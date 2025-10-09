First Solar, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 30, 2025

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) (the "Company") will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after the market closes on Thursday, October 30, 2025.
Conference Call Details are as follows:
Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
Time: 4:30 PM ET
Live Webcast: investor.firstsolar.com
Webcast Replay: Available through Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Investors section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the call
About First Solar, Inc.
First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) is America's leading photovoltaic ("PV") solar technology and manufacturing company. The only US-headquartered company among the world's largest solar manufacturers, First Solar is focused on competitively and reliably enabling power generation needs with its advanced, uniquely American thin film PV technology. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the Company's technology represents the next generation of solar power generation, providing a competitive, high-performance, and responsibly produced alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV modules. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251009033214/en/
First Solar Investor Relations
investor@firstsolar.com
First Solar Media
media@firstsolar.com