Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2023 Results, Including Net Income of $114.26 million, $143.61 million of Working Capital, $19.34 million of Uranium and Vanadium sales and Commencement of Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah

Fisker Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Company delivers first Fisker Ocean Ones in Copenhagen, Denmark and Munich, Germany, establishing delivery process to early customers.
  • Fisker inaugurated its first two customer locations in April at the Vienna and Copenhagen Centers+, which were followed by the opening of two Fisker showrooms in Munich, one at Motorworld plus our flagship Lounge; the Los Angeles flagship Lounge is expected to open later this month. Additional locations to be opened across Europe and US throughout 2023.
  • US EPA testing completed for the Fisker Ocean Extreme; Fisker expects to receive EPA and CARB approvals later this month and then start US deliveries in June.
  • Q1 2023 operational results consistent with company expectations. Ended quarter with a solid cash and cash equivalents balance of $652.5 million. This excludes $22 million of pending VAT receivables.
  • Fisker Ocean awareness and recognition continues to expand; Fisker recently won the prestigious German Red Dot award for product design. Fisker Ocean and PEAR reservations and orders total over 70,000 as of May 8, 2023.
  • Four-stage production plan shifts to right based on current homologation and supply chain timelines.  Fisker plans to produce 1,400-1,700 vehicles in Q2, provided all partners deliver. Fisker expects to have a steep ramp up in Q3, followed by a monthly run rate of approximately 6,000 vehicles for the rest of the year, and forecasts 32,000-36,000 units produced in calendar 2023.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Company delivers first Fisker Ocean Ones in Copenhagen, Denmark and Munich, Germany, establishing delivery process to early customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

"It has been a fantastic weekend to have kicked off customer deliveries and opened our flagship Lounge in Munich yesterday. Now we are entering into a new era, becoming a revenue generating car company!" stated Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fisker.

Recent Updates:

  • First customer vehicle delivered in Copenhagen, Denmark on May 5, 2023 capitalizing on its dual-homologation strategy in Europe and the US where the class-leading Fisker Ocean has a large global total addressable market. Fisker completed the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) FMVSS self-certification and EPA completed its confirmatory testing; Fisker expects to receive the remaining approvals from the EPA (COC) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB EO) later this month. US deliveries to commence after US EPA certification.
  • The Fisker Ocean Extreme achieved a combined WLTP range of up to 707 km/440 UK miles with 20-inch wheels/tires equipped, exceeding previous estimates and indicating that the Fisker Ocean Extreme, including the limited edition Fisker Ocean One, has the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today.
  • Four-stage supplier ramp up and vehicle assembly plan shifts to right on current homologation and supplier readiness timelines. 2023-to-date, Fisker has manufactured 55 engineering, marketing, and customer vehicles to start the registration and delivery process in Germany and Denmark. Production will ramp up next week and European deliveries are expected to pick up shortly after. Activated fleet of testing and validation vehicles in many regions of the world, focused on validating customer functions and features to continuously improve the customer experience; vehicles are fully connected and may receive software updates. A significant focus has been preparing for high quality vehicle assembly, with inline commissioning and automated end of line testing, so Fisker can achieve a maximum monthly run rate of 6,000 vehicles towards the end of Q3 into Fisker's stage 4 plan. Fisker adjusts its annual production forecast to 32,000-36,000 units and expects to produce 1,400-1,700 customer vehicles in Q2, provided all partners deliver. This adjustment reflects updated homologation timing, supply chain maturity and ramp readiness progress.
  • Deftpower named as European public charging platform provider, which complements Fisker's Allego partnership in Europe, and when combined with Chargepoint's network in North America, provides Fisker Ocean customers with access to over 600,000 charging points.
  • Fisker partnered with Ample to deliver battery swappable Fisker Ocean vehicles for fleet customers by Q1 2024. Ample's battery-swapping system will bring a new level of affordability to the Fisker Ocean and will help further Fisker's long-term strategy to increase scale and adoption of its EVs in the US and Europe.
  • Fisker Ocean reservations and orders approximated 65,000 as of May 8, 2023. During the first quarter, Fisker was disciplined with its marketing spend amidst the ongoing macro turbulence. PEAR reservations exceeded 6,000 as of May 8, 2023.
  • Fisker Ocean world tour continued, including events in France (Autonomy Mobility World Expo), Norway (Nordic EV Summit), the United Kingdom (Fully Charged Live UK), and the United States (Qualtrics X4 Summit).
  • Delivered a new version of our Web application and iOS App, including an updated interactive configurator. The new Fisker Web and Apps offer a more intuitive experience exploring and buying a Fisker EV. These products are available in multiple languages and will be continually updated.
  • The Fisker Ocean won the internationally recognized Red Dot award for outstanding product design. The Fisker Ocean was evaluated on four key design qualities: product function, aesthetics, ease of use, and responsibility / sustainability – and was awarded Best Electric Vehicle 2023.
  • Fisker continues to bolster its internal technical capabilities and our global team totals more than 900 as of May 8, 2023.
  • Fisker will be adding an optional "hard core" off-road package called Force E, which can be applied to AWD Oceans after purchase. This will move the Ocean into a new market segment, with few direct EV competitors at its price point. The Force E is expected to be available in Q4 this year. Images will be released later today.
  • PEAR development continues. Fisker has now reduced the parts count by 25% through a new process we call "steel ++". As we are finalizing our battery partners, launch of PEAR production will shift into 2025.
  • Fisker is planning its inaugural Investor Product Day event this summer, where it will showcase several new models that will be part of Fisker's goal to produce 1 million vehicles in 2027.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $652.5 million as of March 31, 2023; this excludes $22 million of pending VAT receivables. Approximately $47 million raised from Fisker's $350 million at-the-market (ATM) equity program during the first quarter of 2023.
  • Loss from operations totaled $121.6 million, which includes higher Q1 R&D expenses milestones that are not expected to repeat.
  • Net loss totaled $120.6 million and $0.38 loss per share.
  • Net cash used in operating activities totaled $83.7 million and capital expenditures totaled $45.7 million.
  • Weighted average shares outstanding totaled 321.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

