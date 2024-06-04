- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Firetail Resources Limited (ASX: FTL) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Firetail Resources Limited (‘FTL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FTL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 6 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issuedby
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firetail Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL) is an Australian exploration company building a strategic portfolio of battery metals in Australia and Peru.
Batteries are a critical foundation of the transition to a greener and more sustainable future. Consequently, between electric vehicles and renewable energy, global demand for batteries is expected to increase from 185 GWh in 2020 to over 2,000 GWh by 2030. This is expected to have a profound impact on the market for battery and base metals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt and copper.
Firetail Resources aims to leverage this significant opportunity to find the critical resources to support the world’s journey to electrification. Under the direction of a proven board and management team with decades of collective experience in mining exploration, development and production, Firetail Resources boasts a diversified asset portfolio with multiple drill-ready targets and advanced exploration projects that all have tremendous potential to increase shareholder value.
Firetail's Australian Yalgoo-Dalgaranga, Mt. Slopeaway and Paterson projects are all located in proven geologic domains and display significant upside for substantial mineral resources. The company's more recent acquisition of two projects in Peru strongly complements these assets.As the world's third-largest copper producer, Peru has a massive mining industry with a strong prominence in the country’s national economy. Long recognized as an excellent, low-risk mining jurisdiction, the country recently approved roughly $600 million worth of new mining projects. Unsurprisingly, nearly every major global mining company is either operating in the jurisdiction or is aware of it.
Although only recently acquired, Firetail's Picha Copper project is now one of its most promising assets. The Picha Project was acquired as part of a deal that includes a farm-in agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) for an earn-in of up to 70 percent interest in the Charaque Project.
Picha is located along a NNW regional trend of carbonate-replacement (CRD) and epithermal deposits, including the San Gabriel Gold Project (Buenaventura NYSE:BVN), which is fully permitted and in construction; and the Berenguela Ag, Cu, Mn, Zn Deposit (Aftermath Silver TSXV:AAG).
With a diversified portfolio of battery and base metals assets in two leading mining jurisdictions, Firetail is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the transition to green energy, driving considerable shareholder value in the process.
Company Highlights
- Demand for batteries is expected to exponentially increase by 2030, consequently driving the demand for battery and base metals.
- An Australian exploration company, Firetail Resources is well-positioned to take advantage of this market trend via a portfolio of Australian and Peruvian battery metals projects.
- Firetail's drill-ready assets are supported by smart field exploration and drilling programs to unlock their resource potential and increase shareholder value.
- The company's current portfolio of assets includes lithium, copper, cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, lead, zinc and nickel.
- All of Firetail's exploration activities are directed by a board and management team with a proven track record in mineral exploration, development and production.
Key Projects
Picha (Copper)
Located in Southern Peru's Moquegua and Puno departments, Picha represents Firetail's most recent acquisition. Intended as a complement to the company's portfolio of battery metals assets, the highly prospective 200-square-kilometre copper project hosts multiple drill-ready targets which Firetail plans to test in the coming months. Picha was obtained as part of a deal that included a farm-in agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation for the Charaque Project located 30 kilometres to the northeast.
Firetail recently confirmed its official drill permit for Picha and site preparations are underway for a October drilling campaign.
Project Highlights
- Promising Geology: Picha is located within Peru's Epithermal Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn metallogenic zone along a north-northwest regional trend of carbonate-replacement and epithermal deposits.
- Nearby Projects: Picha is situated roughly 17 kilometres east-northeast of Compania de Minas Buenaventura's San Gabriel gold-copper-silver project, which hosts:
- Reserves of 14.9 Mt with 4.04 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 6.43 g/t silver representing 1.94 Moz gold.
- Resources of 24.86 Mt with 2.10 g/t gold and 8.46 g/t silver.
- Multiple Mineralisation: The project is prospective for multiple styles of copper mineralisation, including epithermal, stratabound, polymetallic carbonate replacement and porphyry-style. It also hosts several untested and geologically significant geochemical and geophysical anomalies, displaying similar mineralisation to the Storm/Seal copper project on Somerset Island.
- Significant Exploration Potential: Firetail has identified 13 exploration targets through a combination of geological mapping, surface sampling and geophysical surveys. Thus far, the company has collected 651 rock/chip samples and 289 soil samples and performed 118 line-kilometre IPs and 240 line-kilometre magnetic surveys. Highlights of its exploration work include:
- Widespread surface copper mineralisation coincident with IP anomalies.
