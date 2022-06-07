Base Metals Investing News

Fireweed Zinc LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) for the acquisition of 100% interest in the Mactung Tungsten Project located in Yukon and Northwest Territories, Canada, immediately adjacent to its Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project.

Highlights

  • Mactung is one of the largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits in the world and one of the few potential sources of scale for this critical metal outside of China.
  • Approximately 38,000 m of historic drilling 1 outlined a large, high-grade tungsten resource and produced a positive historic feasibility study 2 .
  • Mactung is located within the traditional territories of the Kaska Dena and First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, and the Sahtú Settlement Area.
  • Fireweed hold a right to a 100% interest in the Mactung project through a binding LOI with the Government of the Northwest Territories ("GNWT").
  • The Mactung deposit is 13 kilometres north of Fireweed's Tom deposit and is also accessible by the North Canol Highway providing potential for future synergies.

Executive Statements
Fireweed CEO Brandon Macdonald commented, "While Macmillan Pass continues to be our flagship project, the recent staking of Gayna River and the addition of Mactung turns Fireweed into one of the leading critical mineral exploration companies. We now have not only one of the largest undeveloped zinc resources in the world at our Macmillan Pass Project, but also one of the world's largest and highest-grade undeveloped tungsten projects at the advanced stage Mactung Project. With both zinc and tungsten being designated as critical minerals by Canada, the US, and the EU, Fireweed is positioned to leverage the transition to a sustainable green economy. We are excited to be advancing both projects under the Fireweed umbrella to not just maximize value for Fireweed shareholders, but to also create increased opportunities for local Indigenous groups and the people of both Yukon and Northwest Territories."

Mactung Project Overview

Mactung is one of the largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits in the world. It is an advanced stage project with extensive drilling, engineering, metallurgy, geotechnical, and environmental baseline data collected by previous owners that supported a Feasibility study in 2009 2 . Skarn mineralization is developed in carbonate rocks near the contact with a granite intrusion. Historic 2007 indicated resources 1 totaled 33.0 million tonnes grading 0.88% WO 3 (tungsten trioxide) plus historic inferred resources of 11.8 million tonnes grading 0.78% WO 3 . The 37.6 km 2 property is located adjacent to Fireweed's Macmillan Pass Property (Figure 1) and accessed by the same road providing potential for future project synergies.

Mactung Deposit Location & History
The Mactung Property adjoins Fireweed's Macmillan Pass Property and straddles the boundary between the Yukon and Northwest Territories. The Mactung tungsten deposit is located 13 km north of the Tom deposit (Figure 1). The Mactung Property can be reached by an access road that joins the North Canol Highway 230 km from Ross River, or by the government-maintained Macmillan Pass airstrip near the Tom deposit.

Mactung was discovered and staked in 1962 by an Amax geologist. Extensive drilling, metallurgical testing, and multiple historical resource estimates were completed over the next twenty years. The property changed ownership several times and was subsequently acquired by the North American Tungsten Corporation (NATC) in 1997. In 2007 NATC published updated mineral resources (see below) and in 2009 published a positive feasibility study (available at www.sedar.com under the NATC profile). The Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board issued a positive screening report for the Mactung Project in June 2014 and recommended it proceed to licensing without review, subject to terms and conditions, which were subsequently adopted and supplemented by the Yukon Government in its September 2014 Decision Document. However, in June 2015 NATC filed for and was granted creditor protection mainly related to operation of their Cantung mine located further south. The GNWT purchased the Mactung Project for $4.5 million in the fall of 2015, and subsequently obtained a Class 4 Mining Land Use Approval in 2020. Fireweed Zinc has now signed a binding LOI for acquisition of the Mactung Project with the GNWT (see details below).

Sustainability Context
Fireweed respectfully acknowledges that the Mactung Project is located within the traditional territories of the Kaska Dena and First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, and the Sahtú Settlement Area. For the benefit of present and future generations, Fireweed will conduct mineral development activities in a sustainable manner by working collaboratively with Indigenous groups and local communities, establishing a respectful and safe working environment, achieving a high standard of environmental stewardship, and undertaking studies and implementing measures to address local interests and issues.

