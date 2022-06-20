Base MetalsInvesting News

Fireweed Zinc LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce that the first field crews have been mobilized to the Macmillan Pass Property, in Yukon, Canada to prepare for a large 2022 drill program. Significant improvements are being made to the camp to support the four-rig 2022 program. Diamond drilling, core scanning, and a muon tomography survey will begin in the coming weeks after the access road opens.

Highlights

  • This will be Fireweed's largest drill program to date with 8,000 m of diamond drilling planned.
  • Two-thirds of the metres will be step-out and infill at Boundary Zone and Boundary West with the remaining metres split between Tom and Jason targeting high-grade step-out and infill holes.
  • All 2022 core plus core from previous programs and historical core will be scanned using advanced hyperspectral scanning technology.
  • Muon detectors will be deployed at Boundary West to effectively target step-outs and help define the geometry of the recently discovered zones of massive and high-grade laminated sulphide.
  • Field crews will also be conducting due diligence and validation work at the adjacent Mactung Tungsten Project in the coming months in preparation for the planned Mineral Resource update and PEA economic study

V.P. Exploration Statement

Gilles Dessureau, V.P. Exploration, stated, "We are very excited to start our 2022 season. It will be the largest and most ambitious program ever carried out by Fireweed at the Macmillan Pass Project. We are also excited to use innovative new technologies, such as muon tomography and hyperspectral imaging to guide exploration. The main objectives of the 2022 field program will be to define and expand the known mineralized zones toward an updated mineral resource study this winter followed by an updated preliminary economic study."

2022 Diamond Drill Program

The 2022 drill program will consist of 4 diamond drill-rigs, targeting approximately 8,000 m of drilling divided between the zones. Boundary Zone is open in every direction, and the 2022 program has been designed to test step-outs around the peripheries of Boundary Main and Boundary West, in addition to testing a potential connection between the two zones. The step-outs will include testing potential down-dip continuation of the recently discovered high-grade stratiform mineralization at Boundary West (see Fireweed news release dated March 10, 2022), and testing for additional massive sulphide mineralization in the near-surface. Three of the rigs will remain at Boundary Zone where Fireweed anticipates drilling approximately 5,800 m.

The fourth rig will drill Tom West, Tom North, Jason Main, and Jason South, targeting approximately 2,300 m between these four large zinc-lead-silver deposits. The holes at Tom West will focus on providing infill within high-grade zones where the current mineral resource is supported by small-diameter historic diamond drill holes with very poor recovery in the higher-grade portions of the holes. Fireweed sees potential to increase zinc, lead, and silver grades in these areas by drilling large HQ diameter holes using triple-split tubes to improve recovery, as demonstrated in previous Fireweed drill programs (see Fireweed news releases dated October 10, 2018; November 13, 2018; August 20, 2019; September 10, 2019). The drilling at Tom North will target a step-out of the near-surface mineralization that is potentially amenable to open-pit mining. The drilling at Jason Main and Jason South will target high-grade step-outs

By the end of the 2022 campaign, Fireweed will have four seasons worth of new drill data that will be used to inform a new global mineral resource, including an inaugural resource for the Boundary Main, Boundary West, End Zone and Tom North zones, and an updated resource for Tom West, Tom East, Tom Southeast, Jason Main and Jason South zones. Fireweed will use the new resource to inform a new Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the project.

2022 Core Scanning Program

Fireweed contracted GeologicAI to scan all 2022 drill core as well as a significant portion of the core from Fireweed's past programs and some of the historic core from the previous operators. The scanning will include high resolution digital photography, LiDAR topography, shortwave, visible, and near infrared hyperspectral imagery, and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) scans. Fireweed anticipates using this information to inform geometallurgical models of the deposits that have potential to deliver value by optimizing the upcoming PEA.

2022 Muon Tomography Survey

Working with Ideon Technologies, Fireweed will deploy muon detectors in two drill holes at Boundary West. These detectors will be used to define the geometry of the known zinc mineralization at Boundary West and target additional mineralization in the area. Muon tomography is a down-hole geophysical technique that uses naturally occurring cosmic-ray muons to measure density contrasts and identify subsurface anomalies such as dense bodies of zinc mineralization.


Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo., V.P. Exploration and a ‘Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

About Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F ): Fireweed Zinc is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. The Company has three projects located in northern Canada:

  • Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project: Fireweed owns 100% of the district-scale 940 km 2 Macmillan Pass project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated 10 th January 2018, and 23 rd May 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Boundary Zone West, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims with known showings and significant upside exploration potential. Plans for 2022 include a large drill program toward expanded mineral resources and an updated PEA to include large new zones of mineralization defined since 2018 including the Boundary Zones.
  • Mactung Tungsten Project: The Company has a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% interest in the 37.6 km 2 Mactung Tungsten Project located adjacent to the Macmillan Pass Project. Mactung contains historic resources that make it one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped tungsten resources in the world. Located in Canada, it is one of the rare large tungsten resources outside of China. Plans for 2022 include due diligence and validation work on historic data in order to support a new mineral resource estimate followed by a Preliminary Economic Study.
  • Gayna River Zinc-Gallium-Germanium Project: Fireweed has 100% of the 128.75 km 2 Gayna River project located 180 kilometres north of the Macmillan Pass project. It is host to extensive critical minerals mineralization including zinc, gallium and germanium as well as lead and silver, outlined by 28,000 metres of historic drilling and significant upside potential. Plans for 2022 consist of an airborne LiDAR topography survey, ground geophysics survey, and historic data compilation.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQB: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Additional information about Fireweed Zinc and its projects can be found on the Company's website at www.FireweedZinc.com and at www.sedar.com .

ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Zinc LTD.

" Brandon Macdonald "

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to the Company and its projects that are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, pandemics, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

Contact information: Brandon Macdonald
Phone: (604) 646-8361

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/539d5060-21e0-42ed-8654-ea0ade9fc87e


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed ZincTSXV:FWZBase Metals Investing
FWZ:CA
Fireweed Zinc

Fireweed Zinc


Fireweed Zinc Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Depository Trust Company Eligibility in USA

Fireweed Zinc LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to provide the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders which was held on May 25, 2022, and to announce Fireweed shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement with the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for trading in the USA.

Annual and Special Meeting
At the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders, 25,038,453 shares were voted and the Company received majority shareholder approval for the following:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed Zinc Acquires Mactung Tungsten Project

Fireweed Zinc LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) for the acquisition of 100% interest in the Mactung Tungsten Project located in Yukon and Northwest Territories, Canada, immediately adjacent to its Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed Closes Previously Announced Offering for Total Proceeds of C$13.1M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fireweed Zinc LTD. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: 20F) is pleased to announce closing of the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") first announced March 17, 2022. The second tranche consisted of 2,885,715 Common Shares at a price of CAD$0.70 per share and 100,000 flow-through common shares at a price of CAD$0.99 per share for gross proceeds of $2,119,000. In total the financing comprised two tranches totaling 8,472,159 Common Shares at a price of CAD$0.70 per share and 7,300,000 Flow-Through Shares at a price of CAD$0.99 per share for total gross proceeds of CAD$13,157,511.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed Zinc Acquires the Gayna River Zinc Project by Staking

Fireweed Zinc LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Gayna River Zinc project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The Gayna River project contains the Critical Metals Zinc, Gallium, and Germanium in addition to Lead and Silver.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed Zinc LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Gayna River Zinc project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The Gayna River project contains the Critical Metals Zinc, Gallium, and Germanium in addition to Lead and Silver.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

C3 Metals Announces Board and Management Changes

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") wishes to advise that for personal reasons, Kevin Tomlinson is stepping down from his role as President and CEO. He will also resign as a director of the Company, effective June 30, 2022. Mr. Tony Manini, current Chairman of C3 Metals will take up the role of Executive Chairman to lead the Company through to the appointment of a new CEO. Mr. Tomlinson will assist in the orderly transition of duties as required.

