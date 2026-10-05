Fiserv to Release Third Quarter Earnings Results on November 3, 2026

Fiserv to Release Third Quarter Earnings Results on November 3, 2026

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, will announce its third quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The company will discuss its results in a live webcast at 7 a.m. CT (8 a.m. ET) on November 3, 2026. The webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.Fiserv.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, is a global leader uniting commerce and finance. At the intersection of banking and commerce, the company powers sustained growth and innovation at scale for financial institutions and businesses worldwide across payments, account processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, network services, eCommerce, and Clover®, the all-in-one business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of FORTUNE® America's Most Innovative Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

For more information contact:

Media Relations:
Melissa Moritz
Vice President, External Communications
Fiserv, Inc.
Melissa.Moritz@fiserv.com 		Investor Relations:
Walter Pritchard
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Fiserv, Inc.
walter.pritchard@fiserv.com

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