Mactung Geology & Mineralization
Mactung is a tungsten skarn deposit located on the eastern margin of the Selwyn basin in the Canadian Cordillera's Tombstone-Tungsten Belt (TTB). The mid-Cretaceous TTB spans Alaska, Yukon, and NWT, and hosts many other significant mineral deposits. The Mactung deposit is associated with Tungsten suite intrusions that intruded late Precambrian to Palaeozoic, variably metamorphosed clastic and interbedded carbonate rocks of the Selwyn basin. The tungsten mineralization at Mactung is comprised mostly of scheelite (CaWO 4 ) and is dominated by calcic mineral assemblages associated with abundant pyrrhotite that developed within permeable limestone units of the Cambrian-Ordovician host rocks. Although the previous feasibility study considered only underground development, the vast majority of tungsten mineralization at Mactung can be found within 200 m from surface.

Mactung Historic Drilling and Historic Estimates

Geological mapping and surface sample programs were conducted in the early and mid-1960's, with drilling beginning in 1968. To date, approximately 38,000 m of drilling in 312 holes have been completed on the property, in addition to multiple historic resource estimates. An adit was opened in 1973 to enable underground exploration and bulk sampling; at least 1,200 metres of lateral underground development has occurred, including bulk samples of 270 tonnes in 1973, 3.5 tonnes in 1979, 650 tonnes in 1983, and 79 tonnes in 2005, enabling extensive metallurgical test work 2 .

Year Zone Territory Historic Estimate Type Tonnage
(million tonnes) 		Grade
(% WO 3 ) 		Cut-Off Grade
(% WO 3 )
2009 2B YT only Probable Mineral Reserve 2 10.79 1.187% 0.616%
2007 2B, 3D
3E, 3F 		Yukon NWT Indicated Mineral Resource 1 33.03 0.88% 0.5%
2007 2B, 3D
3E, 3F 		Yukon NWT Inferred Mineral Resource 1 11.86 0.78% 0.5%

Table 1*. Most recent historic mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates from reports on www.sedar.com under NATC profile. (See Cautionary and Background Statements regarding Historic Minerals Resources below.)

Mactung Future Plans
Following final due diligence work and signing of the definitive asset purchase agreement with GNWT, Fireweed will undertake validation programs on previous work in order to support the development of a new mineral resource estimate for the project. Fireweed plans to follow this work with a new PEA on the project in 2023 and will also be evaluating synergies with the Macmillan Pass Project for the future.

About Tungsten
Tungsten is the hardest metal with the highest melting point which makes it an important and often essential metal for use in the automotive, technology, energy, military and manufacturing industries. World tungsten production is dominated by China and there is currently little Western tungsten production which has led tungsten to be listed as a critical mineral by many governments, including Canada. The Canadian government has developed several initiatives to support and advance the exploration and mining of critical metals in Canada, including zinc and tungsten.

Terms of the Mactung Acquisition Agreement
Fireweed and the GNWT have signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) under which the GNWT will sell the Mactung Project to Fireweed for a total purchase price of C$15,000,000 staged as follows:

  1. Fireweed pays the GNWT the sum of $1,500,000 upon execution of this binding LOI;
  2. Fireweed will pay to GNWT an additional $3,500,000 within 18 months upon finalization of the definitive agreement;
  3. Fireweed will pay to GNWT an additional $5,000,000 upon Fireweed announcing its intention to construct a mine on either the Mactung Project or any portion of the mineral property interests controlled by Fireweed in the Yukon, commonly known as the Macmillan Pass project; and
  4. Fireweed will pay to GNWT an additional $5,000,000 upon Fireweed announcing its intention to construct a mine on the Mactung Project.

The final definitive agreement is targeted before the end of 2022, after which ownership of the project assets will be transferred to Fireweed. Mactung carries an existing NSR Royalty of 4% which is held by a third party, 2% of which can be purchased at any time for $2.5M. This binding LOI does not include responsibility for any assets or liabilities related to the defunct Cantung mine located further south; this LOI is solely related to the Mactung Project (Fig. 1).