Drilling on the Company's exciting copper-gold exploration projects in Peru and Jamaica is continuing in full swing under the leadership of VP-Exploration, Stephen Hughes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Interra Copper Announces Market Maker Engagement

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

June 17, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTC:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") Interra is pleased to announce that effective immediately,

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nova Royalty Corp. Opens the Market

Alex Tsukernik President & Chief Executive Officer, Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOVR) and his team joined Dean McPherson Head, Global Mining Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Nova Royalty is focused on providing investors with exposure to premier copper and nickel assets – the key building blocks of the global energy transition.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date:

Thursday, June 16, 2022



Time:

9:00am - 9:30am



Place:

120 Adelaide St W.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c7572.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fabled Book 6 Copper Occurrence reports up to 7.73% Copper in Chip Sampling

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

EV Nickel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to C$2.0 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000 from the sale of any combination of flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.18 per FT Unit and FT Units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") at a price of C$0.24 per Charity FT Unit. The Proceeds of the Offering will be primarily used towards Phase 3 exploration on the Company's Langmuir Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Usha Resources Closes Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Totalling $2,895,401

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0) is pleased to report that, further to its previous news releases (see news releases dated April 4, 2022 May 16, 2022 and May 18, 2022 ) and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it has closed its final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") issuing an additional 4,512,007 units (each a " Unit ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $1,353,602 . In total, USHA has raised gross proceeds of $2,895,401 in all four tranches.

Usha Resources Logo (CNW Group/Usha Resources Ltd.)

Deepak Varshney , CEO of Usha Resources stated: "Given the current market conditions, completion of this oversubscribed placement speaks to the strong demand and growing confidence in our team, our Lithium, Gold-Copper and Nickel projects and future vision for where we intend to take this Company. We are very pleased to welcome many new subscribers in this financing, including our latest institutional investor, and thank our existing shareholders who participated for their on-going support. With a well-funded treasury, USHA is positioned to execute at each of our projects and we look forward to a busy and productive field season."

Each Unit issued consists of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one transferable Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant ") with each whole Warrant exercisable at $0.45 per Share for a period of 2 years from the date of closing (the " Expiry Date ").

In connection with the final tranche of the Private Placement, the Company paid finders' fees of $7,920 cash and 26,400 non-transferable finder warrants (the " Finder Warrants ") to PI Financial Corp., $1,800 cash and 6,000 Finder's Warrants to Leede Jones Gable Inc., and $4,208.02 cash and 14,027 Finder's Warrants to Research Capital Corporation. The Finder's Warrants are exercisable on the same terms as the Warrants issued in the Private Placement and were issued in accordance with applicable securities laws and Exchange Policy.

All securities issued in the fourth tranche of the Private Placement are subject to the Exchange hold period, plus a hold period of four months and one day following the closing dates of the Private Placement expiring on October 15, 2022 .

The proceeds raised under the Private Placement will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes including:

  • Aggressive exploration at the Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine project, where the Company intends on completing its maiden drilling program with the goal of completing a 43-101 resource estimate by Q4 of 2022 ( https://bit.ly/3tD9ndz );
  • Exploration at the Lost Basin Gold-Copper project, where the Company intends on completing its maiden drilling program following more than a year of target development and generation ( https://bit.ly/39mFN59 ); and
  • Subject to a number of conditions, completion of the spinout of its Nicobat Nickel Project into its wholly-owned subsidiary, Formation Metals Corporation ("FMC"), giving shareholders a "20% share dividend" of one (1) share of FMC with respect to every five (5) shares of USHA owned on the share distribution record date ( https://bit.ly/3b3cRjd ).
About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality battery and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC , Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and consist of Jackpot Lake, a lithium project in Nevada ; Nicobat, a nickel‑copper‑cobalt project in Ontario ; and Lost Basin, a gold-copper project in Arizona . Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA, the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol USHAF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol JO0.

"Deepak Varshney" CEO and Director

For further information: please call Tyler Muir , Investor Relations, at 1-888-772-2452, email tmuir@usharesources.com , or visit www.usharesources.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usha-resources-closes-final-tranche-of-oversubscribed-non-brokered-private-placement-totalling-2-895-401--301568326.html

SOURCE Usha Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/15/c4533.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