- Channel Sample Results
- Cobremani: 41.6 metres at 1.12 percent copper and 22.85 g/t gold.
- Maricate: 17.6 metres at 1.95 percent copper and 29.58 g/t gold.
- Cumbre Coya: 32.85 metres at 0.61 percent copper and 209.76 g/t gold.
- Fundicion Target: Identification of a large chargeability anomaly reflecting potential sulphide mineralisation and/or alteration at depth indicative of a large porphyry body. This anomaly is roughly 2 kilometres long and 2 kilometres across at its widest point.
- Additional Drill Targets: Firetail's second IP survey revealed additional anomalies, including:
- Ichucollo: Semi-contiguous 2.5-kilometre long IP anomaly with coincident surface mineralisation and sample results of 24 metres at 1.08 percent copper, 13 metres at 1.38 percent copper and 30 metres at 0.79 percent copper. Manto-type mineralisation at the target's southern end also averages 1.45 percent copper over 18 metres.
- Huancune: A 1.5-kilometre long anomaly coincident with surface mineralisation. Multiple channel samples ranging from less than 0.5 percent copper up to 3.95 percent copper.
Charaque (Copper)
The Charaque Copper Project is located roughly 30 kilometres northeast of Firetail's Picha project, consisting of eight claims covering roughly 60 square kilometres. The region around the project is an active exploration area where multiple leading mining companies maintain significant landholdings, including Barrick Gold, Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) and Fresnillo (LON:FRES).
Charaque was acquired via a farm-in agreement between Firetail and Barrick Gold which entitles the latter to earn up to a 70 percent interest in the project.
Yalgoo & Dalgaranga (Lithium)
Firetail's Yalgoo and Dalgaranga lithium projects collectively span more than 1,750 square kilometres in Western Australia's highly prospective Murchison region. Located close to Geraldton Port and with easy access to all necessary infrastructure, the two projects host known lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites with a strong rubidium association. Firetail recently completed a small maiden drilling program in the Johnson Well area of Yalgoo, itself the site of a historic lepidolite mine.
Rock chip sampling of surrounding areas is ongoing along with a detailed analysis of lithium prospectivity. Results and a project update are expected within four to six weeks.
Project Highlights
- Yalgoo Exploration Results: Thus far, exploration at Yalgoo has returned highly promising results, including:
- A 25-kilometre "Goldilocks Zone" at Yalgoo confirmed to host LCT pegmatites with historic results of up to 3.75 percent lithium oxide.
- Rock chip assay results of up to 0.54 percent lithium oxide and under 1 percent rubidium.
- High-grade rubidium, including 10 metres at 0.44 percent rubidium from 10 metres.
- Dalgaranga Exploration Results: Firetail has completed detailed geological mapping in the project's north, returning anomalous lithium, rubidium, caesium and tantalum values indicative of LCT pegmatites. The company plans to undertake further mapping in the area.
- Dalgaranga's Strong Prospectivity: Dalgaranga counts several advanced critical minerals projects amongst its neighbours which together confirm its prospectivity:
- King Tamba (ASX:KTA): Maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 5 Mt at 0.14 percent rubidium oxide with a lithium oxide credit. Open mineralisation in all directions with a planned infill drill program to expand MRE.
- Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN): Aldoro's Niobe Tantalum-Lithium project has delivered a maiden inferred JORC MRE of 4.6 Mt at 0.17 percent rubidium oxide and 0.07 percent lithium oxide. Potential to upgrade is present thanks to mineralisation at shallow depth.
- Farm-in Agreement on Southern Yalgoo Tenement: Completion of the farm-in agreement completed with SensOre (ASX:S3N), through its joint-venture subisidiary Exploration Ventures AI Pty (EXAI) in partnership with German resource investment group Deutsche Rohstoff AG, on tenement E59/E2252, a part of the Firetail Yalgoo Lithium Project. As per the agreement, EXAI is to earn up to 80 percent of lithium rights on E59/E2252 by spending $3.5 million in two stages. Additional considerations of up to $600,000 will be fulfilled upon the delivery of maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) and pre-feasibility study (PFS). SensOre will further provide Firetail access to its proprietary AI technology across the Yalgoo and Dalgaranga Lithium Projects. The two companies will work closely together to identify and confirm Lithium exploration targets in the region.