Qualified Person Statement
Technical information in this news release has been approved by Brandon Macdonald, P.Geo., and a ‘Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

About Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F ): Fireweed Zinc is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of critical minerals project development. The Company has three projects located in northern Canada:

  • Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project: Fireweed owns 100% of the district-scale 940 km 2 Macmillan Pass project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated 10 th January 2018, and 23 rd May 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Boundary Zone West, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims with known showings and significant upside exploration potential. Plans for 2022 include a large drill program toward expanded mineral resources and an updated PEA to include large new zones of mineralization defined since 2018 including Boundary Zones.
  • Mactung Tungsten Project: The Company has a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% interest in the 37.6 km 2 Mactung Tungsten Project located adjacent to the Macmillan Pass Project. Mactung contains historic resources that make it one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped tungsten resources in the world. Located in Canada, it is one of the rare large tungsten resources outside of China.
  • Gayna River Zinc-Gallium-Germanium Project: Fireweed has 100% of the 128.75 km 2 Gayna River project located 180 kilometres north of the Macmillan Pass Project. It is host to extensive critical minerals mineralization including zinc, gallium and germanium as well as lead and silver, outlined by 28,000 metres of historic drilling and significant upside potential.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQB: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange .

Additional information about Fireweed Zinc and its projects, including maps and drill sections can be found on the Company's website at www.FireweedZinc.com and at www.sedar.com .

ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Zinc LTD.

" Brandon Macdonald "

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Statements
This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to the Company and the Macmillan Pass, Mactung and Gayna River Projects that are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Additional risks are set out in the Company's prospectus dated May 9, 2017 and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

Cautionary and Background Statements regarding Historic Estimates
A 2007 Technical Report 1 on the Mactung Tungsten Deposit prepared by Wardrop for the NATC reported an Indicated Mineral Resource of 33,029 kt grading 0.88% WO 3 and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 11,857 kt grading 0.78% WO 3 . The following assumptions were made during the calculation of this historical Mineral Resource: 1.) CIM definitions (December 2005) were followed for the classification of the mineral resources, 2.) Kriging interpolation estimates were reported at a block cut-off of 0.5% WO 3 , which are based on assays capped at unique levels for each zone, 4.) Blocks were modeled as 10 m x 10 m, with a minimum vertical thickness of 4.5 m. Grades were diluted accordingly, if required, as modeled mineralized envelopes range in thickness from 1 m to over 50 m. Average thickness of the mineralized lenses is approximately 18 m, 5.) Tonnage was estimated by multiplying the block's respective volume by the specific gravity ("SG"). The SG was based on densities established by an underground bulk sample taken from the 2B zone as well as data used in previous studies. Wardrop did not review any data or calculations related to the SG determination.

A 2009 Amended Technical Report 2 on the Mactung Property produced by Wardrop for NATC reported a probable mineral reserve estimate of 10,790 kt grading 1.1869% WO 3 . The following assumptions were made during the calculation of this historical mineral reserve estimate: 1.) Mineral reserves reported follow the NI 43-101 definition of "the economically mineable part of a measured or Indicated Mineral Resource demonstrated by at least a Preliminary Feasibility Study", 2.) A mining cut-off grade of 0.616% WO 3 was calculated based on underground operating cost estimates obtained from Wardrop's October 2007 Internal Economic Update, 3.) Calculation of the underground mineral reserves was limited in extent to mining the measured and indicated mineral resources located within the Yukon, 4.) A combination of Long-hole (LH) Stoping and Mechanized Cut-and-Fill (MCF) mining techniques will be used. LH stoping is the primary mining method and only regions where the mineralization is less than 12 m thick or dips steeply, will be mined with MCF, 5.) For the LH stoping method, reserves were calculated using a total recovery factor of 73.2% and 12% dilution, grading 0.1% WO 3 . For the MCF method, reserves were calculated at a total recovery factor of 83.5% and 9% dilution, grading 0.1% WO 3 , 6.) A 3-D block model was designed with 10 m x 10 m x 10 m blocks, using the following parameters: northing, easting and elevation coordinates, zone identification, resource category, WO 3 percentage, and zone percentage (percentage of the block that lies within the zone), 7.) Probable mineral reserves were calculated by Wardrop using Gemcom Surpac TM Version 6.02 software.