2023 Business Outlook

Four-stage supplier ramp up and vehicle assembly plan moves to right on updated homologation timing. Fisker expects to produce 1,400-1,700 vehicles in Q2, provided Fisker's suppliers and partners can support this volume and ramp; Fisker also revises calendar 2023 production volume guidance to 32,000-36,000 vehicles. The following information reflects Fisker's expectations for key non-GAAP operating expenses and capital expenditures for full-year 2023. Fisker is projecting the total of these items to be within a range of $535 million to $610 million, consistent with its prior expectations last provided in the Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release. Fisker anticipates an 8-12% gross margin range for full year 2023 and potentially positive adjusted EBITDA 1 , provided input costs do not change dramatically.

Key Expense Item

USD, millions

Research & Development (Non-GAAP) 1

$

160 - 190

Selling, General, and Administrative (Non-GAAP) 1

$

130 - 160

Capital Expenditures

$

245 - 260

Total

$

535 - 610

1 Excludes stock-based compensation expense. A reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP amount is not provided as the quantification of stock-based compensation excluded from the non-GAAP measure, which may be significant, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted without unreasonable efforts. The Non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense requires additional inputs such as number of shares granted and market price volatilities that are not currently ascertainable and cannot be reasonably estimated.

Conference Call Information

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

This press release and the accompanying tables references certain non-generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) financial measures, including non-GAAP adjusted loss from operations, non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expense, non-GAAP research and development expense and non-GAAP total operating expenses. These non-GAAP financial measures differ from their directly comparable GAAP financial measures due to adjustments made to exclude stock-based compensation expense. None of these non-GAAP financial measures is a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Fisker believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors about Fisker in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures Fisker uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Therefore, both GAAP financial measures of Fisker's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables below.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the statements quoted by our Chief Executive Officer, the timing of start of production and delivery of the Fisker Ocean or the Fisker PEAR, the sufficiency of our cash to fund production launch of the Fisker Ocean, and statements regarding Fisker's future performance under "2023 Business Outlook," the reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023, which are subject to completion of Fisker's internal review, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna, or other OEMs or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors," filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Fisker Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022
Revenue

$

198

$

306

$

12

Costs of goods sold

164

238

11

Gross margin

34

68

1

Operating costs and expenses:
Selling, general and administrative (1)

