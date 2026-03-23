Ford Motor Company Announces Details for Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company will release first-quarter 2026 financial results at 4:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Apr. 29.

At 5:00 p.m. ET the same day, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; Sherry House, chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company's progress in delivering its ambitious Ford+ plan for growth and value creation. Representatives of the investment community will be able to ask questions during the call.

The presentation and supporting material will be available at https://shareholder.ford.com .

Ford Earnings Webcast Wednesday, Apr. 29, at 5 p.m. ET

Replay – Available after 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, Apr. 29 through Wednesday, May 6

Registration beforehand is strongly recommended to expedite access to the call

Webcast: https://ford-motor-company-q1-2026-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services, including BlueCruise (ADAS) and security. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles ("EVs") along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the Company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 169,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com .

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com .

Media
David Tovar
1.773.682.7954
dtovar9@ford.com

Equity Investment Community
Lynn Antipas Tyson
1.203.616.5689
ltyson4@ford.com

Fixed Income
Investment Community
Sean Moore
1.313.248.1587
smoor192@ford.com

Shareholder Inquiries
1.800.555.5259 or
1.313.845.8540
fordir@ford.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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