The reader is cautioned that a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates in this news release as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Company has not verified these historical resources and is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. While these estimates were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and the "Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Definition Guidelines" in effect at the time, there is no assurance that they are in accordance with current standards and these resource estimates should not be regarded as consistent with current standards or unduly relied upon as such. Fireweed includes these historical estimates in this news release for information purposes as they represent relevant material historical data which have previously been publicly disclosed and are accessible online. To the Company's knowledge, the 2007 technical report is the most recent mineral resource estimate available for the Mactung deposits and the 2009 preliminary economic study is the most recent economic study. Further and updated work is needed to validate the drill hole database, associated assay results, economics and other pertinent information. Fireweed plans to prepare updated NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic studies and reports for the Mactung deposits in the coming year.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c43ea6df-3077-4fa8-b351-08a8889be547

References

1 Scott Wilson Roscoe Postle Associates Inc., 2007. Technical Report on the Mactung Tungsten Deposit, Macmillan Pass, Yukon. Prepared for North American Tungsten Corporation Limited by P.A. Lacroix and R.B. Cook.

2 Wardrop Engineering Inc., 2009. Amended Technical Report on the Mactung Property – Yukon, Canada. Prepared for North American Tungsten Corporation Limited.

3 Northwest Territories Geological Survey, 2018. NWT Open File 2018-02. Geology of the Mactung tungsten skarn and area-Review and 2016 field observations. Report by B.J. Fischer, E. Martel, and H. Falck.

4 Elongo, V., Lecumberri-Sanchez, P., Legros, H., Falck, H., Adlakha, E., & Roy-Garand, A., 2020. Paragenetic constraints on the Cantung, Mactung and Lened tungsten skarn deposits, Canada: Implications for grade distribution. Ore Geology Reviews, 125, 103677.

Contact:
Brandon Macdonald
Phone: (604) 646-8361


Fireweed Zinc TSXV:FWZ Base Metals Investing
FWZ:CA
Fireweed Zinc

Fireweed Zinc

Overview

Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV:FWZ,OTCQB:FWEDF) is a Canadian mining, exploration and development company focused on advancing its Macmillan Pass zincleadsilver project in Yukon, Canada. Fireweed Zinc's Macmillan Pass project is a district-scale play that has significant upside potential. Fireweed Zinc intends to expand upon historic work and utilize modern exploration methods to make new discoveries.

The property is strategically located in the zinc-rich Selwyn Basin, which is known to host large sedimentary exhalative (SEDEX) deposits. SEDEX deposits are responsible for more than half of the world's zinc production and are an important source of lead. Global examples of this type of deposit include the Howard's Pass district (eastern Yukon and Northwest Territories), Mt Isa-Century in the McArthur River district (Australia) and Red Dog (Alaska).

Fireweed Zinc has two large SEDEX deposits —Tom and Jason — and the company is confident that it can make additional SEDEX discoveries. In May 2022, it acquired the Gayna River Zinc Project by way of staking, covering over 128 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Northwest Territories. The area includes 28,000 meters of historic drilling by Rio Tinto and allows Fireweed Zinc to increase its claims at an affordable rate in a proven area.

In addition to its exploration potential, the Macmillan Pass project also has a 2018 resource estimate. The resource was developed using a historic resource from 2007 as well as results from a 2,000-meter drill program. The resource highlighted an indicated resource of 11.2 million tonnes grading 9.6 percent zinc equivalent and an inferred resource of 39.5 million tonnes grading 10 percent zinc equivalent.

Following the release of the resource, Fireweed Zinc released the results of a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the project in May 2018. The PEA outlined an 18-year mine life with 32.7 million tonnes of mineralization being mined at a processing rate of 4,900 tonnes-per-day. The report also highlighted an after-tax NVP (eight percent) of $448 million and an IRR of 24 percent.

