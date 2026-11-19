VR Resources Limited ("VR" or the "Company", TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF) is pleased to announce that the follow-up drill program planned for its New Boston copper-moly-tungsten-silver porphyry-skarn project in Nevada is now underway.
Photo 1. Earth work on site at New Boston last week, in preparation for the drilling that is now underway, in follow-up to the 2,892 ft intersection of polyphase stockwork veining in NB26-003 completed in June and located some 450 metres to the right of this photo. Planned drill holes all benefit from the array of pre-existing roads and trails on the property that are evident in this photo.
Four to six holes are planned in follow-up to drill hole NB26-003 completed in June which intersected 317 m at 0.77% CuEq*, starting at surface, above 419 m of 0.48% CuEq*, in 2,892 ft (881 m) of continuous polymetallic stockwork veining with moly, copper, tungsten and silver mineralization (NR on Aug. 26, 2026).
Each planned hole is expected to take 3 – 4 weeks to complete, with results expected through Q1, 2027.
Each planned hole is collared in mineralized stockwork veins exposed on surface (see Photo 1), similar to NB26-003, which did not hit the bottom of the mineral system through 2,892 ft of drilling.
Overall, the Company has the flexibility to drill on an array of 16 potential sites shown in Figure 1, as identified on its NOI permit with the BLM (Bureau of Land Management). The permitted drill sites span the Jeep Mine area of high DCIP chargeability in the western half of the overall polymetallic porphyry-skarn vein and dyke system exposed on surface over a 3-4 km strike at New Boston.
Figure 1. Blue circles are locations of the 16 drill sites approved in the NOI drill permit for Jeep Mine. Shown is the drill collar and trace for drill hole NB26-003 completed in June. Base map is from the 3D-array DCIP geophysical survey completed at New Boston in 2023, showing IP iso-shells on a conductivity base map, 200m depth slice. Chargeability values at the Jeep Mine range from 15–21 mV/V. Mineralized sheeted veins strike for 2,100 m east-west across Jeep Mine through East Zone.
Figure 2. View east at Jeep Mine from the Blue Ribbon skarns located to the west, at the western end of the 3-4 km skarn and porphyry system at New Boston. Note the array of historic roads and trails available for the follow-up drilling that is now underway. The permitted drill sites shown on the corresponding map in Figure 1 span a strike length of approximately 800 m eastward from NB26-003 at Jeep Mine. Follow-up drilling will test for the eastward continuation of the upper, tungsten bearing mineral interval in NB26-003, in the deep red-brown garnet alteration visible in this photo in front of the drill, and running up the ridgeline and hill to the east. The alteration occurs in host-rock Triassic limestone recrystallized to marble, invaded by multiple phases of porphyry dykes, and crosscut by polyphase stockwork veining.
From Dr. Michael Gunning, Chief Executive Officer of the Company: "We are excited to have a crew and rig back on site at New Boston; the drill is turning! We are executing immediately on the stated use of proceeds from our recent financings in pursuit of near-term value creation potential at the drill bit for our shareholders.
Our goal with this program is to evaluate the lateral extent and volume potential of the mineralization encountered in NB26-003, in all three dimensions. More specifically, the planned follow-up holes are designed to test:
1. the continuation of the tungsten-bearing upper mineral interval in NB26-003 for a strike length of 400 - 500 m to the east (see Figure 2);
2. the depth potential of the mineral system beyond the veining and mineralization extending from surface through the 2,892 ft completed in hole NB26-003, open;
3. the down-dip extent of mineralization in sheeted veins to the north of NB26-003, in relation to the north-dipping host-rock Triassic limestone that is invaded by the Cretaceous-aged polyphase porphyry system.
We are ready. Modeling for this drill program is the result of three years of detailed surface exploration and state-of-the-art airborne and ground geophysical surveys by VR, built upon expert all-be-it sporadic historical work in the 1960's and 70's, and culminating in the 2,892 ft intersection in NB26-003 in June."
Short field videos recorded during the recent CEO site-visit to New Boston are available on the New Boston Project Page on the Company's website at www.vrr.ca. They further illustrate the key messages for New Boston around vein intensity, road access on the property, the strength of local infrastructure, and the long-standing history and pedigree of the exploration and mining industry in Nevada. Descriptions of the location, geology and history of New Boston can also be found on the Project Page, along with maps, sections, and outcrop, hand sample and drill core photographs.
TECHNICAL INFORMATION
Technical information disclosed by the Company has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Technical information contained in this document, and on the Company's website, has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by the President & CEO, Dr. Michael Gunning, PhD, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person.
* The reader is referred to the previous news release dated August 26, 2026, for a fulsome description of the use of the terms mineral interval and CuEq, and an overview of QAQC protocols for geochemical sampling of drill core for the New Boston project.
ABOUT VR Resources LTD.
VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver. VR evaluates, explores and advances opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. VR applies modern exploration technologies, in-house experience and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint mineral systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. VR owns its projects outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.
The reader is referred to the Company's website at www.vrr.ca for current corporate information and up-to-date summaries of exploration projects illustrated with maps, figures, photos and on-site field videos.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Dr. Michael H. Gunning
President & CEO
|For general information please use the following:
|Website:
|www.vrr.ca
|Email:
|info@vrr.ca
|Phone:
|778-731-9292
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this document include statements concerning the plans for drilling on the Company's New Boston property in Nevada, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.
Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with: general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.
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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
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