First Atlantic Highlights U.S. Dominance Act Passed by House: New Critical Minerals Bill Authorizes Equity Investment, Co-Financing, and U.S.-Priority Offtake for Allied Projects and Defines "Processed" as "A Metal, Metal Powder, or a Master Alloy" - Awaruite is a Natural Nickel-Iron-Cobalt Alloy Already in the Form the Act Defines as "Processed"