Since releasing the PEA, Fireweed Zinc has continued its exploration efforts at Macmillan Pass with the aim of expanding the resource estimate and further improving the PEA. To this aim, Fireweed Zinc has completed a drill program on a number of prospective targets to test for new deposits, primarily on or near the Tom North, Tom East, Jason North and End Zone targets. The company also completed various geophysical, geochemical and geological mapping surveys as part of its field exploration program. Through this exploration work, Fireweed Zinc was able to identify ways to improve project economics and mine life.

Fireweed Zinc is managed by a seasoned team of mining industry professionals. Executive Chairman John Robins is a professional geologist whose career spans nearly four decades. Robins was the Founder and Executive Chairman of Kaminak Gold Corporation which was sold to Goldcorp., now Newmont Goldcorp (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), for $520 million. He was the 2008 recipient of the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia's H.H. “Spud" Huestis Award. He sits on the boards of several successful exploration companies. In 2017, Robins' companies raised over $100 million.

Company Highlights

  • Option agreements in place to earn 100 percent interest in the Tom and Jason and MAC claims.
  • Located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Yukon, Canada.
  • One of the largest and highest-grade zinc-lead-silver projects in the Americas with blue-sky potential.
  • Good infrastructure and property access.
  • Preliminary metallurgy in 2012 demonstrated good recoveries and concentrate grades.
  • Gayna River Zinc Project covers 128 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Northwest Territories. The area includes 28,000 meters of historic drilling by Rio Tinto.
  • 2018 resource estimate highlighted an indicated resource of 11.2 million tonnes at 9.6 percent zinc equivalent and an inferred resource of 39.5 million tonnes at 10 percent zinc equivalent
  • PEA included an after-tax NPV (eight percent) of $448 million, an IRR of 24 percent and an 18-year mine life.
  • 2019 exploration program is currently underway at Macmillan Pass.
  • Strong share structure with management holding large block of shares.
  • Good relations with First Nations in a non-treaty area.

Key Projects

Key Project: Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Yukon

The Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project is located approximately 200 kilometers northeast of the community of Ross River in the Selwyn Basin of Yukon, Canada. Hosting 12 large SEDEX-type deposits, the Selwyn Basin is one of the world's most recognized basins for this type of deposit. Fireweed Zinc's Macmillan Pass is nearby to Selwyn Chihong Mining's Selwyn (Howard's Pass) project which contains one of the world's largest undeveloped zinc deposits.

The 21,939-hectare underexplored land package is easily accessible via a three-kilometer road from the government-maintained North Canol Road off the Robert Campbell Highway or via government airstrip within the property boundary. The project also has a camp already in place (installed in 2011) along with permits and water licenses. A historic drill core is on site.

Properties Map For The Macmillan Pass Project

The Tom deposit was discovered in 1951 by Hudbay Minerals and the Jason deposit was discovered by the Ogilvie joint venture in 1974. Hudbay acquired the Jason deposit in 2007, combining the two deposits for the first time into one project. Fireweed Zinc signed an option agreement to acquire 100-percent of the Tom and Jason claims from Hudbay in December 2016.

In August 2017, Fireweed Zinc quadrupled the land area of its Macmillan Pass project with the acquisition of the adjoining MAC claims from Newmont Mining. The MAC claims cover the contiguous northwest extension of the same geology and mineralization trends that host the Tom and Jason deposits.

Fireweed Zinc again added to the size of the Macmillan Pass project with its acquisition of the Nidd property from a subsidiary of Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A or TECK.B,NYSE:TECK). With this acquisition, Fireweed Zinc has consolidated the Macmillan Pass zinc district and now controls 544 square kilometers of highly-prospective zinc claims.

2018 Resource Estimate

In January 2018, Fireweed Zinc announced its mineral resource estimate for the Macmillan Pass project. The resource included the resource estimate already completed on the Tom and Jason zones on the property. An NSR cut-off grade of $65 was used to calculate the numbers in the table below.

