Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. For the 12 month term of the agreement having started on February 16, 2022, INN will provide advertising on its website to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is CAD $6,000 on a monthly basis. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com.

The Company further announces a second strategic partnership with Red Cloud Financial Services ("Red Cloud"). Red Cloud is an IIROC regulated dealer and a leading provider of financial services to the global mining sector, with headquarters in Toronto, Canada. The 12 month term of the agreement commenced on February 28, 2022 with a monthly fee of CAD $10,000. Red Cloud will provide marketing and similar advisory services for the Company which include the marketing of the Company to targeted potential investors and their advisors, and the introductions between the Company and potential retail brokers and investment advisors, high-net worth individuals, traditional institutional investors and fund managers, private equity investors, as well as potential strategic corporate investors. Red Cloud can be reached at 1-844-621-1251, 1-647-792-7978 or info@redcloudfs.com.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.
Foremost Lithium is an energy technology company focused and committed to become one of the first North American Companies to produce high quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide. Lithium hydroxide is a strategic battery mineral mainly consumed in the production of cathode materials for lithium ion batteries. Lithium-based batteries power our daily use of consumer electronics, enable electrification of the transportation sector, and provide stationary grid storage, critical to developing the clean-energy economy. The Company is prudently and systematically exploring and building tonnage on its four lithium properties, Jean Lake, Grass River, and Zoro located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and Hidden Lake in the Northwest Territories. Foremost Lithium also holds assets in precious commodities with its Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico, USA.

For further information please contact:

Scott Taylor
President and CEO
Foremost Lithium Resource &Technology Ltd.
Email: scott.taylor@foremostlithium.com
Phone: +1 (604) 330-8067
Twitter: @lithiumlane

Follow us and contact us on social media:
Twitter: @foremostlithium
Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/company/foremost-lithium-resource-technology/mycompany
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForemostLithium

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Foremost within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Foremost provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to market conditions, exploration findings, results, and recommendations, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Foremost's public filings under Foremost's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Foremost has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Foremost disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as lithium as result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115855

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Foremost Lithium Releases Results of Airborne Magnetic Survey Showing a Prospective 'Lithium Lane' Connecting Its Jean Lake Property with Snow Lake Lithium's Sherritt Gordon Property

Foremost Lithium Releases Results of Airborne Magnetic Survey Showing a Prospective 'Lithium Lane' Connecting Its Jean Lake Property with Snow Lake Lithium's Sherritt Gordon Property

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to report initial data from the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, ("UAV") magnetic survey over the Jean Lake property first announced on December 9th, 2021. Jean Lake is the 100% owned 1,002-hectare (2,476-acre) property which connects with Snow Lake Lithium's Thompson Brothers lithium project within the Snow Lake pegmatite field (Snow Lake, Manitoba, Canada). Images from EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. ("EarthEx") magnetic data identified several highly prospective targets which correlate with the previously identified Beryl pegmatite dykes (B and B-2) which assayed between 3.89% - 5.17% Li2O. The locations of the B and B-2 Beryl pegmatite dykes are annotated with the magnetic data in Figure 1. The black lines are the preliminary interpretation of the magnetic low lineaments from a Centre for Exploration Targeting ("CET") analysis and overly the magnetic "low" picks layer. The coincidence of the trends of magnetic lows with the Beryl pegmatites and their extension along a trend recognized for its association with high-grade lithium pegmatites is highly encouraging.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/115225_foremost1.jpg

Foremost Lithium Exploration & Technology: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Foremost Lithium Exploration & Technology: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Foremost Lithium Exploration & Technology (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

Foremost Lithium Contracts EarthEx Geophysical to Fly Airborne Magnetic Drone Survey Commencing March 2022 over Its 100 Percent Owned Zoro and Grass River Lithium Projects in Snow Lake Manitoba, Canada

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce it has contracted EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. ("EarthEx") to perform an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, ("UAV") magnetic survey to be flown at its Zoro and Grass River Claim ("GRC") Lithium Projects near the historic mining district of Snow Lake, Manitoba commencing in March, 2022. EarthEx was selected by Foremost Lithium as it has repeatedly demonstrated a track-record of finding new prospective drill targets with precision and high-resolution utilizing UAV more commonly known as a drone, or aircrafts without any human pilot, crew or passengers on board. Just recently the Company's neighbor, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. announced its successful first results from their very own UAV magnetic surveys on February 15, 2022 on the adjacent Sherritt Gordon asset.

