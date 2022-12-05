Lithium Investing News

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver on Friday, December 02, 2022. All resolutions presented to shareholders were approved apart from the Company's Fixed Performance Unit Plan ("PSUs"), which shareholders overwhelmingly rejected with 98.2% voting against. The new Board of Directors ("the Board") acknowledges that shareholders have not ratified the PSU plan. The Board accepted Andrew Lyon's PSU forfeiture of 3,000,000 PSUs and to enter into an agreement with Mr. Lyons formalizing the forfeiture.

Following the AGM, the newly elected board, comprised of Jason Barnard, Andrew Lyons, Johnathan More, Christopher MacPherson and Michael McLeod held its first board meeting approving the following resolutions:

Interim President and CEO

Jason Barnard, an incumbent director, brings over 31 years experience in capital markets, focused on Canadian base metal companies, helping raise over $500 million for mining and exploration companies. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Economics and has passed The Canadian Securities Course. Mr. Barnard has helped finance the Company since 2016 and currently holds over 10% of Foremost's outstanding shares.

Stock Options

In regard to the new appointments, the Company announces it has granted incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 3,100,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.18 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's Meeting that was just held and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The new interim President and CEO, Jason Barnard declined to participate in the stock option grant.

Message from the new President

Jason Barnard, Foremost's newly appointed interim President and CEO, comments, "I feel confident being in this position to execute on decisions to help elevate our company. This is a strong board supported by our existing experienced technical and management team that should advance our projects, and help our company reach its full potential. This represents an exciting time for Foremost and all of its stakeholders and most importantly its shareholders."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Jason Barnard, President and CEO
Email: info@foremostlithium.com
Phone: +1 (604) 330-8067

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.

Foremost Lithium is a hard-rock exploration company strategically located to capitalize on the world's growing EV appetite and is committed to being a premier supplier of North America's lithium feedstock. As the world transitions towards decarbonization, the Company is focused on exploration and growth on its 5 Lithium Lane Projects in Snow Lake Manitoba. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico USA.

Follow us or contact us on social media:
Twitter: @foremostlithium
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/foremost-lithium-resourcetechnology/mycompany
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForemostLithium

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions, and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the Company's properties and the acquisition of additional exploration projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", "anticipates" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the Company's the completion of the transaction on the terms and within the time disclosed herein, or at all. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146703

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Foremost LithiumCSE:FATBattery Metals Investing
FAT:CNX
Foremost Lithium

Foremost Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Completes Sale of Its Interest on Its Hidden Lake Property for $3.5 Million Cash

Foremost Lithium Completes Sale of Its Interest on Its Hidden Lake Property for $3.5 Million Cash

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium, Foremost or the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its 60% interest in the Hidden Lake Project in Yellowknife, NWT for C$3.5 million to Youssa PTY Ltd., an Australian private company. The transaction was completed pursuant to the terms and conditions of the signed and binding term sheet entered between the parties, previously announced on November 07, 2022.

The Hidden Lake Project that was purchased from Foremost, consists of five contiguous mineral claims, with at least 10 lithium-bearing spodumene pegmatite dykes across 4,100 acres/1,659 hectares situated in the prolific Yellowknife Pegmatite District NWT.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Andrew Lyons Director and CFO at Foremost Lithium Forfeits His 3 Million PSUs

Andrew Lyons Director and CFO at Foremost Lithium Forfeits His 3 Million PSUs

Andrew Lyons, current director and CFO of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) ("the Company") announces he is forfeiting his total allocated 3 million unvested Performance Share Units (PSUs) pursuant to the Company's Performance Share Unit Plan.

Andrew Lyons will retain his previously awarded and vested 500,000 PSUs.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Receives Work Permit to Commence a 3,000 Metre Drill Program on Jean Lake Lithium Property in Snow Lake Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Receives Work Permit to Commence a 3,000 Metre Drill Program on Jean Lake Lithium Property in Snow Lake Manitoba

Highlights

  • The focus of this drill program will be the Beryl Dyke B1 which returned two grab samples assaying 3.89 and 5.17% Li2O, and Beryl Dyke B2 which returned three grab samples assaying 3.81, 4.09 and 4.74% Li2O in addition to linear UAV-assisted magnetic trends overlain by soils with elevated lithium content (see figure 1)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium to Sell Interest in Hidden Lake Property for C$3.5 Million

Foremost Lithium to Sell Interest in Hidden Lake Property for C$3.5 Million

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding term sheet with respect to the sale of its 60% interest in the Hidden Lake Project in Yellowknife, NWT for C$3.5 million to an arm's length party.