2018 Resource Update

“These new mineral resource estimates for Tom and Jason represent a substantial increase over the previous 2007 mineral resource estimates," said Fireweed Zinc CEO Brandon Macdonald. “Building on this major milestone, we will now use these mineral resource estimates along with pending new metallurgical test results, toward completion of a preliminary economic assessment in the coming months to assess project economics. Next summer we plan to execute a larger drill program to expand on these mineral resources and test other targets for new discoveries within our large project area."

PEA

In May 2018, Fireweed Zinc announced that they had completed a PEA for the Macmillan Pass project. The following numbers were calculated using a base case $1.21 per pound zinc, $0.98 per pound lead and $16.80 per ounce silver. Highlights include:

  • An 18-year mine life with 32.7 million tons of mineralization mined at 4,900 tonne-per-day processing rate.
  • 54 million tonnes of zinc, 0.88 million tonnes of lead and 37 million tonnes of silver concentrate shipped.
  • Average yearly contained-metal production of 85 kilotons zinc, 48 kilotons lead and 2 million ounces silver.
  • Pre-tax NPV at eight percent of $779 million and IRR of 32 percent.
  • After-tax NPV at eight percent of $448 million and IRR of 24 percent.
  • Payback period of four years.
  • Pre-production CAPEX of $404 million.

The PEA also highlighted numerous opportunities for economic improvements and that there is room for expanding the resource.

“This first NI 43-101-compliant PEA on the Macmillan Pass project represents a significant step for the company as we progress the project towards production. Project economics in the PEA demonstrate that Macmillan Pass is not just viable at the zinc, lead and silver prices levels contemplated in the study, but highly robust," said Macdonald. “With consideration of the exploration upside not just at the known zones, but also within the broader land package, the project is steadily shaping up to be a premiere district-scale zinc mining camp in the mining-friendly Yukon Territory."

Blue Sky Potential on Large Land Package

The Macmillan Pass project represents an opportunity for upside potential. The footprints of the Tom and Jason deposits are quite small compared to the substantial size of the entire land package. Additionally, while approximately 70,000 meters of historical drilling was carried out on the Tom and Jason claim areas since their discovery, a vast majority of the current Macmillan Pass land package (including the MAC and Nidd claims) remain largely unexplored by modern exploration techniques.

Significant potential remains to expand the known mineralization at the Tom and Jason deposits at depth and along trend. Historic exploration activities on the MAC claims were limited to early-stage work in the search for gold, however, several areas of zinc and lead geochemical anomalies were discovered in stream sediments and soils.

Fireweed Zinc is testing that potential via an exploration campaign aimed at expanding the known mineralization on the Tom and Jason claims. The program also includes aerial and ground reconnaissance over the MAC claims to delineate targets for further exploration.

In July 2018, the company began its 10,000-meter drill program. Highlights from the program include 16.41 meters grading 21.1 percent zinc, 13.5 lead and 243 g/t silver and 10.16 meters grading 8.11 percent zinc, 6.31 percent lead and 82 g/t silver at the Tom East. The company also intersected 12.73 meters grading 12.61 percent zinc, 16.40 percent lead and 221 g/t silver and 12.41 meters grading 7.99 percent zinc, 13.26 percent lead and 166 g/t silver at Tom West. Finally, at End Zone on the MAC property, Fireweed Zinc intersected 8.6 meters grading 4.56 percent zinc, 17.34 percent lead and 145 g/t silver and 11.08 meters grading 4.78 percent zinc, 10.17 percent lead and 87 g/t silver.

In June 2019, Fireweed Zinc commenced its 2019 exploration program. The program is expected to consist of at least 2,000 meters of core drilling and 1,000 meters of RC drilling on a number of prospective targets to test for new deposits. Drilling is expected to primarily be focused on the Tom North, Tom East, Jason North and End Zone areas. The company also intends to continue its field exploration plans to complete geophysical, geochemical and geological mapping surveys.

