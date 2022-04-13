Fintech Investing News

Key facts: FIS and Fireblocks are teaming to provide enterprise-grade digital asset investing and wallet technology, lending and decentralized finance to FIS capital market clients. Capital markets buy-side, sell-side and corporate firms can now efficiently gain access to the largest crypto trading venues, liquidity providers, lending desks and DeFi applications. Today, financial technology leader FIS ® announced ...

Key facts:

  • FIS and Fireblocks are teaming to provide enterprise-grade digital asset investing and wallet technology, lending and decentralized finance (DeFi) to FIS capital market clients.
  • Capital markets buy-side, sell-side and corporate firms can now efficiently gain access to the largest crypto trading venues, liquidity providers, lending desks and DeFi applications.

Today, financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced it has teamed with Fireblocks to accelerate crypto adoption within the capital markets industry by enabling firms of all types to access the largest crypto trading venues, liquidity providers, lending desks and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

A recent study found that 69 percent of institutional investors in the U.S. would like to adopt digital assets as a part of their investment portfolio. 1

Leveraging the Fireblocks platform, FIS capital markets clients can move, store and issue digital assets, and gain access to self-custody digital asset wallet technology, an asset transfer network and tools to access staking, DeFi and other more advanced forms of digital asset exposure.

"As digital currencies become more mainstream, capital markets firms will greatly benefit from a single destination that helps them manage many classes of digital assets," said Nasser Khodri, Head of Capital Markets at FIS. "This exciting new agreement is a proof point of our commitment to invest in growing our digital asset capabilities for our global client base."

"The strategic partnership with FIS will bring the Fireblocks technology to nearly every type of buy-side, sell-side and corporate institution in traditional assets," said Michael Shaulov, Chief Executive Officer at Fireblocks. "Together, we will enable a quick way for existing and prospective FIS clients to onboard their digital asset operations and begin tapping into these fast-growing markets."

FIS continues to expand its portfolio of crypto and digital asset offerings for clients across multiple markets, including card-to-crypto and other money movement services for 4 of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges. The company also recently announced new crypto regulation capabilities .

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world's economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

1 " The Institutional Investor Digital Assets Study ." Fidelity Digital Assets. September 2021.

Kim Snider, +1 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fidelity National Information ServicesFISFintech Investing
FIS
Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Release of the IoMT HealthHub

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Release of the IoMT HealthHub

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) has released the Company's internet of medical things (IoMT) HealthHub into device integrations with Beta research partners for testing purposes.
  • The wellteq HealthHub is the result of an extensive internal development effort to produce an open standard and scalable IoMT platform for distributed virtual care deployments in enterprise health, clinic, pharmacy, and remote locations.
  • The wellteq HealthHub connects, manages, and monitors both standardized medical and non-medical devices for a completely integrated IoMT/IoT intelligent edge solution, allowing for control of any standardized commercial, industrial, residential, or medical smart device - an industry first and must-have for next generation virtual care deployments.
  • The initial market for the wellteq HealthHub will be B2B for both in-market and new-to-market virtual care solutions.
  • wellteq will soon offer its baseline B2B virtual care platform integrating the wellteq HealthHub, wellteq Clinical Vitals Wearable and the wellteq Virtual Care Coaching APP.
  • The IoMT market is projected to grow from $30.79 billion in 2021 to $187.60 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%1. While annual digital health spending is projected to reach $660 billion by 20252.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 32 countries is pleased to announce the Beta release of its new internet of medical things (IoMT) HealthHub, targeting commercial release later this year.

Based on a survey2of physicians in the United States who serve predominantly Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) and Medicare Advantage (MA) patients, McKinsey estimates that up to $265 billion (about $820 per person in the US) worth of care services - which represents up to 25% of the total cost of care - for Medicare FFS and MA beneficiaries could shift from traditional facilities to the home by 2025, without a reduction in quality or access.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Drilling to Commence at Chim Van

Drilling to Commence at Chim Van

Collaboration with Vietnamese Government Enters Next Phase


Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that approvals to commence drilling at the highly prospective Chim Van target have been obtained (refer Figures 1,2 & 3). Having successfully completed the initial phase of collaboration with the General Department of Geology & Minerals of Vietnam (GDGMV), the Company is excited to progress exploration efforts at Chim Van.