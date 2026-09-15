Fortinet Expands U.S. Presence with New Company-Owned Innovation Hub in New York City

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced the opening of a new company-owned Innovation Hub in New York City. The new Innovation Hub will give customers and partners in the region greater access to Fortinet experts, hands-on technology demonstrations, executive briefings, and training. The expanded presence will also support closer engagement with organizations, including the financial services sector, as they navigate increasingly complex cybersecurity requirements.
Representing an investment of more than $60 million, the facility underscores Fortinet's continued commitment to strategic markets and providing customers and partners with greater access to its cybersecurity expertise and resources. The approximately 40,000-square-foot facility, which will support employees across several functions, including sales, is three times the size of Fortinet's previous New York City office.
"New York City is the world's most important center for financial services and enterprise business, making it a strategic market for Fortinet. Fortinet has a significant number of customers in New York City who rely on us for leading security, including the top 10 financial services enterprises. Our investment in this new Innovation Hub reflects Fortinet's long-term approach to being built-to-last in order to support and protect our customers, enabling us to give them greater access to Fortinet experts, technology, local support, training, and collaborative experiences. As our business continues to grow, this facility provides us with the space to continue to hire more professionals to continue scaling for long-term momentum, deepening those relationships and further helping support and protect organizations as they address their evolving cybersecurity needs."
– John Whittle, Chief Operating Officer, Fortinet
The New York City Innovation Hub will include:
- Fortinet Cloud point of presence (PoP): Building on Fortinet's global PoP network, this new data center expands our reach while accelerating our investments in AI technology delivery. Powered by Fortinet's custom ASIC technology, the facility delivers high-performance security processing, an elevated user experience, and significant cost savings for customers.
- Executive Briefing Center: The center is an expanded collaborative environment where customers, partners, and Fortinet experts can come together to discuss cybersecurity strategies, explore Fortinet solutions, and address evolving business and technology requirements.
- Cybersecurity Training Center: The center is a dedicated facility for in-person learning and training, expanding access to Fortinet's cybersecurity expertise and helping organizations strengthen cybersecurity skills among their teams to address the industry's skills gap.
- Energy-efficient infrastructure: Fortinet replaced aging electrical and mechanical infrastructure with equipment designed to higher energy-efficiency standards. The building will also use heat recovery from its data center to help heat other areas of the facility, part of Fortinet's broader sustainability efforts.
The New York City location builds on Fortinet's growing network of Innovation Hubs worldwide, including Chicago, Atlanta, London, Sydney, and other strategic markets. Together, these locations provide customers and partners around the world with greater access to Fortinet expertise, executive briefings, hands-on training and technology demonstrations to support customers evolving cybersecurity needs.
Additional Resources
- Visit fortinet.com/trust to learn more about Fortinet innovation, collaboration partners, product security processes, and enterprise-grade products.
- Learn about Fortinet's free cybersecurity training, which includes broad cyber awareness and product training. The Fortinet Training Institute also provides training and certification through the Network Security Expert (NSE) Certification, Academic Partner, and Education Outreach programs.
- Learn more about FortiGuard Labs threat intelligence and research and Outbreak Alerts, which provide timely steps to mitigate breaking cybersecurity attacks.
- Learn more about Fortinet's FortiGuard Security Services portfolio.
- Read about how Fortinet customers are securing their organizations.
- Follow Fortinet on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X. Subscribe to Fortinet on our blog or YouTube.
About Fortinet
Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. More than 1 million lifetime customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTS), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet's commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet's elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.
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Fortinet, Inc.
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