Mt. Slopeaway (Nickel)
Situated in Central Queensland, Firetail's Mt. Slopeaway Nickel Project contains an existing JORC 2012-compliant inferred mineral resource of 4 MT at 1 percent nickel, 0.2 percent cobalt and 1 percent manganese. Having recently been awarded project status, Firetail plans to conduct environmental and heritage surveys. Planning of an onsite drilling program is also underway.
Project Highlights
- Current Progress: In addition to drilling, heritage and environmental surveys, highlights of Firetail's work at Mt. Slopeaway include:
- Development of a geological model indicative of a manganese-cobalt-nickel layer at the base of a limonite section.
- Finalisation of a project land access agreement and completion of site earthworks.
- Phase 1 reverse circulation (RC) drilling with results exceeding historical nickel and cobalt assay data.
- A planned Phase 2 RC and diamond drilling program to upgrade the project's current resource classification.
- Extensional drilling to potentially expand the project's current inferred resource.
- Drilling Results: A drilling program completed in Q4 2022 returned up to 51 metres of thick laterite nickel-cobalt mineralisation.
Paterson (Copper)
Firetail's Paterson Copper Project spans five tenements across roughly 1,000 square kilometres in Western Australia. Heritage agreements for the project are in place and desktop studies are currently progressing, with multiple prospective target areas identified for drilling.
Project Highlights
- Shallow Intercepts: Paterson displays the shallowest known historical gold/copper intercepts in the region, with up to 6.5 percent copper, 0.99 g/t gold and copper, 0.99 g/t gold and 1,330 parts per million (ppm) molybdenum across an approximately 50-metre wide magnetite alteration zone.
- Drilling Targets: Paterson has identified the following potential targets for drilling at Paterson:
- 87WDRC2: 17 metres at 1.6 percent copper and 317 ppm molybdenum including 9 metres at 2.6 percent copper and 456 ppm molybdenum from 84 metres.
- 87WDRC6: 9 metres at 2 percent copper and 272 ppm molybdenum including 5 metres at 3.1 percent copper and 430 ppm molybdenum from 84 metres.
- 87WDRC8: 11 metres at 1.5 percent copper and 181 ppm molybdenum including 7 metres at 2.1 percent copper and 250 ppm molybdenum from 83 metres.
- 87WDRC14: 13 metres at 1.1 percent copper including 6 metres at 2 percent copper from 107 metres.
Management Team
Brett Grosvenor — Executive Chair
Brett Grosvenor is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in the mining and power industry. He holds a dual tertiary qualification in engineering and a Master in Business. Prior to his current position, Grosvenor was the director of development at Primero Group, focused on the development of projects from an initial concept through to contract delivery and operation.
Grosvenor is currently a director of ASX-listed Perpetual Resources and Firebird Metals. He is a member of the project steering group for Patriot Battery Metals and also the Australian Industry Consultation Group for Battery and Critical Minerals.
Simon Lawson — Non-executive Director
Simon Lawson is a professional geoscientist with more than 16 years operational experience spanning multiple commodities and jurisdictions, and was a founding member of Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST).
He holds a Master of Science in geology from Auckland University and has more than 15 years of exploration, production and management experience in gold and base metals. He is currently the managing director of Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR) formerly Gascoyne Resources (ASX:GCY).
Cai Kecheng — Non-executive Director
Cai Kecheng is a representative of Hong Kong Jayson Mining Co. (Jayson), a substantial shareholder of Firetail. Kecheng has over eighteen years of experience in financial investment and corporate strategy. He is currently the associate president and head of investment & strategy for Jayson. Prior to that, he served as managing director at a number of private equity firms in Shanghai
George Bauk — Non-executive Director
George Bauk is an experienced director with over 17 years as a listed company director and 30 years within the resources industry including global operational and corporate roles.
He has experience managing everything from exploration to production in Australia and internationally, with expertise across a variety of commodities including rare earths, lithium, graphite, gold, uranium and copper. During his time as managing director of Northern Minerals, he led his team from a greenfields heavy rare earth explorer to one of the few global producers of high-value dysprosium outside of China.
Alongside his position as director at Firetail, he is also an executive chairman of ASX-listed Valor Resources (ASX:VAL) and Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT), as well as an executive director of PVW Resources (ASX:PVW).
