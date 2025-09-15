First Hydrogen Applauds Canada's Fast-Tracking of Darlington SMR; Sees Strong Alignment with Company's SMR Green Energy Strategy

First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") welcomes Prime Minister Mark Carney's announcing the Darlington New Nuclear Project in Ontario among the first projects to be fast-tracked under Canada's new Major Projects Office. The federal decision, which highlights Darlington's Small Modular Reactor (SMR) as a nation-building priority, underscores Canada's intent to be the first G7 country with an operational SMR-a milestone that directly supports First Hydrogen's SMR-green-energy production. These SMRs are designed to be factory-built and deployable for small-scale uses. The first of four planned SMRs at Darlington would provide enough energy to power 300,000 homes (CBC News).
The Company is collaborating with Prof. Muhammad Taha Manzoor from the University of Alberta on the design, design-optimization, reactor fuel materials for SMRs (First Hydrogen Announces Strategic Collaboration with Renewable Thermal Laboratory at the University of Alberta to Advance Nuclear SMR Technology - First Hydrogen Corp). The project will reflect the significant and rapidly growing amounts of energy required for artificial intelligence (AI) data centres. Goldman Sachs Research forecasts global power demand from data centres will increase by 50% by 2027 and by as much as 165% by the end of the decade. Additionally, an estimated US$720 billion of grid spending through 2030 may be needed (Goldman Sachs Research).
First Hydrogen's SMR-to-Hydrogen pathway
In March 2025, the Company launched First Nuclear Corp., a dedicated subsidiary to integrate SMR power with electrolysis for green-hydrogen production-targeting off-grid, remote, and industrial sites where reliable zero-carbon energy is essential. Today's federal action further validates this strategy and accelerates engagement with utilities, Indigenous partners, and provincial governments.
"Building on Canada's CANDU legacy, SMRs are positioned to become a part of the country's power infrastructure," said Balraj Mann, Chairman & CEO of First Hydrogen, "SMRs use simpler, low-power, low-pressure designs with passive safety (no human or external power needed to shut down) and use less fuel, making them a highly attractive source of green energy."
About First Nuclear Corp. (FirstNuclear.com)
First Hydrogen Corp. is committed to developing and commercializing advanced clean energy solutions, including green hydrogen produced by state-of-the-art Small Modular Reactors. The Company aims to provide scalable, sustainable, and economically viable alternatives to meet global climate goals and enhance energy security.
About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)
First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver, Montreal, Germany and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution. The Company has designed and built two hydrogen- fuel-cell-powered light commercial vehicles ("FCEV"). The FCEV are road-legal in the United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland) with 6,000 km of testing completed and have achieved a range of 630+ kilometres on a single refueling. The vehicles have successfully been trialled in real-world conditions with fleet operators in the United Kingdom.
