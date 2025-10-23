Ford to Boost F-150, Super Duty Production, Add Up to 1,000 Jobs in Mich., Ky. to Meet Demand, Recover from Novelis Fire

- Ford plans to increase F-150 and F-Series Super Duty production by more than 50,000 trucks in 2026 to meet demand and recover production losses due to the Novelis plant fire
- The company plans to add a third crew at its Dearborn Truck Plant at the Ford Rouge Complex in Michigan for F-150 production and additional employees at Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville for F-Series Super Duty assembly
- Ford will add up to 900 new jobs at the Ford Rouge Complex and 100 new positions at Kentucky Truck Plant
Ford today announced plans to significantly increase F-150 and F-Series Super Duty truck production to meet strong customer demand and recover production losses stemming from the fire at supplier Novelis' Oswego, New York, aluminum plant.
Ford aims to increase its F-Series production volume by more than 50,000 trucks in 2026, ramping from the first quarter of 2026. This means creating up to 1,000 new jobs and transferring additional employees into Ford's American truck assembly powerhouses.
�The people who keep our country running depend on America's most popular vehicle F-Series trucks and we are mobilizing our team to meet that demand," said Ford Chief Operating Officer Kumar Galhotra. "As America's leading auto producer, we will work with the UAW and our suppliers to quickly increase output at our F-Series plants in Michigan and Kentucky."
Dearborn Truck Plant will target assembling more than 45,000 additional F-150 gas and hybrid trucks in 2026, enabled by a new third crew of 1,200 employees. Elsewhere at the Ford Rouge Complex, Ford will add 90 employees at Dearborn Stamping Plant and 80 employees at Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant to support the increase.
F-150 Lightning assembly at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center will remain paused as Ford prioritizes gas and hybrid F-Series trucks, which are more profitable for Ford and use less aluminum.
All of the hourly employees at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center will transfer next door to Dearborn Truck Plant to join the new third crew. The rest of the third crew will comprise employees transferring from other Southeast Michigan Ford manufacturing facilities and new hires.
Kentucky Truck Plant aims to increase its F-Series Super Duty assembly line speed by one job per hour – or more than 5,000 trucks per year – with the addition of more than 100 employees. Ford will invest $60 million in Kentucky Truck Plant for training and other enablers to support the line speed increase.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles ("EVs") along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the Company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 170,000 people worldwide.