Robin Wilson — Technical Director
Robin Wilson has held senior exploration positions in several exploration and mining companies, including Valor Resources, Polaris Metals, Tanganyika Gold, Troy Resources, CRA Exploration and Northern Minerals. He has also spent five years working in oil and gas exploration for Woodside Energy.
During nearly 30 years of involvement in mineral exploration, Wilson has worked on gold, nickel, REE, uranium, copper, lithium and phosphate projects throughout Australia, Africa, South America and North America and was involved in the initial discovery and outlining of several gold deposits in Australia. Between 2006 and 2021 he led the Northern Minerals exploration team that discovered the Browns Range REE deposits that have advanced through development to production of HRE carbonate.
Frank Bierlein — Technical Consultant
Dr. Frank Bierlein is a geologist with 30 years of experience as a consultant, researcher, lecturer and industry professional. He served on the Firetail board of directors from the time of its listing on ASX in April 2022 until July 2023. He remains a technical consultant to Firetail, in particular for ongoing technical work on the Mt Slopeaway Project.
Bierlein has held exploration and generative geology management positions with QMSD Mining, Qatar Mining, Afmeco Australia and Areva NC and consulted for, among others, Newmont Gold, Resolute Mining, Goldfields International, Freeport McMoRan and the International Atomic Energy Agency.
He is currently a Non-executive director of Blackstone Minerals, Impact Minerals and Variscan Mines.
Leon Bagas — Senior Exploration Geologist
Leon Bagas is an exploration geologist with forty years of industry experience. He has held senior exploration roles with multiple Australian companies and senior research positions for the University of Western Australia.
Bagas is highly experienced in developing mineralisation models using geochemistry and geochronology. Combined with his proficiency in the field, this makes Bagas an excellent candidate to assist in the development of the exploration and drilling programs at Firetail's Paterson Orogen and Yalgoon-Dalgaranga project areas.
Phillip Mackenzie — Senior Exploration Geologist
Phillip Mackenzie has worked in Central Queensland over several decades, exploring the Marlborough and Yeppoon terrain to assess and explore for nickel, cobalt, chromite, magnesite and gold related to the Princhester Serpentinite. His work included management of projects and teams to perform activities ranging from regional sampling to resource drilling. As a result of his work, several hundred drill holes targeting lateritic nickel and cobalt were assessed and an indicated resource determined for a mining lease.
Prospectus – Fully Underwritten Pro- rata Non-renounceable Rights Issue and Shortfall Offer
EMU NL presents this Prospectus dated 4 June 2024 and was lodged with ASIC on that date with the consent of all Directors. None of ASIC, ASX or their respective officers or employees takes any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus.
Prospectus for the: (i) offer (Offer) of a fully underwritten pro rata non-renounceable entitlement issue of approximately 48,005,533 fully paid, ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (FPO Shares) at an issue price of $0.025 per FPO Share to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of three (3) new FPO Shares for every five (5) Shares held as at 5.00pm (WST) on Friday 7 June 2024 (the Record Date) to raise approximately $1,200,138 (before costs and assuming no other Shares are issued before the Record Date); and (ii) offer (Shortfall Offer) to Eligible Shareholders and other investors to apply for additional Shares comprising Shortfall Shares arising as a consequence of any FPO Shares not being applied for and issued as of Entitlement.
Shortfall Shares will be allocated by the Directors in priority to Eligible Shareholders, subject to the overriding discretion of the Board (including as to scale backs), with any residual Shortfall Shares not allocated to Eligible Shareholders to be allocated by the Company in consultation with the Underwriter subject to the terms of the Underwriter Agreement as disclosed herein.
The Offer is fully underwritten by Martin Place Securities Pty Limited (Underwriter).
The Offer opens on 13 June 2024 and closes at 5.00pm (WST) on 26 June 2024 (unless it is lawfully extended or withdrawn).
Only payments by BPAY® or EFT will be accepted by the Company.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
“Significant and Pervasive” Copper Mineralisation Discovery Confirmed by pXRF Geochemistry Survey at Fiery Creek
EMU NL (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration work completed at the Company’s Fiery Creek Copper Prospect located within the Georgetown Project in North Queensland.
