITY IN MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM AT THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

FORTUNE BAY INTERSECTS ELEVATED RADIOACTIVITY IN MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM AT THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drill results for its 100% owned Strike Uranium Project ("Strike" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figures 1 and 2). A total of nine drill holes were completed comprising 2,064 metres. Results included shallow intersections of elevated radioactivity, between 35 and 95 metres below surface, within favorable geological settings for high-grade, basement hosted deposits typical of the Athabasca Basin.

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY BEGINS TRADING ON OTCQX MARKET

FORTUNE BAY BEGINS TRADING ON OTCQX MARKET

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "FTBYF". Fortune Bay upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market. Fortune Bay's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FOR and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 5QN.

Fortune Bay Corp. logo (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

It is anticipated that the trading of Fortune Bay's shares on the OTCQX will provide greater visibility and more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, "We are pleased to have begun trading on OTCQX with the objective of enhancing our liquidity and strengthening our shareholder base. We look forward to engaging with new U.S. investors as we continue to advance the Company's mineral exploration and development projects for the benefit of all stakeholders."

About Fortune Bay
Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR, FWB: 5QN, OTCQX: FTBYF) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada , Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico , Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Their data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of three public markets: OTCQX ® Best Market, OTCQB ® Venture Market and Pink ® Open Market.

OTC Link ® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.  Their innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.

"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Fortune Bay Corp. ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Fortune Bay's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to metal prices, changes in planned work resulting from weather, COVID-19 restrictions, availability of contractors, logistical, technical or other factors, the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of Fortune Bay's mineral properties, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and other tests, the possibility that required permits may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all, risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in work programs, the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the exploration operations, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations and the lack of availability of necessary capital, which may not be available to Fortune Bay, acceptable to it or at all. Fortune Bay is subject to the specific risks inherent in the mining business as well as general economic and business conditions. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Fortune Bay undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Fortune Bay does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Fortune Bay Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/27/c9055.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES INITIAL DRILL TARGETS FOR THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES INITIAL DRILL TARGETS FOR THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drill targets for its 100% owned Murmac Uranium Project ("Murmac" or the "Project") located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figures 1 and 2).

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Announces Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Announces Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 28,571,429 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.07 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds up to $2,000,000.03. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share") and one-half (12) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.105 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour to Carry Out Multiple Phases of Diamond Drilling Totalling 10,000 Metres at the Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour to Carry Out Multiple Phases of Diamond Drilling Totalling 10,000 Metres at the Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for a multi-phased drill campaign at its recently optioned 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour is planning 10,000 metres of diamond drilling over three phases to be completed by September of next year and is fully funded for the drill campaign.

Russell Lake Project Location Map:
http://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY-RussellLake-20220325-Inset.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Announces Approval of Upcoming Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Announces Approval of Upcoming Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today that a winter exploration drill program at the Hook Lake Project has been approved by the joint venture partners with drilling to commence in January 2023. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%). The Project lies on the southwestern edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin and is adjacent to, and on trend with, high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"We appreciate the ongoing support of our partners Cameco and Orano in the advancement of this important project," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "With its proximity to the two largest uranium discoveries of the last decade and our encouraging results to date, we continue to see immense opportunity for discovery at this project."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Assays Return 25.4% U3O8 at West McArthur

CanAlaska Assays Return 25.4% U3O8 at West McArthur

New Assays Confirm High-Grade Uranium in Several Drill Holes from Summer Program and Continuity of Discovery

Additional Highlights Include 3.98% U3O8over 2.3 metres and 0.84% U3O8over 5.0 metres

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Begins Airborne Geophysical Survey at Charcoal and Castor Uranium Projects

Cosa Resources Begins Airborne Geophysical Survey at Charcoal and Castor Uranium Projects

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 15, 2022 Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of an airborne geophysical survey on the Charcoal and Castor uranium projects. Both projects are 100% owned by the Company and located in the prolific Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Drill Mobilization Underway at Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Drill Mobilization Underway at Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is mobilizing a drill and crew to commence drilling on its 100% owned Wollaston uranium project by the end of the month. Drilling last winter on the project was successful in identifying the Gizmo zone with uranium grades up to 0.21% U3O8 intersected in one of four holes drilled on the target exhibiting strong alteration and geochemical values. Permits are in place and approximately 3,000m of drilling in 12 holes are planned on various targets that were developed by the recent airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) survey flown over the project in August. The Wollaston project is well located 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of OranoDenison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the northeastern Athabasca Basin (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×