Foremost's Lithium's survey will be comprised of 4,066 line-km providing 100% coverage over both the Zoro and GRC lithium properties. The survey will be flown at 25 metre line-spacing, with 250 metre spaced tie-lines. It is estimated the total work will take approximately 4 weeks to complete with the final interpretation scheduled to be delivered 6 weeks thereafter.

Foremost Lithium Announces Immediate Approval to Be Upgraded to the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States and CEO Roadshow to Engage with German and Swiss Institutional Investors

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("FAT" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce it has been successfully up-listed from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). Foremost Lithium's symbol will remain unchanged on the OTCQB and will continue to trade under the symbol "FRRSF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FAT" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "F0R0", and WKN: "A3DCC8".

The OTCQB Venture Market, is recognized by the US Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved transparency to make informed investment decisions.

Lake Resources NL $39 Million At-The-Market Capital Raise

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce that it has utilised its At-the-Market Subscription Agreement ("ATM") with Acuity Capital (previously referred to as a Controlled Placement Agreement - see announcements on 31 July 2018, 1 September 2020, 22 September 2020, 27 November 2020, 19 January 2021, 4 June 2021 and 5 November 2021) to raise $39,000,000(inclusive of costs) by agreeing to issue 40,000,000 LKE fully paid ordinary shares to Acuity Capital at an issue price of $0.975 per share.

The 40,000,000 Lake shares will be issued out of the Company's LR7.1 capacity. The issue price of $0.975 represents a premium of 2.1% to the 15-trading day VWAP of $0.955 to 7 March 2022 (inclusive). Settlement of the transaction is expected to occur on 11 March 2022.

Lake Chairman, Stu Crow said the that the successful issue of shares to Acuity under the ATM Subscription Agreement further strengthens the balance sheet.

He also said that along with Letters of Interest from Export Credit Agencies of the UK and Canada to fund up to 70 percent of the development costs of the Kachi Project, these funds will support a period of rapid expansion and increased activity across LKE's four brine projects in Argentina.

The funds raised will also be put towards working capital.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

119.00 usd

Jourdan Announces Drilling Program Has Successfully Intersected New Eastern Extension of Li Pegmatite

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that all of its first four drill holes of its winter 2022 drilling campaign have intersected the newly identified spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm on its Vallée property at a previously underexplored eastern position, which the Company believes has not been exposed by the North American Lithium mine to the west of Vallée (see Fig. 1).

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c97402b-b4a9-4ce1-bb4e-03b6afc5a563

Albemarle Corporation to Present at 2022 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that Kent Masters chief executive officer, and Scott Tozier chief financial officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in New York City on March 16, 2022 at 9:40 a.m. ET .

Arcadia Minerals

Positive Lithium Mineralogical Test Results Received

Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7, FRA:8OH) (Arcadia or the Company ), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimed at Tantalum, Lithium, Nickel, Copper, and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce positive lithium mineralogical test results from its Bitterwasser lithium clay project.

person rolls out paper on table

Top Lithium Producer SQM's Profit Climbs, US$250 Million Expansion Planned

SQM's (NYSE:SQM) net income in 2021 was three times higher than in 2020, with the company hitting US$585.5 million, up from US$164.5 million reported the previous year.

Lithium revenues increased by more than 144 percent for the top producer of the commodity, coming in at US$936.1 million in 2021 compared to US$383.4 million in 2020.

“We believe global lithium demand grew approximately 55 percent during 2021 when compared to 2020, mainly driven by new demand for electric vehicles,” CEO Ricardo Ramos said in a statement. “During 2021, market prices for lithium also grew as supply could not keep up with the strong demand growth.”

stock chart rising, person points to the top of the arrow

Australian Lithium Producers Post Half-year Results as Prices Soar

Lithium prices have been on the rise for the past year, hitting all-time highs in 2021.

Continued strength is expected with demand set to outstrip supply in the foreseeable future, and ASX-listed lithium producers are seeing revenue increases on the back of this strong market.

In 2022, prices for spodumene are forecast to rise to an average US$1,185 per tonne, up from around US$720 in 2021, while lithium hydroxide is expected to rise from US$7,300 per tonne in 2020 to US$18,940 in 2023, according to a December report from the Office of the Chief Economist.

