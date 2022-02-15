Follow Up to Successful 1-30 Discovery Well TSXV: HELI FRA: 2MC First Helium Inc. today announced the commencement of drilling its second exploration well, the " 4-29 " target, which is located on First Helium's 100% owned, 79,000 acre Worsley landholdings in Northern Alberta Canada. Targeting multiple helium gas horizons and potential light oil accumulations, drilling of the 4-29 well is a follow-up to the ...

HELI:CA