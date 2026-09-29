First Quantum Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2026 Results

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM,OTC:FQVLF) will release third quarter 2026 financial and operating results on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 9:00 am (ET).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-715-9871
International: +1-646-307-1963
Conference ID: 8111752
Webcast: Direct link or on our website

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

About First Quantum

First Quantum is engaged in the production of copper, nickel and gold, and related activities including exploration and development. The Company has operating mines located in Zambia and Mauritania. The Company's Cobre Panamá mine was placed into a phase of Preservation and Safe Management in November 2023. The Company's Ravensthorpe mine was placed into a care and maintenance process in May 2024. The Company is progressing the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina and is exploring the La Granja and Haquira copper deposits in Peru.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Investor Relations:
Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
(416) 361-6400
Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com

Media Relations:
James Devas, Manager, Corporate Affairs
+44 207 291 6630
E-Mail: james.devas@fqml.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

fm:cctsx:fmbase metals investing
FM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sankamap Expands Exploration Footprint at Fauro as Systematic Prospecting Advances and New Gold Targets Emerge

Sankamap Expands Exploration Footprint at Fauro as Systematic Prospecting Advances and New Gold Targets Emerge

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU,OTC:SKMPF) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration program at 24,100-ha Fauro Property ("Fauro") in the Solomon Islands. Fauro is situated within a highly prospective Cu-Au mineral belt that hosts several significant... Keep Reading...
CoTec and Copper Intelligence Finalise Joint Venture Shareholder Agreement to Target Processing of Historical Copper Tailings Opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo

CoTec and Copper Intelligence Finalise Joint Venture Shareholder Agreement to Target Processing of Historical Copper Tailings Opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has finalized the terms of a definitive joint venture agreement with Copper Intelligence Inc. (OTCID:CUAI) ("Copper... Keep Reading...
Star Copper Advances Western Extension Drilling at Star Main

Star Copper Advances Western Extension Drilling at Star Main

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU,OTC:STCUF)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update regarding its ongoing 15,000 meters, 2026... Keep Reading...
Homeland And Westwin Sign Binding Offtake Agreement At Red Flat

Homeland And Westwin Sign Binding Offtake Agreement At Red Flat

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario, September 28, 2026 - TheNewswire Homeland Nickel Inc. (TSXV: SHL,OTC:SRCGF; OTCQB: SRCGF) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding offtake agreement (the "Offtake Agreement") with Westwin Elements Inc. ("Westwin") at the Red... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Extension of Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Extension of Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), it intends to extend the date of the final closing of its previously... Keep Reading...
Bahia Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Initial 313 Million Tonne Mangueiros Main Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

Bahia Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Initial 313 Million Tonne Mangueiros Main Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

Bahia Metals Corp. (CSE: BMT) ("Bahia" or the "Company") announces that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") supporting the initial Mineral Resource Estimate... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sankamap Expands Exploration Footprint at Fauro as Systematic Prospecting Advances and New Gold Targets Emerge

NevGold Defines Multiple High-Priority Drill Targets Including Key Feeder Structures at Nutmeg Mountain Gold Project, Idaho

SAGA Metals Advances Radar Project to Stage 2 RCL Optimization Targeting First High-Purity Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Products

TomaGold Unveils the Growing Scale of Berrigan Deep

Related News

precious metals investing

NevGold Defines Multiple High-Priority Drill Targets Including Key Feeder Structures at Nutmeg Mountain Gold Project, Idaho

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Advances Radar Project to Stage 2 RCL Optimization Targeting First High-Purity Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Products

precious metals investing

TomaGold Unveils the Growing Scale of Berrigan Deep

precious metals investing

Brixton Drills 58 m of 0.50 g/t AuEq and 17.6 m of 1.47 g/t AuEq in the Glenfiddich Zone at Camp Creek, Thorn Project

battery metals investing

Temas and SAGA Advance RCL to Stage 2 Targeting Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Products in Preparation for Pilot Studies

precious metals investing

Sirios Completes Phase 1 of Expansion Drilling at Cheechoo and Intersects 39.94 g/t Gold over 6.5 m and 9.07 g/t Au over 12.5 m

energy investing

Jaguar Uranium Receives EIA Approval for the La Rosada Prospect at the Laguna Salada Project, Argentina