The following month, Fireweed Zinc announced that it completed 12 holes on the property, seven of which were drilled at Tom North, in addition to one at Tom West, one at Target R and two at Jason North. The company expanded its drill program at Tom North due to the positive results, which offer Fireweed Zinc the potential to extend open-pit and underground mine life. Highlights from Tom North include nine meters grading 6.36 percent zinc and 0.65 percent lead and 7.30 meters grading 6.19 percent zinc and 0.51 percent lead. Fireweed Zinc believes that these results successfully prove that the Tom North target has near-surface mineralization that can be mined using an open-pit, improving the current PEA economics.
Tom West and Tom North Zones

Fireweed Zinc also completed an initial preconcentration test that utilized a state-of-the-art x-ray fluorescence ore sorting technology on samples from the Boundary zone, which is an advanced exploration target located 15 kilometers northwest of the Jason deposit. Through the pre-concentration tests, Fireweed Zinc was able to demonstrate that the feed grade found at the Boundary zone could be upgraded from 2.5 percent zinc to five percent zinc. The company was also able to achieve recovery rates ranging from 80 percent to 85 percent. Importantly, this all can be done at a low cost to Fireweed Zinc, improving the economics for the project.

Following the impressive ore sorting results, Fireweed Zinc drilled at the Boundary zone. The first hole of 2019 intersected 250 meters (true width) grading 3.44 percent zinc, which included high-grade intersections of 23.31 meters grading 16.35 percent zinc, 11.85 meters grading 9.18 percent zinc, 4.45 percent lead and 71.6 g/t silver and 1.01 meters grading 47.70 percent zinc. Another hole drilled at the Boundary zone intersected 230 meters grading 4.14 percent that contained a near-surface higher-grade section of 100 meters grading 7.94 percent zinc. These results confirmed that the Boundary zone has the potential to be mined in a low-strip open-pit and can be upgraded through low-cost ore sorting technology.

Management Team

John Robins—Executive Chairman and Director

John Robins is a professional geologist with over 35 years of experience mainly as an independent geologist and entrepreneur. Mr. Robins has been involved in many successful exploration ventures and sat on the boards of several successful exploration companies. Most recently he was Founder, Executive Chairman and Director of Kaminak Gold Corporation which discovered the Coffee gold deposits in Yukon and sold the company to Goldcorp for $520 million. In 2008, Mr. Robins was recognized for his achievements in mining exploration by the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia with the H.H. “Spud" Huestis Award. This is recognized as the highest award given for mineral exploration and is awarded to those who have made “a significant contribution to enhance the mineral resources of British Columbia and/or the Yukon Territory, through the original application of prospecting techniques or other geoscience technology." In 2017, Mr. Robins' companies (Bluestone Resources, Northern Empire Resources, Fireweed Zinc) raised over $100 million.

Brandon Macdonald—CEO and Director

Brandon Macdonald is a professional geologist with a diverse experience base including exploration geology worldwide and investment banking. In recent years he has focused his efforts in exploration and development as a principal of and consultant to various junior mining companies. In the past, he was in the City of London where he worked in structuring financings and risk management at Macquarie Bank. In 2007 Mr. Macdonald graduated with an MBA (with Distinction) from Oxford. He completed his B.Sc. in Geology from UBC in 2000. Mr. Macdonald has a long history of mining exploration work in Yukon, including zinc projects, and originally hails from Ross River, near the Macmillan Pass Project site.

Adrian Rothwell — Director and Audit Committee Chair

Adrian Rothwell has worked in the mining industry for over 25 years with extensive experience in oversight and corporate governance roles. He is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Kore Mining Ltd., a private mining venture with gold projects in the western US. Most recently, he was the Director, Strategy at Goldcorp Inc., and previously acted as Chief Financial Officer for many companies listed on the TSXV. Mr. Rothwell is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) in British Columbia and a designated Chartered Accountant in Australia and New Zealand. He articled at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in Australia and Canada and holds a BA in Economics from Macquarie University.

George Gorzynski—Executive Vice President and Director

George Gorzynski is co-founder of the company and a geological engineer with 35 years of experience in exploration and mining company management. He has strong technical, management and leadership skills, and was a key person in the building and managing of several successful international junior mining and exploration companies. His technical experience ranges from management of large exploration projects in challenging settings to geology field work in isolated locations to oversight of mining operations. Mr. Gorzynski has geological engineering degrees from the University of Toronto (Honours) and University of British Columbia and has worked on a number of zinc projects in British Columbia and Yukon.