- pXRF geochemistry programme has confirmed an extensive broad copper mineralised zone
- The mineralised discovery zone, tested by pXRF over soil, termite mound and rock chip sample mediums, covers an area approximately 720m long x 480m wide
- The highest copper grade recorded was 32.5% from 27 rock chip samples
- Significant copper grades up to 2,484ppm were recorded from pXRF soil samples whilst the highest termite mound sample recorded 1,674ppm copper
- Samples from the programme have been dispatched to the laboratory for wet geochemistry testing to confirm and correlate the pXRF in field results
- Results indicate the mineralisation is significant and pervasive between outcropping high-grade copper veining and stockwork veining within the discovery zone and is interpreted to be a subset of a much broader and significant system
- Additional sampling has defined a mineralised, copper anomalous, shear zone extending at least 2.5 km to the SE
- Drone LiDAR and photogrammetry works now complete with data processing underway
- Ground pole dipole, IP resistivity and MT survey scheduled for August
- Airborne aeromagnetic survey over Yataga Igneous Complex scheduled between July and October
- Maiden drilling programme planned for October 2024 following ground geophysics assessment
Portable XRF (pXRF) geochemistry results have extended previously defined high-grade copper mineralisation and aided the interpretation of structural controls. The pXRF programme forms part of a wider suite of geochemical surveys designed to confirm and extend the known mineralisation of this significant copper porphyry discovery.
EMU Non-Executive Chairman Peter Thomas commented,
“The initial pXRF results from the field are highly encouraging with broad disseminated copper mineralisation reported from the discovery zone potentially providing EMU with an immediate drill target. Whilst geophysics planned over the next few months will tighten drilling vectors, we are optimistic the results support our interpretation that Fiery Creek could host a large bulk multi- million tonne copper – silver porphyry system.
The pXRF survey was designed to extend our previous laboratory analysed geochemistry surveys results. The advantage of pXRF is that it gives immediate feedback in field which can substantially reduce on ground cost and time. The confirmation of significant copper mineralisation in the discovery zone by pXRF is only bettered by the fact that pXRF results from termite mounds in the adjacent zones suggest an even broader envelope of copper mineralisation than first thought.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Kamperman Continues to Grow Ahead of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate
Assay results from the recently completed RC program at the Kamperman Prospect have successfully extended the mineralised strike length to approximately 450 metres, with results to support a maiden Mineral Resource for Kamperman as part of a broader update to the Feysville Gold Project MRE.
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results from a recently completed 18-hole/2,172 metre RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).
- Assay results received from an 18-hole (2,172 metres) reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect (Feysville Gold Project), with best results including:
- 28 metres at 1.99g/t Au from 68 metres including 1 metre at 12.2g/t Au from 89 metres in FRC295;
- 17 metres at 1.60g/t Au from 32 metres in FRC301;
- 14 metres at 1.44g/t Au from 54 metres and 14 metres at 0.68g/t Au from 31 metres in FRC304;
- 13 metres at 1.44g/t Au from 43 metres and 10 metres at 0.90g/t Au from 16 metres in FRC306;
- 12 metres at 1.52g/t Au from 30 metres in FRC303;
- 29 metres at 0.97g/t Au from 25 metres in FRC293;
- 5 metres at 2.31g/t Au from 65 metres and 4 metres at 1.67g/t Au from 19 metres in FRC299;
- 3 metres at 2.41g/t Au from 108 metres and 14 metres at 0.82g/t Au from 36 metres in FRC294; and
- 6 metres at 1.06g/t Au from 30 metres and 8 metres at 0.90g/t Au from 17 metres in FRC302.
- In-fill and extensional drilling supports interpretation of gold mineralisation over 450 metres of strike which remains open to the north.
- A 2,000 metre RC drill program is currently underway at the Rogan Josh Prospect to in-fill the previously identified sub-horizontal supergene enriched mineralisation.
- Preliminary work is underway to deliver an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Feysville Gold Project, incorporating an updated MRE for Think Big and maiden MREs for Rogan Josh and Kamperman.
- This has the potential to establish Feysville as a valuable source of higher-grade satellite ore for the Mandilla Processing Plant contemplated in the September 2023 Scoping Study 1.
Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said: “The Kamperman Prospect continues to grow ahead of the delivery of a maiden Mineral Resource, which is expected to be announced in the latter half of the year. Shallow RC drilling is a cost-effective and efficient means of exploration, especially when two-thirds of our drill holes are intersecting significant gold mineralisation, as we have seen at Kamperman.
