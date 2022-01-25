Gold Investing News
FireFox Gold Corp. is pleased to announce results for the first four diamond core holes from the phase 5 drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project. This round of drilling included three holes in the same section of the Northeast Target from which bonanza-grade gold was previously reported and one hole at the East Target. All four holes returned significant gold assays . The new hole in the ...

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results for the first four diamond core holes from the phase 5 drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project. This round of drilling included three holes in the same section of the Northeast Target from which bonanza-grade gold was previously reported and one hole at the East Target. All four holes returned significant gold assays (grades exceeding 3.0 gt). The new hole in the East Target was especially interesting as it represents a step-out of more than 100 metres (m) from the nearest drilling, over 750m from the high-grades in the Northeast Target, and approximately 1.6 kilometers from the Central Zone. Two additional holes from the Northeast Target at Mustajärvi are awaiting results

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PHASE 5 DRILLING

  • Drill hole 21MJ014 confirmed the presence of the bonanza grade zone at the Northeast Target by intercepting 1.5m at 45.85 g/t Au from 168.5m depth, including 0.5m at 130.5 g/t Au - total grade-thickness of gold mineralization at 102 gram-metres
  • Drill hole 21MJ013 extended the bonanza grade zone with an intercept of 0.75m of 41.46 g/t Au from 157.15m depth
  • Confirmed the presence of at least one additional gold-bearing vein system in the Northeast Target dipping north, as opposed to the prevailing south dip of the veins reported to date
  • The first intercept of high-grade mineralization in the East Target in drill hole 21MJ015, with 1.0m at 11.04 g/t Au from 51.8m depth, including 0.6m at 14.8 g/t Au

Carl Löfberg, President and CEO of FireFox, commented, "We are very pleased with the work by our technical team to unravel the complex structural controls on the high-grade gold at the Northeast Target. Their initiative has resulted in more bonanza grade intercepts and clear direction on where to drill next. The shallow high-grade intercepts at the East Target may be even more significant as that drill hole extends the Mustajärvi system to more than 1.6km of strike with gold intercepts of greater than 10 g/t. Mustajärvi is only one of four permitted FireFox projects in Lapland, but we are reaping the benefits of what we learn here in our drilling elsewhere."

Mustajärvi Project and Drill Program Details

The Mustajärvi Project lies along the highway between the cities of Kittilä and Sodankylä, approximately 17 kilometers east of Kittilä. The property straddles the Mustajärvi Shear Zone (MSZ), a major right-lateral shear zone that has associated second and third-order structures that further dissect the project into separate structural zones. The Sodankylä Group rocks, which are primarily to the north of the shear zone in the footwall, include metamorphosed sedimentary and volcaniclastic rocks. Geophysics and drilling have identified an extensive corridor of albite - sericite alteration in the footwall along more than two kilometers of the structure. The project remains at an early stage as FireFox and predecessor companies have only drilled approximately 8,700 metres to date.

FireFox's structural model identified repetitive dilatant zones along the MSZ where vein swarms and higher-grade gold are concentrated. Three main areas of gold mineralization have been identified along a 2.1-kilometre segment of the MSZ, namely the Central Zone, the Northeast Target, and the East Target. The Central Zone and Northeast Target both host bonanza grade gold associated with clusters of veins in the footwall of the shear zone and are separated by more than 500 metres. The Northeast Target hosts the best drill intercepts to date including phase 4 holes 21MJ001 and 21MJ010, which both returned high-grade intervals equivalent to approximately 150 gram-metres of gold (expressed as gold grade * thickness of mineralization) (see Company news releases dated June 17 and September 9, 2021). The East Target was first identified in the phase 4 drill program when two holes were drilled based on the new structural model, and both intersected modest shallow gold-mineralized intervals (see Company news release dated August 17, 2021).

A primary objective of the phase 5 Mustajärvi drill program was to better define the controls on the bonanza grade mineralization in the Northeast Target. A secondary objective was to test magnetic and structural features at the East Target to determine if a robust mineral system extends into that area. Table 1 provides a summary of gold intersections exceeding 3.0 g/t.

Details of the Northeast Target

The first three holes of this program were 21MJ012 - 14. These three holes were collared approximately on the northwest line of section that hosted the bonanza grade gold in 21MJ001 and 21MJ010 (See Figure 1: https://bit.ly/3Ar0RRe). This drilling confirmed that the Mustajärvi gold mineralization is predominantly hosted in strongly albitized (sodic alteration) tuffites and meta-sedimentary rocks of the Sodankylä Group. These host rocks are commonly cut by veins of various composition and different orientations, and gold is closely linked to the presence of pyrite. The first two holes (21MJ012 and -013) aimed to test the downdip extension of the high-grade zone to the south. The third hole (21MJ014) was designed as a "scissor hole", drilled in the opposite direction of the other holes on the section, to test for mineralization having a different structural control, i.e., north dipping veins. The scissor hole was also aimed at the bonanza grade zone and offered the opportunity to test for pinching and swelling in the main south dipping vein system.

