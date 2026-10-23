Fiserv Appoints Raj Seshadri to Board of Directors

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced that Raj Seshadri will join the Fiserv Board of Directors effective November 30, 2026. The Company also announced that Henrique De Castro would not seek reelection to the Board at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders in 2027.
Seshadri currently serves as Senior Strategic Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of Mastercard Inc. where she advises on emerging strategic priorities. Over her more than a decade career at Mastercard, Seshadri served as Chief Commercial Payments Officer, leading one of Mastercard's largest growth businesses encompassing commercial cards, B2B accounts payable and receivable solutions, bill payments, remittances, and disbursements. Before leading Commercial Payments, Seshadri served as President of Mastercard's Data & Services business, overseeing a global portfolio of analytics, insights, loyalty, cybersecurity, and innovation solutions. She also served as President of U.S. Issuers, where she led relationships with many of the nation's largest financial institutions.
Seshadri has also held numerous senior leadership positions at BlackRock, Citigroup, U.S. Trust, and McKinsey & Company. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Raymond James Financial, Inc.
"Raj is a highly respected financial services and payments leader whose career has been defined by driving growth, innovation, and strategic transformation across banking, payments, and data analytics," said Gordon Nixon, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "As we continue to accelerate innovation at the intersection of banking, and commerce, Raj's insights and perspective will be a tremendous asset to Fiserv and our Board." Nixon concluded, "We are grateful to Henrique for his service on the Board and his lasting contributions. We thank him for his thoughtful counsel over many years."
Seshadri's appointment is consistent with the Board's ongoing commitment to having the right mix of skills to advance Fiserv's strategy and further enhances the Board's collective expertise as Fiserv unites commerce and finance, powering sustained growth and innovation at scale for financial institutions and businesses around the world.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, is a global leader uniting commerce and finance. The company powers sustained growth and innovation at scale for financial institutions and businesses worldwide across payments, account processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, network services, e-commerce, and Clover®, the all-in-one business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of FORTUNE® America's Most Innovative Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.
For more information contact:
| Media Relations:
Melissa Moritz
Vice President, Communications
Fiserv, Inc.
melissa.moritz@Fiserv.com
| Additional Contact:
Walter Pritchard
SVP, Investor Relations
Fiserv, Inc.
walter.pritchard@Fiserv.com