Fobi Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - October 8, 2026 Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI,OTC:FOBIF) (Pink: FOBIF) ("Fobi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"), shareholders re-elected incumbent directors Rob Anson, Peter Green and Jeffrey Hyman and elected Andrew Turner as a new director of the Company. Each director will hold office until the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is duly elected or appointed. Fobi welcomes Mr. Turner to the Board and thanks shareholders for their ongoing support.
Shareholders also fixed the number of directors at four and approved the appointment of Can Partners LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors. Each matter was approved by a substantial majority of the votes cast, as described in the Company's management information circular dated August 31, 2026.
About Fobi AI
Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI,OTC:FOBIF, Pink: FOBIF) is an enterprise technology company delivering artificial intelligence, intelligent automation and data intelligence solutions. Fobi helps organizations securely connect data, systems and workflows to improve decision making, automate business processes and create more intelligent digital experiences. By combining AI, data intelligence, mobile wallet technology and digital infrastructure, Fobi enables organizations across multiple industries to modernize operations, improve customer engagement and unlock greater value from their data.
For more information, visit www.fobi.ai
Fobi AI Inc.
Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai
Rob Anson, CEO
rob@fobi.ai
Facebook: @Fobiinc
T: +1 877 754 5336 Ext. 3
Twitter: @Fobi_inc
E: ir@fobi.ai
LinkedIn: @Fobiinc
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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