These three holes into the Northeast Target demonstrated that the high-grade zone is open along strike to the northeast and southwest, but that the zone is controlled by flexures and cross cutting structures giving it a much flatter dip than the host veins. As can be seen in the cross section (Figure 2: https://bit.ly/3KJD3gi), there are now numerous strong gold intercepts between 100 and 170m below surface. Drill holes 21MJ013 and -014 both delivered narrow bonanza grade intercepts associated with the key horizon. This sort of apparent elevation control is common in orogenic gold systems. The gold occurs in multiple veins and vein sets but is controlled by a zone of dilatancy striking parallel to the shear zone (NE-SW). There are likely to be multiple en echelon vein sets, and the potential for additional high-grade mineralization has already been demonstrated with the previously reported high-grade at the Central Zone and the new encouraging results at the East Target.

Drill holes 21MJ012 and -013 were collared close to drill holes 21MJ001 and -010 and drilled with the same azimuth but at different plunges to facilitate testing of the continuity of mineralization to depth. These holes began in the Savukoski Group mafic volcanics and passed into the Sodankylä Group intermediate tuffites at depth. The intermediate tuffites are pervasively albitized throughout and include quartz veins with differing mineralogy that often localize and intensify silica-sericite alteration. Gold continues to be associated with quartz-carbonate-tourmaline-pyrite (QCTP) veins.

Drill holes 21MJ012 and -013 included numerous narrow gold intercepts above 1.0 g/t. The best intercept in 21MJ012 was 0.9m at 3.6 g/t Au, and the strongest result in 21MJ013 was 0.75m at 41.46. The mineralogy of these higher-grade intercepts was consistent with the previous Mustajärvi drilling. Among the pyrite and telluride minerals in the veins, FireFox geologists also documented the presence of molybdenite.

Drill hole 21MJ014 was collared 16 metres north-northwest from drill hole 21MJ006, but it was drilled to the south-southeast to verify the indications from earlier drilling that multiple vein directions exist in the Northeast Target. Since it was collared farther north, this hole remained in the altered tuffites of the Sodankylä Group. The hole intersected 14 mineralized intervals/veins with grades over 1 g/t Au. Mineralization is again consistently related to quartz-carbonate-tourmaline vein systems with disseminated, patchy and (sometimes) massive pyrite. The best interval was intersected at 168.5 to 172.6m downhole depth and it included QCTP veins with disseminated and locally semi-massive to massive pyrite. FireFox geologists confirmed the presence of multiple micro-grains of visible gold among the pyrite-rich section of the hole. While anomalous gold spanned this entire interval, the strongest gold grades occurred over 1.5m that averaged 45.85 g/t Au from 168.5m depth, including 0.5m at 130.5 g/t Au (the highest single assay yet received from drilling at Mustajärvi). Other high-grade intercepts in this hole, also related to QCTP veins, included 1.0m at 19.17 g/t Au from 131.3m and 0.8m at 13.01 g/t Au from 325.65m downhole. Taken together, these high-grade intercepts make 21MJ014 the third FireFox drill hole with greater than 100 gram-metres of gold in grade thickness (102 gram-metres).

The high-grade intercepts in 21MJ013 and -014 between 157 and 173m downhole depths are interpreted to be extensions of the high-grade zone reported from drill holes 21MJ001 and -010. FireFox is drilling oriented core and is investing considerable effort to build a three-dimensional model of the Mustajärvi mineral system. Based on this work, FireFox's preliminary interpretation is that the high-grade zone at the core of the Northeast Target results from a swarm of en echelon veins and that the strongest gold grades appear to be in a relatively flat horizon that trends parallel to the MSZ. The team awaits assays from two additional holes in this zone that will test this part of the system to the northeast and southwest from the high-grade discovery holes.

East Target Results

The East Target is approximately 1.5km northeast from the original site of the Mustajärvi discovery at the Central Zone. FireFox identified the target for drilling based on a kink in the MSZ and an interpreted dilatant zone that was associated with anomalous gold in base-of-till sampling and a magnetic low. Phase 4 drilling included two holes in the area, both of which intersected narrow intercepts of significant but low-grade gold. Drill hole 21MJ004 returned 2.90m of 1.30 g/t Au, while 21MJ005 intercepted 1.0m of 3.79 g/t Au (see Company news released dated August 17, 2021).

