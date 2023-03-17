Energy Investing News

Forsys Provides Update for the Norasa Project, Namibia

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on strategic developments at the Company's Norasa Uranium Project ("Norasa Project" or "Norasa") located in Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Uranium Project is wholly-owned by the Company's subsidiary Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd. ("Valencia Uranium") and comprises the Valencia Uranium Project (ML149) and the Namibplaas Uranium Project (EPL3638) in the Erongo region of Namibia.

A Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") was originally completed by Amec Foster Wheeler in 2015 for the Norasa Project, and subsequently, various metallurgical testwork programs and desk top studies have been undertaken.

Ausenco Limited ("Ausenco") were contracted by Forsys Metals in 2022 to review the 2015 DFS for any potential technical gaps and upgrades and to identify cost saving initiatives. Several aspects were identified by Ausenco and recommendations were made for technical optimisation and cost saving opportunities, compared to the original DFS.

Technical trade-off studies will now be conducted to evaluate the options for practical and economical benefit, in comparison to the 2015 DFS. In this regard, Valencia Uranium has appointed DRA Mineral Projects Pty Ltd ("DRA") as the engineering consulting company to conduct the trade-off studies. DRA are highly experienced in Namibian mining as well as uranium mining studies and resource projects in Southern Africa.

The scope of work includes a review of testwork information to confirm optimal grind size considering uranium recovery, costs, materials handling and tailings handling. Balance of trade-off studies include the comminution circuitry design; leach circuitry design and layout; and dewatering circuit configuration and design. A tailings deposition option study will also be undertaken. Techno-financial evaluations will be done, in addition to qualitative risk assessments to select the best design basis for further DFS validation.

An eight week time frame is planned for the trade-off studies. A drilling program for confirmatory and variability metallurgical testwork will also be undertaken. The Company will provide further updates on these ongoing studies as they become available.

Mark Frewin, Forsys CEO said "We are pleased to appoint DRA to conduct these studies as they are highly qualified and have a strong understanding and experience with uranium mining. The appointment is a key element towards engineering and design optimization at Norasa. We are confident that the studies will highlight opportunities to improve the project economics in a market where uranium is now being treated as a environmentally sound renewable energy source."

About Forsys Metals Corp.
Forsys Metals Corp. is a uranium focused development company with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the Valencia and Namibplaas uranium projects in Namibia, Africa, a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43‐101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website forsysmetals.com.

Valore Metals Corp. TSX ‐ V: VO ; OTCQB: KVLQF ; Frankfurt: KEQ0 (" ValOre " or the " Company ") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the " Definitive Agreement ") with Labrador Uranium Inc. (" Labrador ") whereby ValOre has agreed to sell to Labrador (the " Transaction ") a 100% interest in ValOre's Angilak Property uranium project in Nunavut Territory (the " Angilak Property ") for consideration comprised of: (i) CDN$3,000,000 in cash, and (ii) 100,000,000 common shares of Labrador, which shares represent a value of CDN$40,000,000, calculated using the volume weighted average price of the Labrador common shares for the 10-day period immediately prior to entering into the aforementioned Definitive Agreement. It is intended that the Transaction be completed by way of plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The 100,000,000 common shares of Labrador issued to ValOre as consideration for the Angilak Property will be distributed, pro rata to the shareholders of ValOre at closing of the Transaction, as a return of capital.

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR (at www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF version .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. 's ( TSX-V: SYH ) ( OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company, Basin Uranium Corp. ("Basin Uranium") is pleased to announce the intersection of significant mineralization from the three-hole Phase 2 drill program at its Mann Lake project located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit. A total of 6,279 metres of diamond drilling was completed on the Mann Lake property during the 2022 season.

Mann Lake Uranium Project :
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_MannLake_20211129.jpg

Focus on Testing Strike Extension of Unconformity Uranium Mineralization

Priority Targets Associated with Conductivity Anomalies From 2022 Geophysical Program

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is launching a 1,200 metre RC exploration drilling program at the Ivana East target, located 10km east of the Ivana deposit (see Figure 1 ) in the southernmost sector of the wholly owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province Argentina ("AGP").

Mel Deposit Contains Historical Indicated Resource Estimate of 82.5 Million Pounds Nickel at 0.875% Grade

Property Located Within 25 Kilometres of Vale's Thompson Mine and Mill Complex

