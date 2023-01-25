iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

GamingInvesting News

FlowPlay Named to Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For

Gaming Platform Developer Ranks on Annual List for Fourth Consecutive Year

FlowPlay creator of one of the most powerful connected gaming platforms, today announced the company was once again named to Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For . This win marks FlowPlay's fourth time on the list, once again being recognized in the Midsize category.

FlowPlay Logo (PRNewsFoto/FlowPlay) (PRNewsfoto/FlowPlay)

FlowPlay has been long lauded for its corporate culture and high employee retention rates. All full time employees are in the office two days a week, and enjoy in-office perks like foosball and catered meals. The 65-person company also embraces a culture of shared decision-making - also known as flat management - which is devoid of micro-managing. FlowPlay employees have been with the company an average of 7.5 years.

"I'm honored to be recognized by Seattle Business Magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for," said Derrick Morton , President, FlowPlay. "While we offer many benefits to our team, our biggest differentiator is work autonomy: we trust our employees to get their work done. It was this foundation that the company was built on 16 years ago, and it still drives everything we do today."

Beyond its unique organizational structure, FlowPlay is deeply committed to giving back to the Seattle and Washington communities. FlowPlay recently announced its in-game fundraisers surpassed $550,000 raised for the Washington chapter of the American Cancer Society, with over one million charms sold in support of the nonprofit. FlowPlay is also a supporter of the Seattle Theatre Group.

About FlowPlay
FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful connected gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include ourWorld , one of the most popular teen virtual worlds, Vegas World , the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino, and Casino World , the company's most grandiose, interactive and community-driven free-to-play social casino with tycoon gameplay. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle , FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact bizdev@flowplay.com .

PR Contacts
FINN Partners for FlowPlay
flowplay@finnpartners.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flowplay-named-to-seattle-business-magazines-100-best-companies-to-work-for-301729028.html

SOURCE FlowPlay

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Grilla Launches its Software Platform for Skill-Based Games

Skill-based gaming is a growing segment of the overall gaming market as digital games grow in popularity, the technology allows anyone to organize and participate in tournaments across multiple game genres easily

Launching with video games, Grilla is expanding into multiple in-person game formats this Spring such as golf and tabletop games

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

JetSynthesys acquires majority stake in Fanory; Onboards former Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari in a leadership role

~Fanory, coming out of stealth, is a monetization platform for creators to turn them into micro-entrepreneurs~

~Fanory is co-founded by former Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari~

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GAIMIN announces partnership with BNB Chain to bolster Web3 Esports Growth Initiatives

GAIMIN, the world's leader in delivering decentralised, distributed data processing power, harnessing the underutilised resources found in gaming PCs, has today announced its partnership with BNB Chain, the world's largest smart contract blockchain in terms of transaction volume and daily active users, for Web3 esports growth initiatives.

Gaimin: Powering the Game (CNW Group/Gaimin)

With the global blockchain gaming market projected to grow from $4.6bn in 2022 to $65.7bn in 2027, GAIMIN is at the forefront of delivering blockchain technology and solutions to the gaming industry to facilitate their transformation to in-game Web3 technologies.

GAIMIN and BNB Chain will be working together to accelerate growth of blockchain technology in the gaming sector by helping developers build blockchain-base games that will be launched to gamers, globally.

Martin Speight , CEO of GAIMIN said "I am delighted to be working with BNB Chain to deliver Web3 technology to the gaming community. Our technology is designed to enable games developers to convert their AAA Web2 games to Web3 and allow the incorporation of blockchain functionality and services into their games."

Walter Lee , Partner Growth and GameFi leader at BNB Chain, commented, "We selected GAIMIN to become our first Partner for Web3 Esports Growth Initiatives following our review of its business model and its ability to reach the global gaming community. We are particularly excited by GAIMIN's approach to developing Web3 based technologies that allow games developers, and most importantly gamers, to benefit from this growth market."

Martin concluded, "Over the next few weeks we will be making further announcements relating to our technology development, associated services and importantly, how GAIMIN's esports team, GAIMIN Gladiators, will be supporting and promoting this partnership. These are exciting times, not only for GAIMIN and BNB Chain, but also for gamers and the gaming community. We are at the start of this paradigm shift in this emerging industry and we are excited about how through this partnership we can support its growth".

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-drivem, decentralised and censorship-resistant blockchain, powered by BNB. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), which is EVM compatible and facilitates a multi-chain ecosystem. It is the world's largest smart contract blockchain in terms of transaction volume and daily active users. It has processed 3 billion transactions to date, from 20 million unique addresses, bringing developers massive user access with ultra-low gas fees and zero downtime since inception. The ecosystem has more than 1,300 active dApps across multiple categories such as DeFi, Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT and more.

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC's to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.

With a free to download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD. Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.

GAIMIN rewards users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.

For more information on GAIMIN click on this link: www.gaimin.io
To download the GAIMIN app, please go to www.gaimin.gg

For up to date information, please follow the following GAIMIN social media accounts:

For further information, please contact:
The Americas, Middle East and Australian Pacific - Andrew Faridani , Chief Marketing Officer for GAIMIN (based in Toronto, Canada ): andrew@gaimin.io

UK and Europe - Marc Bray , Chief Communications Officer for GAIMIN (based in Manchester, UK ): marc@gaimin.io

GAIMIN announces partnership with BNB Chain (CNW Group/Gaimin)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaimin-announces-partnership-with-bnb-chain-to-bolster-web3-esports-growth-initiatives-301729597.html

SOURCE Gaimin

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/24/c3410.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

INCREDIBLE STUF AWAITS! THE OREO BRAND'S MOST PLAYFUL COOKIE EVER TWISTS OPEN THE MOST PLAYFUL WORLD EVER

Milk's favorite cookie unveils the Most OREO OREO and invites Martha Stewart to dunk into the OREOVERSE, the brand's first-ever metaverse experience

OREO is kicking off the year with some out-of-this-world news. Today, the brand introduces a new limited-edition cookie, The Most OREO OREO, unveils the OREOVERSE - an interactive, digital world where OREO fans can play and explore — and invites none other than Martha Stewart to navigate the virtual world.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GAMURS Group and Primis Enter 2023 with an Exclusivity Deal for the Third Year in a Row

Primis, the leading video discovery platform for publishers and founders of Sellers.guide, announced they renewed an exclusivity partnership with GAMURS Group, the top gaming, esports, and entertainment media network.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pole To Win Launches North American Valorant Esports Team, OR Esports

Games industry leader PTW launches a Valorant-focused PC Esports team, adding to their global roster of winning teams.

PTW announced today that they have added a second Esports team to their growing roster of winning teams. Their new team, formerly known as Stealing Lunch Money, will now be known as OR Esports and consists of Jonard Penaflor Dayton Akau Vincent Nguyen Chase Linder and Elijah Hawkins . The team is currently ranked 10 th in North America for Valorant on PC.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Altiplano Reports Q4 Operational Results with 2.05% Copper Grade at Farellon

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Silver Assay of 29,165 g/t from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Silver Assay of 29,165 g/t From Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

NV Gold Corporation Outlines Its Planned 2023 Drill Priorities and Exploration Activities

Related News

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Receives Approval from TSX Venture Exchange for South Falcon East Property Option Agreement, Saskatchewan

Precious Metals Investing

Orefinders Updates on Drilling and Broad Portfolio of Investments

Precious Metals Investing

FireFox Gold Provides an Exploration Update for the Jeesiö and Northern Group Projects, Finland

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Lithium Investing

Pegmatite Body At Adina Extended To 1,600m Of Potential Strike By Step-Out Drilling

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

×