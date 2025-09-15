First Hydrogen Applauds Canada's Fast-Tracking of Darlington SMR; Sees Strong Alignment with Company's SMR Green Energy Strategy

First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") welcomes Prime Minister Mark Carney's announcing the Darlington New Nuclear Project in Ontario among the first projects to be fast-tracked under Canada's new Major Projects Office. The federal decision, which highlights Darlington's Small Modular Reactor (SMR) as a nation-building priority, underscores Canada's intent to be the first G7 country with an operational SMR-a milestone that directly supports First Hydrogen's SMR-green-energy production. These SMRs are designed to be factory-built and deployable for small-scale uses. The first of four planned SMRs at Darlington would provide enough energy to power 300,000 homes (CBC News).

The Company is collaborating with Prof. Muhammad Taha Manzoor from the University of Alberta on the design, design-optimization, reactor fuel materials for SMRs (First Hydrogen Announces Strategic Collaboration with Renewable Thermal Laboratory at the University of Alberta to Advance Nuclear SMR Technology - First Hydrogen Corp). The project will reflect the significant and rapidly growing amounts of energy required for artificial intelligence (AI) data centres. Goldman Sachs Research forecasts global power demand from data centres will increase by 50% by 2027 and by as much as 165% by the end of the decade. Additionally, an estimated US$720 billion of grid spending through 2030 may be needed (Goldman Sachs Research).

First Hydrogen's SMR-to-Hydrogen pathway
In March 2025, the Company launched First Nuclear Corp., a dedicated subsidiary to integrate SMR power with electrolysis for green-hydrogen production-targeting off-grid, remote, and industrial sites where reliable zero-carbon energy is essential. Today's federal action further validates this strategy and accelerates engagement with utilities, Indigenous partners, and provincial governments.

"Building on Canada's CANDU legacy, SMRs are positioned to become a part of the country's power infrastructure," said Balraj Mann, Chairman & CEO of First Hydrogen, "SMRs use simpler, low-power, low-pressure designs with passive safety (no human or external power needed to shut down) and use less fuel, making them a highly attractive source of green energy."

For further information, please contact:
First Hydrogen Corp.
Investor Relations
Email: info@firsthydrogen.com
Website: www.firsthydrogen.com

About First Nuclear Corp. (FirstNuclear.com)
First Hydrogen Corp. is committed to developing and commercializing advanced clean energy solutions, including green hydrogen produced by state-of-the-art Small Modular Reactors. The Company aims to provide scalable, sustainable, and economically viable alternatives to meet global climate goals and enhance energy security.

About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)
First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver, Montreal, Germany and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution. The Company has designed and built two hydrogen- fuel-cell-powered light commercial vehicles ("FCEV"). The FCEV are road-legal in the United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland) with 6,000 km of testing completed and have achieved a range of 630+ kilometres on a single refueling. The vehicles have successfully been trialled in real-world conditions with fleet operators in the United Kingdom.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of,

First Hydrogen Corp.
"Balraj Mann"
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Contact:
Balraj Mann
First Hydrogen Corp.
604-601-2018
investors@firsthydrogen.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of First Hydrogen, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of First Hydrogen. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for First Hydrogen's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of First Hydrogen as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. First Hydrogen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266375

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

First Hydrogen Corp.FHYD:CATSXV:FHYD
FHYD:CA
The Conversation (0)

First Hydrogen Corp.

First Hydrogen Corp is a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission, long-range hydrogen-powered utility vehicles in the UK, EU, and North America.