Ongoing work on the MSZ and the East Target has revealed likely cross structures striking north to northeast through this part of the system, and a pronounced magnetics low occurs just east of last year's drilling. Drill hole 21MJ015 was designed to test this area. The hole was collared approximately 100m east of 21MJ004 and directed to the northwest. In total, the hole encountered seven vein systems with grades over 1 g/t Au and several more with grades between 0.5 -1 g/t Au. The best results come from an interval beginning at 45.5m downhole, 2.45m that averaged 7.97 g/t Au. However, other narrow intervals of note include 0.6m at 14.8 g/t Au from 51.8m and 1.0m at 7.62 g/t from 22.1m downhole. These intercepts are consistent with early results from the Central Zone and the Northeast Target, and these gold values clearly demonstrate the presence of another potentially significant gold bearing vein system that is open in all directions.

The lithology in the hole was dominated by the intermediate tuffites of the Sodankylä Group, and the rocks are almost pervasively altered by albite and silica, with locally intense sericitization. Mineralization was encountered in this hole at a relatively shallow depth (

This zone is remarkably consistent with mineralization elsewhere along the +2.1km mineralized strike of the Mustajärvi Shear Zone. Gold enrichment is normally related to QCTP veins with disseminated, patchy and locally semi-massive pyrite mineralization. The intensity of the veining in the upper portions of this hole is very high with significant development of vein breccias. While most of the gold appears to be hosted by south dipping veins (near perpendicular to the core axis), there is also evidence of significant veining parallel to the core axis (north dipping). While hematite (iron oxide) is noted at the Northeast Target, hematite and specular hematite are more common and abundant in the East Target.

Table 1: Summary of Significant (>3.0 g/t Au) Drill Intercepts
Cutoff Grade 1.0 g/t Au

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval* (m)

Gold (g/t)

21MJ012

196.9

197.8

0.9

3.6

21MJ013

124.45

125.15

0.7

5.84

and

157.15

157.9

0.75

41.46

and

160.7

161.2

0.5

4.59

21MJ014

131.3

132.3

1.0

19.17

and

153.75

154.3

0.55

6.4

and

168.5

170

1.5

45.85**

including

168.5

169.0

0.5

130.5**

and

325.65

326.45

0.8

13.01

21MJ015

22.1

23.1

1.0

7.62

and

45.55

48.0

2.45

7.97**

and

51.8

52.8

1.0

11.04**

including

51.8

52.4

0.6

14.80

* Drilling is believed to be perpendicular to the dip of the mineralization, however true widths are not yet known and will be confirmed with additional drilling and geological modelling.

** These intervals were subjected to a 1,000gm screen fire assay protocol designed to capture coarse gold

The table below summarizes the location information for these drill holes.

Table 2: Collar Information(coordinates presented in EPSG:3067).

Drill Hole

Easting

Northing

Azimuth

(°)

Plunge

(°)

Final Depth (m)

21MJ012

428480

7500631

340

70

515.4

21MJ013

428463

7500668

340

70

445.1

21MJ014

428406

7500804

155

55

413.6

21MJ015

429125

7501011

318

45

319.4

Methodology & Quality Assurance

The core was transported from the rig to the Company´s core storage facility in Sodankylä, where FireFox's exploration team conducted the geological and geotechnical logging and selected the assay intervals. Assay intervals were generally 1 metre but in some circumstances were modified according to lithological boundaries and other factors. FireFox geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including sampling field duplicates and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.

FireFox team members transported the samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä. The samples were first crushed to -2 mm, split and pulverized into 1kg pulps, before being shipped to the ALS facility in Rosia Montana, Romania for gold by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with AAS finish (method Au-AA24). Gold values which exceeded 10 ppm were assayed in triplicate by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (method Au-GRA22, Au-GRA22d and Au-GRA22t). Selected samples were assayed with a 1,000 gram Au-SCR24 method (screen fire assays) based on the presence of visible gold. Other elements, altogether 48, were measured after four-acid digestion by ICP-AES and ICP-MS (method ME-MS61) at the ALS facility located in Loughrea, Ireland.

ALS Laboratories is a leading international provider of assay and analytical data to the mining industry. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories, including the Irish facility, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. The Firefox QA/QC program consists of insertion of certificated standard material and blanks inserted by Firefox into the analytical batches did not show deviations from recommended values.