44,648

44,802

21,992

Research and development (2)

76,999

133,400

101,460

Total operating costs and expenses

121,647

178,202

123,452

Loss from operations

(121,613

)

(178,134

)

(123,451

)

Other income (expense):
Other income (expense)

(45

)

433

(371

)

Interest income

6,894

5,685

265

Interest expense

(4,601

)

(4,599

)

(4,383

)

Unrealized gain/(loss) recognized on equity securities

(730

)

(1,220

)

5,120

Foreign currency gain/(loss)

(401

)

7,916

746

Total other income (expense)

1,117

8,215

1,377

Net loss before income taxes

(120,496

)

(169,919

)

(122,074

)

Provision for income taxes

(59

)

(185

)

-

Net loss

$

(120,555

)

$

(170,104

)

$

(122,074

)

Basic and Diluted net loss per share

$

(0.38

)

$

(0.54

)

$

(0.41

)

Basic and Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

320,983,589

314,891,794

296,508,619

(1) Selling, general and administrative reconciliation
GAAP selling, general and administrative

$

44,648

$

44,802

$

21,992

Stock-based compensation benefit/(expense)

657

(762

)

(1,773

)

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative

$

45,305

$

44,040

$

20,219

(2) Research and development reconciliation
GAAP research and development

$

76,999

$

133,400

$

101,460

Stock-based compensation benefit/(expense)

985

(1,414

)

(3,292

)

Non-GAAP research and development

$

77,984

$

131,986

$

98,168

Fisker Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of:
March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

652,534

$

736,549

Restricted cash

4,624

-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

126,305

91,765

Equity investment

2,410

3,140

Total current assets

785,873

831,454

Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net

420,607

387,137

Intangible assets

241,322

246,922

Right of use asset, net

38,680

33,424

Other non-current assets

18,064

16,489

Total noncurrent assets

718,673

683,972

Total assets

$

1,504,546

$

1,515,426

Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

68,317

$

58,871

Accrued expenses

310,710

264,925

Lease liabilities (short term)

7,323

7,085

Total current liabilities

386,350

330,881

Non-current liabilities:
Customer deposits

15,669

15,334

Lease liabilities

33,587

27,884

Convertible notes

661,250

660,822

Total non-current liabilities

710,506

704,040

Total liabilities

1,096,856

1,034,921

Stockholder's equity

407,690

480,505

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,504,546

$

1,515,426

Fisker Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

Cash flows from Operating Activities
Net loss

$

(120,555

)

$

(122,074

)

Stock-based compensation

(1,642

)

5,065

Depreciation and Amortization

9,150

379

Accretion of debt issuance costs

428

204

Unrealized (gain)/loss recognized on equity securities

730

(5,120

)

Change in operating assets and liabilities

25,208

15,402

Other operating activities

2,939

156

Net cash used in operating activities

(83,742

)

(105,988

)

Cash flows from Investing Activities
Purchase of equity securities

-

(10,000

)

Purchase of property and equipment

(45,748

)

(45,750

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(45,748

)

(55,750

)

Cash flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from exercise of stock options

2,788

1,861

Proceeds from stock issuance under "At-the-market" offering

47,986

-

Payments for "At-the-market" issuance costs

(675

)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

50,099

1,861

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(79,391

)

(159,877

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

736,549

1,202,439

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

657,158

$

1,042,562

Fisker Completes First German Vehicle Registration and Opens New Customer Facilities in Munich

  • Fisker registers the first all-electric Ocean SUV in Germany after the handover of the first vehicle to its new owner in Denmark
  • The First Fisker Ocean in Germany will be delivered to CEO Henrik Fisker
  • Two brand-new customer facilities in Munich City, at Kaufingerstrasse 12 and the Motorworld Munich, open their doors on May 8, 2023
  • The Fisker Lounge Munich is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10am-7pm CEST and Saturday, 10am-6pm CEST
  • Customers can visit the Showroom at Munich Motorworld from Tuesday-Friday, 11am-5pm CEST and Saturday, 10am-6pm CEST

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, continues its phased launch of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV in Europe with the registration of the first Fisker Ocean in Germany and the opening of two new customer facilities in Munich.

