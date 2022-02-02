Fintech Investing News
Key facts: FIS received high marks for global competitiveness, financial soundness, innovation, quality of products and services, people management, social responsibility, and use of corporate assets. FIS was only one of a select number of financial technology providers on the 2022 FORTUNE list. Financial technology leader FIS ® announced today that it has been named to the FORTUNE Magazine 2022 World’s Most ...

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it has been named to the FORTUNE Magazine 2022 World's Most Admired Company list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005648/en/

The FORTUNE study measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. FIS was one of only a small number of financial technology providers on the 2022 FORTUNE list. FIS received high marks for global competitiveness, financial soundness, innovation, quality of products and services, people management, social responsibility, and use of corporate assets.

"It's an honor to be recognized once again by our peers for FORTUNE's Most Admired Companies list," said Gary Norcross, FIS chairman and CEO. "We're proud of this recognition because it underscores our differentiating ability to unlock a broad spectrum of financial technology to advance how the world pays, banks and invests."

The FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies list is based on survey results from thousands of executives, directors and analysts at companies worldwide. Respondents rate companies in their own industry on nine factors, which include investment value as well as social responsibility. Each respondent then selects 10 companies he or she admires most.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

Kim Snider, 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

Jazz Resources Reports Additional Drill Holes Intersecting Visible Gold in Multiple Vein System on the Vila Nova Project in Amapa State, Brazil

(TheNewswire)

October 28 2021 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to report that drilling undertaken on the bedrock portion of the Vila Nova gold project, Amapa State, Brazil has intersected multiple veins with visible gold in all four drill holes, including the previously reported veins totaling 23.09 meters grading 31.58 gt (one ounce per tonne) at a vertical depth of 74.47 meters in Hole VN-3 (Cord. 44.416N, 418.157W).

iSIGN Media Announces a Restructuring of its Management and Board

ISIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced management and Board changes.

The Board of Directors have accepted the resignation of Bruce Reilly as iSIGN's Chief Financial Officer and has appointed Bob MacBean in his place.

Graph Blockchain Announces Spin Off Three Subsidiaries via Share Dividend

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("the Company or Graph ") is pleased to announce that it intends to spin off three of its businesses into two independent publicly traded entities by way of a share dividend to the shareholders of Graph. The transaction is intended to be tax-free to Graph shareholders and expected to be completed in the next six (6) months subject to regulatory approval which includes approval from the CSE.

"The Company considers DeFi to be such a diverse sector that we believe our shareholders are best served by owning three pure play companies. We believe that the best possible path to unlock equity value is to create three independent companies that are each well-equipped to capitalize on growth trends in their sectors," said Paul Haber, Chief Executive Officer.

Forum Announces Elevated Uranium and Boron from Fir Island Project; Potential New Nickel Zone Identified

Forum Announces Elevated Uranium and Boron from Fir Island Project; Potential New Nickel Zone Identified

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) reports geochemical results compiled over three drill programs on the Fir Island Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Boron, uranium, offset of the unconformity, and size of the resistivity low all increase to the north along the Cathy Fault (Figure 1). A 100 metre interval of interpreted ultramafic rock with elevated nickel was intersected in basement rocks in FI-24. This same lithology with 0.24% nickel over a 68.5 metre interval has been identified in FI-03, located 1.1km west of FI-24. Forum has requested the lab to assay these nickel zones for palladium, platinum, and gold.

Drill targets planned for 2021 along a four kilometre electromagnetic conductor marking the Cathy Fault to the north of Fir Island could not be drilled this year due to poor ice conditions. Future plans are to follow the Cathy Fault to the north to the intersection with the Black Lake Fault, then continue northward along the structure, testing any resistivity and gravity lows (Figure 2).

Wellteq Launches Beta Production of Internet of Medical Things HealthHub with API as a Service

  • Wellteq launches beta production of the HealthHub, a hardware and API as a service offering which extends Wellteq's digital health solutions beyond corporate wellness and insurance and into primary virtual care.

  • The Health Hub and API form the foundation for Wellteq's condition management and virtual primary care platform, called "Wellteq Plus."

  • The HealthHub houses an 8-core processor, large memory footprint, and a versatile machine-learning secondary processor that supports Natural Language Processing (NLP) and auto update models for artificial intelligence (AI).

  • The HealthHub's custom wireless chipset and optimized firmware stack enables support of 500+ connected devices simultaneously, offering utility to a range of clinical and remote virtual care settings.
  • Wellteq has also secured a partnership with a global end-to-end manufacturing, logistics, and warranty provision and management company, enabling cost efficient fulfilment to customers globally.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (the "Company" or Wellteq") is pleased to announce the Company has launched beta production of its new Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) HealthHub and API as a service offering, targeting commercial release later this year.

At Wellteq, we are leveraging the IoMT to fast track our capabilities within condition management and virtual primary care. We call our IoMT condition management and virtual primary care platform Wellteq Plus. Together, the Wellteq mobile application and the Wellteq Plus IoMT platform follow the user across the continuum of care, from wellness to virtual primary care.

PayPal Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results for the period ended December 31, 2021 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https:investor.PYPL.comfinancialsquarterly-resultsdefault.aspx .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern time ) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com . In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

Real Matters Reports First Quarter Financial Results

(all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated)

Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Intuit to Announce Second-quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on February 24

INTUit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma and Mailchimp will announce its second-quarter results for fiscal year 2022 on February 24, 2022 following the close of market. The company's second quarter ends on January 31.

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on February 24. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx . Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit's website after the call ends.

FIS Increases Quarterly Dividend 21% to $0.47 Per Share

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 21% increase in the quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share from $0.39 per share. The dividend is payable March 25, 2022, to FIS shareholders of record as of close of business on March 11, 2022.

"The Board's decision to increase our quarterly dividend reflects continued confidence in the strength of our financial position, the durability of our business model and the future of FIS," said Gary Norcross, FIS chairman and chief executive officer. "Our strong business fundamentals and robust free cash flow enable us to simultaneously invest for growth, meet our leverage targets and return capital to our shareholders."

Intuit QuickBooks Gives Small Businesses and Their Employees Faster Access to Money With Two New Fintech Solutions

QuickBooks Get Paid Upfront Allows Eligible Small Businesses to Access up to $30,000 in Unpaid Invoice Funds;

QuickBooks Early Pay Provides Small Business Employees Access to Money Before Payday

Media Alert: You are Invited to Join Intuit QuickBooks and Tracee Ellis Ross for a Black History Month Roundtable focused on Health and Wellness for Small Businesses

Featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, award-winning actress and entrepreneur, Soledad O'Brien, journalist, and a panel of Black business owners

In celebration of Black History Month, Intuit QuickBooks is hosting its first-ever North American Black History Month Roundtable to shed light on the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses. QuickBooks is the leading small business financial management platform with eight million customers.