Peter Hemstead —Director

Mr. Hemstead has over 20 years of finance experience and has a proven track record of providing strong financial leadership. He has extensive experience in financial management, corporate finance, project finance, treasury, commercial banking, marketing/sales, financial risk management, insurance, and tax planning. Mr. Hemstead is a Chartered Professional Accountant with an Honours Economics degree from the University of Western Ontario. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Bluestone Resources Inc. where he is a key executive in financing and moving the Cerro Blanco gold project toward production. He is also a Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Fiore Gold Ltd., a growth oriented gold producer and explorer with the producing Pan Mine as well as a suite of exploration projects in Nevada. He previously held a senior financial executive role for 10 years with Capstone Mining Corp., leading the financial team through the successful expansion from a development stage mining company to an intermediate producer. His expertise and experience will be a great benefit to Fireweed as the Company advances its Macmillan Pass Project toward production.

Gilles Dessureau—V.P. Exploration

Mr. Dessureau is a Professional Geologist with over 15 years of exploration and development experience in the Western Cordillera including Yukon and British Columbia along with other locations throughout North America including Nevada, Ontario and Quebec. Mr. Dessureau is the Owner and Principle Geologist of Solidus Geological Services and has been providing geological and project management services to a number of clients including Golden Predator Mining Corp., Columbus Gold Corp., Colorado Resources Ltd., BMC Minerals, among others since 2007. Mr. Dessureau was instrumental in advancing the Wolverine polymetallic VMS deposit, located in the Yukon, through pre-feasibility and into commercial production beginning in 2010, and was involved with advancing Golden Predator's Brewery Creek and 3 Aces deposits. Mr. Dessureau graduated with a Master's degree from Laurentian University in Sudbury following a Bachelor's degree in Geology from St. Mary's University in Halifax. He is a Professional Geologist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC).

Dan Rogness — Director

Dan Rogness has worked in the mining industry for over 25 years and is experienced in treasury, finance, financial reporting, corporate development, forecasting, cash management, hedging and foreign exchange. He is currently consulting for various mining companies and was the Assistant Treasurer and officer at Teck Resources (formerly Teck Corporation and Teck Cominco Ltd.) from 1985 to 2012. Mr. Rogness is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) in British Columbia and holds a B. Com (Honours) in Accounting and Management Information Systems.

Neil MacRae—Investor Relation Manager

Mr. MacRae attended the University of Calgary and started his career in 1994, spending 10 years as a commodity trader and concentrate marketer for Mitsui & Co. (Canada) Ltd. Over the next 14 years, he then moved into investor relations roles with such companies as First Majestic, NovaGold Resources, and Santacruz Silver Mining as well as a role at Farallon Mining which operated the Campo Morado zinc mine in Mexico which was taken over by Nyrstar in 2011.

Cindy Chiang — Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Chiang is a Chartered Professional Accountant with experience in both public practice and industry since she became a Chartered Accountant in 2009. During her time in public practice at KPMG, Cindy led audit engagement team. Ms. Chiang is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with experience in both public practice and industry since she became a Chartered Accountant in 2009. During her time in public practice at KPMG, Cindy led audit engagement teams domestically and abroad, and is knowledgeable of Canadian and US accounting standards as well as IFRS. In industry, Cindy dealt with financial accounting and internal controls matters. Since May 2021, Ms. Chiang has been the Financial Controller for Fireweed and in recent months has transitioned into her new role as Chief Financial Officer.

Jeffrey Dare—Corporate Secretary

Jeffrey Dare has over nine years of professional experience with respect to managing external reporting and corporate compliance for TSXV-listed issuers. He currently serves as the Corporate Secretary and advisor for a number of junior companies. Mr. Dare works closely with external partners and service providers in the areas of legal, compliance, transfer agency, audit, banking and insurance. Mr. Dare holds a BA from Simon Fraser University.

