First Tellurium Adds $636,707 to Treasury Through Warrant Exercises

First Tellurium Adds $636,707 to Treasury Through Warrant Exercises

(TheNewswire)

 

Additional capital strengthens Company's ability to advance PyroDelta technology development programs.

Vancouver, BC, Canada, October 23, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC: FSTTF) ("First Tellurium" or the "Company") reports that a total of 4,244,716 common share purchase warrants have been exercised at a price of $0.15 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately C$636,707 for the Company. The warrants expired October 22, 2026.

The proceeds will provide additional working capital as First Tellurium advances its near-term technology development initiatives, particularly through its subsidiary, PyroDelta Energy. PyroDelta is developing proprietary heavy-lift drone technology, along with thermoelectric technologies designed to convert waste heat into usable electricity.

"These additional funds strengthen our treasury and provide greater flexibility as we continue advancing our development programs," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "We're particularly encouraged by the progress at PyroDelta, where we see substantial commercial opportunities for both the heavy-lift drones and thermoelectric technologies. The proceeds from these warrant exercises will help support our efforts to move these technologies toward commercialization."

Docherty personally exercised 800,000 warrants, while members of his family exercised an additional 1,095,000 warrants, representing a combined investment of $284,250.

"My family and I have invested additional capital because we believe strongly in the Company's direction and long-term potential," Docherty added. "We're committed to seeing these technologies developed into successful commercial products that generate revenue and build shareholder value."

PyroDelta continues to advance development and testing of its heavy-lift drone, designed to carry payloads of up to 300 pounds for two hours or 150 pounds for four hours. The Company believes the technology has significant potential applications in military and commercial logistics, emergency response, search and rescue, and other sectors requiring heavy-lift unmanned aircraft. These payload and endurance figures remain development targets pending operational validation.

In addition to its drone development program, PyroDelta is advancing thermoelectric technologies with potential applications in industrial waste-heat recovery, energy generation and other sectors.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through the development of tellurium-based technologies as well as mineral discovery, project development, and project generation.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com.

 

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

 

"Tyrone Docherty"                       

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

 

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

 

X/Twitter:

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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