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved, the technical information in this news release.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a huge portfolio of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.
Email: info@firefoxgold.com
Telephone: +1-778-938-1994

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional drilling; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future drill programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2022. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685304/FireFox-Gold-Drills-More-High-Grade-Gold-at-the-Mustajrvi-Project-Including-a-Big-Step-Out-to-the-Northeast

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FireFox Gold TSXV:FFOX Gold Investing
FFOX:CA
FireFox Gold

FireFox Gold

Overview

FireFox Gold Corp (TSXV:FFOX,FSE:A2PDU7) is a resource exploration company with a portfolio of highly-prospective gold projects in Finland. FireFox Gold is a leading tenement holder and one of only a handful of companies actively exploring for gold in Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). The CLGB is an under-explored orogenic gold belt comparable in size to some of the world’s most notable gold-bearing greenstone belts, and the site of a new gold rush. The gold belt may be under-explored, but Finland’s mining industry is well established. The Nordic nation consistently ranks as one of the world’s top mining jurisdictions.

Recent notable discoveries made in the belt by Rupert Resources Ltd (TSX:RUP) and Aurion Resources Ltd (TSXV:AU) are driving a gold rush atmosphere. These discoveries have attracted the interest and investment from major players including Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM,TSX:AEM), Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) and B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Agnico Eagle owns the Kittilä underground gold mine, located in the CLGB, which has gold reserves of 4.4 million ounces, produces about 175,000 ounces of gold annually and has a 17-year mine life.  Kinross, B2Gold and others have entered the field via agreements with the tenement-controlling juniors.  In March 2021, FireFox expanded its tenements holdings to over 800 square kilometres in strategic locations for gold exploration within the CLGB, creating new opportunities for advancement through both exploration and strategic partnerships.

FireFox Gold’s flagship property, the Jeesiö gold project, may offer a springboard to further discoveries in the CLGB. At Jeesiö, FireFox is exploring two high-priority target areas that are bracketed by Aurion’s Risti and Launi gold discoveries. The company’s 2021 program for Jeesiö started with the first extensive bottom-of-till (BOT) sampling to test below the glacial cover at the Utsamo target, where early sampling returned up to 4.6g/t gold at surface. Results from this work, combined with the 2020 detailed geophysics, is expected to identify priority drill targets for the follow-up diamond drilling program. Detailed BOT sampling combined with geophysics is a demonstrated exploration path that has led to target delineation and discovery in other parts of the CLGB.

FireFox Gold is led by a team of capital market and mining professionals including Finnish team members well versed in the nation’s mining laws and geologic potential.

FireFox Gold Company Highlights

  • Finland ranked first in the Fraser Institute mining survey in 2017, has a strong mining tradition, clearly defined mining laws and world-leading geological technical databases.
  • CLGB is an underexplored gold belt highly prospective for numerous multi-million-ounce discoveries.
  • FireFox is focused solely on gold in Finland, controlling approximately 800 square kilometres of key exploration ground in the CLGB.
  • The recently expanded land position gives FireFox two paths to discovery – direct exploration and joint venture.
  • Detailed 2021 exploration program underway at the Jeesiö gold project, in close proximity to Aurion Resources’ recent discoveries.
  • Detailed summer exploration planned for the new Sarvi gold project, adjacent to Rupert Resources’ recent Area 1 discovery.
  • Leadership exhibits a balance of technical and financial strengths, gold industry expertise and deep knowledge of Finland mining industry.
  • Tight structure with strong institutional support.

Central Lapland Greenstone Belt – Site of a New Gold Rush in Finland

Central Lapland Greenstone Belt

The CLGB is comparable in size to other major greenstone belts, such as Canada’s Abitibi, Western Australia’s Norseman-Wiluna and the Zimbabwe Craton. However, by 2015 only 9.1 million ounces of gold resources had been delineated across 13 gold deposits. According to a 2015 study on the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, there remains significant potential for million-ounce deposits in the area due to the lack of exploration up to this point.

The dearth of exploration is due to the fact that prior to joining the European Union in 1995, foreign companies could not hold a majority share in an exploration or mining company. All exploration and exploitation was completed via state-owned companies such as Outokumpu. The end result was limited gold exploration. In many cases when gold was discovered (whether in soil sample, rock chips, or drilling), it was rarely followed up.

This lack of exploration was underscored by a comment made by FireFox Gold’s Chairman, Patrick Highsmith, in 2005: “Newmont drills more for gold in one year in Nevada alone than has ever been spent on gold drilling in the history of the CLGB”.  This is also one of the reasons Mr. Highsmith decided to aid in founding FireFox Gold.

