First Solar, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 30, 2025

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) (the "Company") will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after the market closes on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Conference Call Details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Live Webcast: investor.firstsolar.com

Webcast Replay: Available through Saturday, November 29, 2025

  • Investors section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the call

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) is America's leading photovoltaic ("PV") solar technology and manufacturing company. The only US-headquartered company among the world's largest solar manufacturers, First Solar is focused on competitively and reliably enabling power generation needs with its advanced, uniquely American thin film PV technology. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the Company's technology represents the next generation of solar power generation, providing a competitive, high-performance, and responsibly produced alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV modules. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com .

First Solar Investor Relations
investor@firstsolar.com

First Solar Media
media@firstsolar.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

First Solar Inc.FSLRNASDAQ:FSLR
FSLR
EPEAT for Solar is the only global ecolabel to evaluate the embodied carbon of solar modules Series 6 Plus and Series 7 modules meet ultra-low carbon threshold of ≤400 kg CO2e/kWp; first PV modules to achieve Climate+ designation First Solar , Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) today announced that its Series...
5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, today announced that it has renewed its supply agreement (the "Agreement") with First Solar, Inc. ("First Solar") (NASDAQ: FSLR), a leading American solar technology...
First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that the US Department of Energy (DOE) has launched the Cadmium Telluride Accelerator Consortium a $20 million initiative designed to make cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar cells less expensive and more...