“A slimline RC rig is now on site and provides a very cost-effective method of drilling shallow holes up to approximately 70 metres depth. This style of drill rig is well suited to the in-fill program now underway at Rogan Josh, which is aiming to improve the definition of a zone of enriched supergene gold mineralisation identified in several historical holes.
“The maiden Mineral Resource Estimates for both Kamperman and Rogan Josh will feed into a broader update to the Feysville Project MRE, which is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2024.
“With relatively conservative pit design (based on AUD $2,100/oz gold price) and revenue assumptions (AUD $2,750/oz gold price) used for the Mandilla Scoping Study, the availability of additional higher-grade ore from Feysville is expected to provide significant additional financial leverage for the upcoming Mandilla Pre-Feasibility Study.
“In addition to the current Resource definition drilling, Astral is also planning to complete a regional exploration program comprising four line-kilometres of AC drilling to test an area up to two kilometres to the north of Kamperman. Interpreted cross- cutting structures and intrusive rocks considered to be potentially important pathways and sites for gold mineralisation appear to cut through a complex folded greenstone package in this area, representing a compelling large scale gold target.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
RC Drilling at Spargoville – Fugitive Prospect
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that results have been returned for a small RC drilling program recently completed at the Fugitive Prospect, Spargoville Project, Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Six-hole RC program completed at Fugitive Prospect.
- Scissor holes lead to geological reinterpretation.
- Results include 2m @ 3.82g/t Au, 3m @ 1.18g/t Au and 1m @ 6.08g/t Au within a broader mineralised zone.
- Mineralised zone represents highly prospective target for further drilling.
MANAGEMENT COMMENT
Mr. Mark English, Managing Director:
“The Fugitive Prospect is midway between two prominent, high-grade gold deposits; Wattle Dam and Spargos Reward at Spargoville. Our first-pass drilling has highlighted similarities with both deposits. We’re looking forward to the next phase when we will get the opportunity to test that model.”
Mr. John Utley, Technical Director:
“Historic drilling has outlined a zone of supergene gold mineralisation at Fugitive. Whilst there’s only sparse drilling below 50m vertical depth, we can see evidence for a plumbing system extending beneath the shallow mineralisation. It’s an enticing drill target, over almost 700 metres of strike length.”
RC drilling at the Fugitive Prospect
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
New Major, Completely Unexplored Porphyry Complex and Drill Targets Secured
Kincora Copper Limited (ASX & TSXV: KCC, Kincora or the Company) is pleased have been granted the Wongarbon Project located on the interpreted northern, under cover extension of the Macquarie Arc, in central New South Wales (“NSW”), Australia.
- New wholly owned exploration license secured covering the Wongarbon Project, which is interpreted to host one of the last remaining untested and large intrusive complexes of the Macquarie Arc:
- Regionally significant magmatic complex situated on the interpreted under cover extension of the northern Molong Belt coincident with an intrusive level cross arc structure supporting a series of large and untested porphyry targets.
- Clear analogues of the nearby complexes and existing Tier 1 deposits in the Arc and aeromagnetic signatures of other globally significant porphyry deposits.
- Previously identified as a large-scale new intrusive complex target by Newcrest but not drill tested at the time due the Cadia Far East and Ridgeway discoveries.
- Recent interpretations support immediate high priority targets for drilling.
- The Wongarbon project has never been drilled.
- Alkane and Magmatic Resources’ are currently undertaking drilling at a total of seven porphyry targets along a common transverse structure that is interpreted to extend into the Wongarbon Project and be a key control to the 14.7Moz gold equivalent inventory at the Boda and Kaiser porphyry deposits.
- In May 2024, Kincora secured AngloGold Ashanti as a partner for the Northern Junee- Narromine Belt (NJNB) Project, including the Nyngan and Nevertire licenses, via an up to A$50m for 80% Earn-in and Joint Venture agreement. The NJNB Project host’s new district scale and largely untested intrusive complex potential similar to the Wongarbon Project.