RETRANSMISSION: First Hydrogen's FCEV Completes Successful Trial with Amazon

First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has reached a milestone as its hydrogen-powered-fuel-cell vehicle (FCEV) has completed a successful trial with Amazon (see news release May 6, 2024). The trial took place in London, UK, with the FCEV accumulating 535 km (332 miles), delivering 3,462 packages with 1,547 stops. Amazon confirmed the FCEV performed well during the trial; the FCEV was used in 8-10 hour shifts that included frequent stops. As a result of trials to date, improvements in design and predictive behaviour (AI) will be implemented to maximize payload and performance. Building on the success of the real-world trials and showcasing our hydrogen-as-a-service model (HASS), through partnerships, the Company will expand its trials to Europe and North America.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Hydrogen's FCEV Completes Successful Trial with Amazon

First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has reached a milestone as its hydrogen-powered-fuel-cell vehicle (FCEV) has completed a successful trial with Amazon (see news release May 6, 2024). The trial took place in London, UK, with the FCEV accumulating 535 km (332 miles), delivering 3,462 packages with 1,547 stops. Amazon confirmed the FCEV performed well during the trial; the FCEV was used in 8-10 hour shifts that included frequent stops. As a result of trials to date, improvements in design and predictive behaviour (AI) will be implemented to maximize payload and performance. Building on the success of the real-world trials and showcasing our hydrogen-as-a-service model (HASS), through partnerships, the Company will expand its trials to Europe and North America.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

RETRANSMISSION: First Hydrogen Signs LOI to Secure e-Vans for Full Integration of Its Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powertrain

First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") has signed a non-binding letter-of-intent ("LOI") to secure, subject to a definitive agreement, a supply of e-Vans built by a large German multinational automotive manufacturer. The Company's hydrogen-fuel-cell powertrain will be integrated into the German-branded vans, the integration process will include access to the vehicle manufacturer's engineering, technicians, support, and certification. The supply line allows First Hydrogen to offer interested fleet operators a customized hydrogen-powered-fuel-cell light commercial vehicle in the near term.

First Hydrogen's hydrogen-powered-fuel-cell vehicle (FCEV) recently completed trials with a large multinational logistics company, whose partners use commercial vans for parcel deliveries. The trial took place in London, UK, where the FCEV operated over 8 hours per day with multiple deliveries per hour.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Hydrogen Signs LOI to Secure e-Vans for Full Integration of Its Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powertrain

First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") has signed a non-binding letter-of-intent ("LOI") to secure, subject to a definitive agreement, a supply of e-Vans built by a large German multinational automotive manufacturer. The Company's hydrogen-fuel-cell powertrain will be integrated into the German-branded vans, the integration process will include access to the vehicle manufacturer's engineering, technicians, support, and certification. The supply line allows First Hydrogen to offer interested fleet operators a customized hydrogen-powered-fuel-cell light commercial vehicle in the near term.

First Hydrogen's hydrogen-powered-fuel-cell vehicle (FCEV) recently completed trials with a large multinational logistics company, whose partners use commercial vans for parcel deliveries. The trial took place in London, UK, where the FCEV operated over 8 hours per day with multiple deliveries per hour.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Hydrogen's Vehicle Trials with Multinational Company

First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") has completed three successful vehicle trials of the Company's hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered vehicle (FCEV) and now has started trials with a large multinational logistics company, whose partners use commercial vans for parcel deliveries. The trial commenced in London, UK with driver training and is expected to continue for a month.

Parcel delivery companies face a diverse set of challenges, and are often exploring multiple zero emission technologies, including battery and hydrogen technology, to meet commercial and environmental targets. These fleets can make up the middle or final stages of the supply chain, which traditionally handle journeys to transport items from local hubs directly to consumers or end users. Recently completed trials with Wales & West Utilities (WWU), show the first-of-its-kind vehicle has been operating for between 6 and 7 hours per day. The new trials will test the FCEV over 8 hours per day with multiple deliveries per hour.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

High-Grade Gold Confirmed at Bronzewing South

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Locksley Resources Limited Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Related News

gold investing

High-Grade Gold Confirmed at Bronzewing South

Tech Investing

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Precious Metals Investing

Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Guardian Exploration Gains 94 Percent

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Knocks Out Inflation-Adjusted High, Silver Breaks US$42

Precious Metals Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing Update on the La Dama de Oro Gold Property

×