The Company has received a C$100,000 non-refundable deposit in connection with signing the term sheet. The closing of the transaction and receipt of the remaining C$3.4 million of the purchase price is expected to occur within 30 days, subject to the parties entering into and approving definitive binding documentation, final due diligence by the purchaser, receipt of applicable third-party consents and other customary conditions for a transaction of this nature.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Completes Drone Magnetic Survey on 43,000+ Acres of Its Properties in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Completes Drone Magnetic Survey on 43,000+ Acres of Its Properties in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce that it recently completed a UAV-assisted high-resolution airborne magnetic survey on its "Lithium Lane" Properties near the historic mining town of Snow Lake, west-central Manitoba. Foremost contracted EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (Selkirk, Manitoba), which flew a total of 7,472.7-line km over the entire 43,031 acre17,414hectares land package.

UAV-Borne Magnetic Surveys
UAV-flown high resolution magnetic data lends itself very well finding new prospective drill targets (Figures 1 and 2 below) with precision using high-resolution UAV more commonly known as a drone. The UAV system's resolution has provided excellent litho-structural detail over all Foremost's Lithium Lane Properties and has generated detailed 3D models of the magnetic sources on the properties. The magnetic survey can provide valuable exploration information such as depth to source, dip of the body as well as the overall shape and morphology of the lithological unit. The resolution of the survey allows targeting of bedrock structures which may host lithium pegmatite deposits, which when coupled with 3D products from inversion of magnetic survey data provides an excellent source of information for Foremost Lithium to define drill-targets on their property based on their magnetic signatures including both magnetic and non-magnetic targets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone to Fly UAV Airborne Geophysics at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Infinity Stone to Fly UAV Airborne Geophysics at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone to conduct UAV Geophysical EM Survey on Zen-Wohberi with the goal of refining drill targets.
  • Geophysics program follows the discovery of significant grade of 15.5% Cu in surface sampling.
  • Sampling also returned elevated levels of other battery metal mineralization including nickel and cobalt.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") announces that it has to engaged to conduct an airborne UAV magnetic survey on its Zen-Whoberi Project located north of Mont Laurier, Quebec. The survey will be approximately 600 line-km over a single block with detailed line spacing of 100 metres as well as 25-metre spacing over the soil sampling grid completed by the Company during Summer 2022, (announced on August 12, 2022).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Closes $1,573,000 Flow-Through Private Placement

Canada Silver Closes $1,573,000 Flow-Through Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

December 1, 2022 TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC, Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Company has closed a fully subscribed for non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of $1,573,000.17.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Makes Application in Preparation for Drilling on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-pge Property, Lac St. Jean, Quebec

Marvel Makes Application in Preparation for Drilling on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-pge Property, Lac St. Jean, Quebec

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an application has been made to the Provincial and Municipal governments for a Drill Program on the Duhamel Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Platinum Group Property. In addition, notice has been sent to the Nitassinan de Mashteuiatsh First Nation for their review

Marvel Discovery Corp., Thursday, December 1, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Provides Update for Winter Drilling Program in Canada's Winnipeg River Pegmatite Region

ACME Lithium Provides Update for Winter Drilling Program in Canada's Winnipeg River Pegmatite Region

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to provide a corporate update at its Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lake project areas in the Winnipeg River pegmatite region. ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba comprise approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

ACME completed an extensive summer exploration program employing remote sensing, structural geology, ground-based geological mapping, and geochemical sampling to localize targets for drilling. Our exploration focus is on spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatites that are a source for high quality lithium that can be converted to lithium carbonate.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Settlement of 2015 Debentures

Fortune Minerals Announces Settlement of 2015 Debentures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has reached agreements (the " Settlement Agreements ") with the holders of its debentures issued in 2015 and amended in 2022 (the " 2015 Debentures "). With the Settlement Agreements in place, Fortune can now focus on advancing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals development project (" NICO Project ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and Alberta.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Despite the difficult equity markets in the past six months, it has been tremendously exciting to see progress continue across our portfolio, particularly at our lithium assets. Upon forecast restart in Q1 2023, Sayona Mining's North American Lithium (NAL) operation will become Canada's only producing lithium mine; NAL will seek to integrate millfeed from the Authier project on which we have a 0.5% gross metal royalty. We acquired the Authier royalty approximately two and a half years ago and the project has advanced substantially while lithium prices have climbed1. Our other lithium royalties, Seymour Lake and Cancet, continue to show promise, and we eagerly await the Seymour Lake preliminary economic assessment targeted for Q1 2023. Having one of the largest lithium royalty portfolios in the world, we're well positioned to benefit from the strong lithium market.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×