Fisker Delivers First All-Electric Fisker Ocean SUV

  • The first customer of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV took delivery of their new vehicle today in Denmark
  • Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker personally presented the new owner with their Fisker Ocean One launch edition model
  • The handover took place at the Fisker Center+ facility in Copenhagen
  • Delivering up to 707km/440 UK miles confirmed WLTP range, the Fisker Ocean One and Ocean Extreme offer the highest driving range of any battery-electric SUV available in Europe

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announces that the first customer has taken delivery of the brand-new Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV.

Fisker and Ample Partner to Deliver Fisker Ocean EVs with Innovative Swappable Batteries by the Start of 2024

Fisker and Ample Partner to Deliver Fisker Ocean EVs with Innovative Swappable Batteries by the Start of 2024

  • Fisker and Ample seek to increase adoption of EVs in the United States and Europe
  • The companies intend to bring the first Fisker Ocean SUVs to market with swappable batteries by Q1 2024
  • Fisker and Ample will share revenue related to the battery swapping system
  • Ample's technology will enable Fisker to broaden use cases for customers and Ample to assist fleet operators in transitioning to electric mobility

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, and Ample, a leader in energy management and module battery swapping, today announced a partnership to deliver Ample-powered Fisker EVs. This partnership is important to Fisker's long-term strategy to increase scale and adoption of its EVs in the United States and Europe.

FIS Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

FIS Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

  • Increased first quarter revenue 1% on a GAAP basis and 3% on an organic basis to $3.5 billion
  • Generated first quarter GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.24 and Adjusted EPS of $1.29
  • Announces increase to full-year 2023 outlook

FIS ® (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today reported its first quarter 2023 results.

"We are very pleased with our strong start to the year, surpassing our financial targets for the first quarter, raising our full-year guidance and making meaningful progress with our previously announced spin-off of our Merchant business," said FIS CEO and President Stephanie Ferris. "We are also beginning to see positive results from our Future Forward enterprise transformation program and its focus on driving a more efficient, effective and growth-enabled FIS. As economies remain challenged by macroeconomic uncertainties, FIS' diversified client base remains a position of strength and we are continuing to unlock financial technology for our clients to drive the financial world forward."

PayPal Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its first quarter 2023 results for the period ended March 31, 2023 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https:investor.PYPL.comfinancialsquarterly-resultsdefault.aspx .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern time ) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com . In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

Real Matters Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Real Matters Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

(all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated)

Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Worldpay From FIS Opens New Growth Opportunities with United Arab Emirates Expansion

Worldpay From FIS Opens New Growth Opportunities with United Arab Emirates Expansion

Key facts

  • Worldpay from FIS continues to drive global e-commerce with new domestic acquiring capability in the UAE.
  • Expansion is part of business' plans to expand its merchant acquiring presence in key markets.

Continuing to build its footprint as a leading global acquirer, global financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has announced today its Worldpay merchant business will be expanding its payment processing capabilities into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year.

Award-winning All-electric Fisker Ocean SUV Receives European Certification and Prepares for Regional Deliveries Starting May 5

Award-winning All-electric Fisker Ocean SUV Receives European Certification and Prepares for Regional Deliveries Starting May 5

  • European regulators have certified the Fisker Ocean SUV for sale
  • Deliveries of the Fisker Ocean One launch edition expected to start in Europe May 5
  • Fisker has produced several units of the AWD Fisker Ocean Ultra and the FWD Fisker Ocean Sport
  • The company has seen an increase in European reservations for the Fisker Ocean since announcing a WLTP range of up to 707 km

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announced today that European regulators have certified the Fisker Ocean SUV. The company intends to start deliveries to European customers on May 5.

Fisker Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Results and Webcast

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The release will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 a.m. PT (8:00 a.m. ET). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, Chief Technology Officer; and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Fisker Inc.

Fisker Ocean Wins 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design, Best Electric Vehicle

  • The all-electric Fisker Ocean, Fisker's debut vehicle, wins the internationally recognized Red Dot award for outstanding product design
  • Fisker Ocean all-electric EV awarded for beautiful aesthetics, excellent function, ease of use
  • Henrik Fisker and team are proud to win a design award evaluating a vehicle design's responsibility, sustainability, and durability

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced that the Fisker Ocean is the 2023 Red Dot Product Design Award winner for Best Electric Vehicle.

