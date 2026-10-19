Fiserv Simplifies Cross-Border Commerce with Commerce Hub

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced the global availability of Commerce Hub, a platform that enables enterprise merchants to orchestrate and simplify commerce through a single connection to Fiserv's commerce capabilities.
Commerce Hub currently supports more than several billions in processing and growing more than 100% YOY across multiple industries, payment methods and business models, supporting enterprises ranging spanning global marketplaces and platforms, to traditional brick-and-mortar and advanced, specialized sectors including grocery, petroleum and restaurants. Built to help businesses simplify and scale commerce operations, Commerce Hub brings together payment optimization, orchestration, and value-added services in a single platform, enabling clients to improve performance, streamline operations, and deliver consistent commerce experiences across markets.
As businesses pursue growth across borders, they often face a mix of payment providers, fragmented integration, local payment methods, and evolving regulatory considerations that create operational complexities and costs. Commerce Hub simplifies global commerce by providing access to market-specific payment options, acquiring services and value-added capabilities through a single platform, helping businesses scale more efficiently while maintaining a consistent operating model across markets. Combining Fiserv's global reach with deep local market expertise, Commerce Hub enables businesses to launch faster, optimize performance and gain greater visibility across their commerce operations globally.
Through Commerce Hub, merchants can access:
- One global connection: A single integration for onboarding, APIs, reporting, and operational controls for Fiserv merchant services.
- Local commerce capabilities at a global scale: Access to local payment methods, acquiring, settlement options, and regional expertise that help businesses meet customer expectations in every market.
- Scalable infrastructure: Cloud-native technology designed to streamline integrations and accelerate the delivery of new commerce capabilities.
- Integrated value-added services: Payment optimization, fraud protection, cross-border capabilities, and support for emerging payment methods from a unified platform.
"Growth shouldn't be constrained by payment complexity," said Lia Cao, Chief Revenue Officer, Enterprise and Platforms, at Fiserv. "Commerce Hub simplifies cross-border expansion by bringing together global scale, local expertise and value-added services on a single platform. We're helping clients expand faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver great customer experiences wherever they do business."
Extending Global Commerce Strategy with Commerce Hub
Dell Technologies is among the global enterprises leveraging Commerce Hub to support a more unified approach to commerce. Dell's experience using Commerce Hub to introduce PIX in Brazil reflects how businesses can adapt to local customer preferences while keeping operations consistent at scale.
For more information on how Commerce Hub supports our clients in advancing global expansion, visit https://www.Fiserv.com/en/who-we-serve/enterprise/commerce-hub-for-payment-orchestration/commerce-hub-grow-beyond-borders.html.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, is a global leader uniting commerce and finance. The company powers sustained growth and innovation at scale for financial institutions and businesses worldwide across payments, account processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, network services, e-commerce, and Clover®, the all-in-one business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of FORTUNE® America's Most Innovative Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.
Media Relations:
Melissa Moritz
Vice President, External Communications
Fiserv, Inc.
melissa.moritz@fiserv.com