The remaining untested intrusive complexes of the Macquarie Arc porphyry geology are a globally significant exploration opportunity. This is increasingly evidenced by AngloGold Ashanti, FMG and S2 Resources’ having secured over 10,000km2 of exploration ground in the last 12 months via four Earn-in and Joint Venture agreements supporting potentially over A$200m in exploration expenditure. Also in the Arc over this period Cadia and Northparkes, Australia’s largest and second largest porphyry mines, have been the focus of change of control acquisitions.
John Holliday, Technical Committee chair, and Peter Leaman, VP of Exploration, commented:
“The next Cadia-scale deposit in the Macquarie Arc will likely be found in the covered and under explored parts of this proven Tier 1 terrane and jurisdiction.
This is virgin territory and a major opportunity with huge upside, which is being increasingly recognised as evidenced by recent significant deals and increasing investment by industry heavyweights.
Regional magnetics has proven very effective in mapping the volcanic belts and the major deposits have identifiable intrusive complex signatures. This is evidenced in the southern and more mature sections of the Arc that already hosts over 160Moz gold equivalent endowment.
Kincora’s Wongarbon, Nyngan and Nevertire projects are real stand out examples of these in the right locations and with the right features, hosting three of the very few remaining untested large volcano-intrusive complexes of the Arc.
It is absolutely mystifying why to date so little exploration has been carried out over the covered northern parts of the Arc and why Wongarbon has never been drilled. It is a prime candidate for major discovery.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Kincora Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Exceptional High Grade Iron Ore at Valley Bore
Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX: ALY) (“Alchemy” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at the 100% owned Bryah Basin Project in Western Australia. Recent work has confirmed the Valley Bore prospect target is highly prospective for Iron Ore. Mapping and sampling by Alchemy in 2008 and 2009 discovered high grade hematite and banded iron outcrops over 2km in strike and up to 66.3% Fe+1 & 2. Recent rock-chip sampling by Alchemy returned similar high grades up to 65.9% Fe. Alchemy believes the combination of high-grade outcropping hematite mineralisation on a granted mining lease near major roads and infrastructure highlights the significant near-term development potential of the project.
- Significant high grade iron ore enrichment identified on Alchemy’s Bryah tenement package. Alchemy owns 50% of iron ore rights via wholly owned subsidiary Alchemy Resources (Three Rivers) Pty Ltd.
- High grade rock-chip assays from Valley Bore return grades up to 64.9% Fe with Calcined Fe grades up to 67.4% Fe.
- Total strike length of multiple mapped BIF ridges exceeds 2,000m with new regional areas recently identified with grades up to 65.9% Fe which could extend this further.
- Southern Ridge Target high grade hematite outcrops range from 10m to 80m thickness over a 900m strike.
- Planning for drill testing of the high-grade iron formations underway.
- Alchemy remains well funded with cash on hand of $3.5m as at 31 March 2024.
Figure 1: Valley Bore mapping, showing hematite outcrops and rock-chip assays (% Fe)
Chief Executive Officer Mr James Wilson commented: “Iron ore rock-chip grades above 58% Fe are very encouraging and highlight the DSO potential of the project. It’s an exciting opportunity with our leases surrounded by majors in the sector such as Sinosteel Midwest Corporation to the south. Hematite outcrops are evident over a 900m strike extent at the Southern Ridge target, and we have high grade rock-chip assays from new areas 3km away, so there’s a lot of potential to grow the project. Furthermore, Alchemy has identified a second iron ore occurrence at Old Highway Prospect which has the potential to add further scale. With its proximity to the Great Northern Highway and its advanced Mining Permit status, the Company believes there’s a significant opportunity to rapidly advance this asset in the near term.”
+ Cautionary Statement: The Company cautions investors that the reported historical assay results by Alchemy Resources Limited are from prior public exploration reports. The Competent Person has not done sufficient work to disclose the Exploration Results in accordance with the JORC Code 2012, and it is possible that following further evaluation and/or exploration work that the confidence in the prior reported Exploration Results may be reduced when reported under the JORC Code 2012. The information in the market announcement is an accurate representation of the available data and studies completed to date. All historical information in this release has been compiled from historic data reported by the Company to the ASX on 25 July 2008 – “Assay results of high-grade hematite iron formation at Robinson Range” and a second announcement released to the ASX on 15 May 2009 – “Alchemy enhances potential for high grade iron formation at Three Rivers”. Information is considered as historical by nature, and while all care has been taken to review previous reports, sufficient ground testing and confirmation work is yet to be fully completed.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Alchemy Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
