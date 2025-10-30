First Autonomous Mobile Robots Roll Off the Line at Rockwell Automation's Milwaukee Headquarters

First Autonomous Mobile Robots Roll Off the Line at Rockwell Automation's Milwaukee Headquarters

Milwaukee production marks a milestone as it makes Rockwell the largest industrial automation company building AMRs in the U.S.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the first autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have officially rolled off the production line at its global headquarters in Milwaukee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030659923/en/

A worker at Rockwell Automation headquarters in Milwaukee assembling the OTTO 600.

A worker at Rockwell Automation headquarters in Milwaukee assembling the OTTO 600.

The milestone marks a significant step for OTTO by Rockwell Automation, part of the company's 2023 acquisition of Clearpath Robotics, and reinforces Rockwell's commitment to advancing smart manufacturing through automation.

The new 25,000 square feet OTTO production space at the Milwaukee campus is now assembling the OTTO 600 and OTTO 1200 AMRs, robots designed to move heavy materials safely and efficiently across busy factory floors and in tight spaces. By reducing reliance on manual forklifts, the AMRs help manufacturers increase safety, improve transition times, minimize damage to goods, and create more resilient and sustainable operations.

"The expansion strengthens our portfolio of advanced material handling solutions and underscores Rockwell's leadership as the largest industrial automation company building AMRs in the U.S.," says Robert Buttermore, senior vice president and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Rockwell Automation. "It's also a showcase for our customers, demonstrating how seamlessly and safely these technologies can transform their operations."

What makes these robots unique:

  • Laser scanners scan the room more than 30 times per second, building a virtual map in their memory of the room around them.
  • Through shared communication, each robot is aware of the other robots in the room and their locations, even around corners.
  • Every OTTO AMR completes over 15 miles of driving before being considered ready to ship to the customer.

Expanding OTTO production to Milwaukee is part of Rockwell's broader strategy to enhance manufacturing resiliency. Clearpath and OTTO will continue producing AMRs at their Canadian facilities in Ontario, while the Milwaukee operation adds capacity and proximity to U.S. customers. This move follows Rockwell's recent announcement of a $2 billion investment in plants, digital infrastructure, and talent to grow share, build resilience, and expand margins.

The new production space at Milwaukee headquarters is opening on schedule, just ahead of November's Automation Fair in Chicago. Customer tours of the OTTO Milwaukee space are expected to start in early 2026.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK ), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com .

Media contact:
Ed Moreland
Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Communications
+1 571-296-0391
Edward.Moreland@RockwellAutomation.com

Investor Relations contact:
Aijana Zellner
Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy
+1 414-382-8510
azellner@rockwellautomation.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Rockwell Automation Inc.ROKNYSE:ROK
ROK
The Conversation (0)
Rockwell Automation Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend at $1.25 Per Share on Common Stock

Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend at $1.25 Per Share on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on Sept. 10, 2024, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Aug. 12, 2024. About Rockwell... Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation to Advance Intelligent Automation, Mobile Robotics in Manufacturing Logistics in Collaboration with NVIDIA

Rockwell Automation to Advance Intelligent Automation, Mobile Robotics in Manufacturing Logistics in Collaboration with NVIDIA

OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation will create next-generation autonomous mobile robots enhanced with NVIDIA technologies Rockwell Automation , Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announces further collaborations with... Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Senior Vice President, Intelligent Devices, Tessa Myers, and Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Strategy, Aijana Zellner, will present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. The fireside chat will be... Keep Reading...
Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

For mining companies, enhancing sustainability can mean undertaking net-new projects. But more often, it means rethinking existing processesRockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), RUC Mining, and Energy Power Systems Australia (EPSA) have introduced an innovative regenerative energy storage solution for... Keep Reading...
EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its second test well, 14-36-009-13W20, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan ( Figure 1 ). Third-party laboratory... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Increased Bank Credit Facility and Provides Operations Update

Apex Resources: Strategic Critical Minerals Assets in North America Focused on Tungsten and Lithium

Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Quarterly Activities Report

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Increased Bank Credit Facility and Provides Operations Update

Critical Metals Investing

Apex Resources: Strategic Critical Minerals Assets in North America Focused on Tungsten and Lithium

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Energy Investing

Quarterly Activities Report

Energy Investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report