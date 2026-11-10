FOBI AI Explores Potential Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Listing as Part of Gulf Expansion

(TheNewswire)
Interest from regional parties has prompted Fobi to assess the feasibility of a dual listing as it plans to establish Dubai as its regional commercial base.
TheNewswire - (TSXV: FOBI,OTC:FOBIF) (Pink: FOBIF) ("Fobi" or the "Company") announces that it has begun working with legal counsel and interested parties in the region to assess the feasibility of an additional listing of its common shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange ("ADX").
Listing Eligibility and Scope of Review
The Company will assess ADX's published foreign issuer criteria, potential alternative listing routes, the availability of discretionary relief and strategic transactions that could support its regional growth plans and help it meet applicable listing requirements. The review will also cover listing and ongoing compliance costs, reporting obligations, and trading and settlement arrangements.
A decision to proceed will depend on whether the review identifies a viable listing route and whether Fobi can meet the applicable requirements. Any listing would be subject to required corporate, exchange and regulatory approvals.
If completed, an ADX listing could broaden Fobi's reach among Gulf investors and give eligible investors an additional venue to trade Fobi's common shares alongside its TSX Venture Exchange listing. Any effect on trading liquidity would depend on investor participation, trading arrangements and market conditions.
As announced on November 5, 2026, Fobi signed a nonexclusive distribution agreement with Silkbridge Ventures, based in the United Arab Emirates, to pursue government and enterprise opportunities in specified international markets. Fobi plans to establish commercial operations in Dubai to support regional business development.
"The interest we've received in the Gulf gives us reason to explore whether an ADX listing could broaden our investor base and support greater trading liquidity over time," said Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI. "We're working with counsel and partners to assess listing eligibility and ongoing obligations.
"Our planned Dubai operations would bring us closer to local businesses and government customers looking to deploy sovereign AI and digital trust solutions. A local presence would also help us expand our Gulf network of investors and strategic partners and explore potential sources of capital and strategic transactions."
Fobi AI looks forward to keeping shareholders informed as it evaluates a potential ADX listing and works toward establishing its regional commercial base in Dubai. The Company will provide further updates as material developments arise.
Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI,OTC:FOBIF, Pink: FOBIF) is building sovereign intelligence, identity, cybersecurity and digital trust infrastructure for the AI and post quantum era. Through FORTRESS, FIXYR, AltID 3.0 and AgenticBrain, Fobi helps organizations securely connect data, systems, people and workflows while maintaining greater control over information, identity and digital interactions. Fobi's connected technology ecosystem is designed to support secure AI adoption, intelligent automation, trusted access and more valuable digital experiences across multiple industries.
For more information, visit www.fobi.ai
Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI
rob@fobi.ai
ir@fobi.ai
+1 877 754 5336 Ext. 3
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This release contains forward looking information concerning the scope and outcome of the ADX feasibility review, the availability of another listing route or a discretionary exemption, a potential application and listing, potential investor access and trading liquidity, and Fobi's planned Dubai operations and regional commercial activities.
This information reflects management's current expectations and is based on assumptions that the Company has sufficient resources to conduct the review and that its planned Dubai operations can be established with the necessary registrations, resources and local support. Any potential listing and related investor access assume that a viable listing route is available, that applicable requirements can be satisfied, that required approvals can be obtained, and that suitable trading and settlement arrangements can be established.
Actual outcomes may differ materially. Fobi may be unable to identify a viable listing route, qualify for an exemption or obtain required approvals. Listing costs, reporting obligations or trading and settlement requirements may make a listing impractical. Investor participation may be limited, and any listing may have little or no effect on liquidity. Local registration requirements, operating costs, available capital and customer demand may delay or affect the Dubai plans. There can be no assurance that Fobi will submit an application, complete an ADX listing or realize any anticipated benefit.
The forward looking information speaks as of the date of this release. The Company will update it as required by applicable securities laws.
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