Graph of log normal distribution of similarly-sized gold belts

With new discoveries now starting to be made, the FireFox team believes that it is only a matter of time before significant gold deposits are delineated in this part of Finland, and that the companies that control the most prospective ground have the best chance for value creation.

Flagship Property: Jeesiö Gold Project

Located in Finland’s northernmost province of Lapland, Jeesiö gold project shares an address with many of the recent gold discoveries in the country’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt.

The 100% held Jeesiö gold project hosts multiple orogenic gold targets and is positioned along the Sirkka Shear Zone, a major crustal structure that cuts through the CLGB and controls the emplacement of the majority of the orogenic gold deposits in Lapland.

The Jeesiö property’s prospectivity for gold was first identified by GTK (Finnish Geological Survey) during a country-wide reconnaissance till sampling program between 1983 and 1991. Further early-stage exploration work by Outokumpu and the GTK between 1990 and 2006 generated additional data supporting continuing gold exploration on the property. This work was never followed up.

Jeesiö Gold Project

Since acquiring the property in 2017, FireFox has performed reconnaissance till sampling, BOT sampling, ground-based and UAV geophysical surveys, geochemical sampling programs, bedrock sampling and mapping, trenching and reconnaissance drilling. The work has led to the identification of numerous prospective targets at Jeesiö including the high-priority Utsamo and Katajavaara.

The Utsamo target is located directly between Aurion’s recent Risti and Launi gold discoveries. Surface sampling programs at Utsamo have returned numerous gold anomalies at surface, up to 4.6 g/t gold, and the main trend is believed to be situated on the Sirkka Shear Zone.

The second high-priority target area is the Kataja Belt, located nine kilometres south of the Utsamo target and two kilometres southwest from Launi, a gold-bearing quartz-sulfide vein system. FireFox has completed ground and detailed aerial (UAV) magnetic geophysical surveys of the Kataja Belt target area. Mapping and sampling campaigns revealed multiple anomalous samples with outcropping quartz-sulfide veins yielding gold up to 10.5 g/t, and combined with the geophysical data set, significantly extended the target area. Drilling is expected to commence following the granting of the appropriate permits.

FireFox is highly encouraged by the results at both prospects, especially as both Utsamo and Katajavaara have had limited work to date in comparison with neighboring discoveries.

FireFox is advancing both prospects in 2021 with detailed work programs including drilling.

Mustajärvi Gold Project

The 100% held Mustajärvi gold project is situated within the CLGB and along the Venejoki Thrust Zone in Finland’s Lapland province. The project came with an extensive historic database including till anomalies from GTK (The Finnish Geological Survey) and Outokumpu as well as 12 diamond drill holes by Outokumpu and small-scale gold exploitation by a local prospector in the Central Zone.

Since 2018, FireFox Gold has completed BOT sampling, channel sampling, geologic mapping, geophysics, trenching and drilling that has delineated hige-grade gold over more than 1.5 kilometres of strike. FireFox first drilled the Central Zone in late 2018 and confirmed high-grade gold mineralization to greater depths than previously targeted. The Phase 1 program discovered a new style of high-grade gold at depth and included intercepts of 22.89 g/t gold over 3.95 metres, including 2 metres at 45 g/t gold. FireFox continued systematic exploration work in 2019, including a second drill campaign that identified new high-grade gold mineralization more than 500 metres to the northwest of the Central Zone, including an interval of 12 g/t gold over 1.95 metres.

Mustajärvi Gold Project

The third program, completed in the fall of 2020, included additional trench sampling followed by drilling that further expanded the strike of high-grade gold, including a new interval of 2 metres averaging 33.25 g/t gold in hole 20MJ009.

FireFox Gold Management & Technical Team

Carl Löfberg, MSc. — CEO and Director 

Carl Löfberg has a Master’s degree in Industrial Economics and broad experience in business consulting, project management, company start-ups and financing. Mr. Löfberg is an economist and precious metals investor, and an expert in hard currency and contrarian business strategy. He has been Managing Director for Magnus Minerals since 2006.

Patrick Highsmith, MSc., CPG — Chairman 

Patrick Highsmith is a professional geologist and mining executive with experience on +300 projects around the world for companies such as Newmont, BHP, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group, Lithium One, Pure Energy Minerals, and others. He has led teams through creative transactions, new discoveries, scoping & prefeasibility studies.  He is a veteran of  the capital markets who has worked in Finland since 2005.

Joe Mullin — Director

Joe Mullin is CEO & Director of QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd., a Partner & Director of Mount Arvon Partners LLC and an Independent Director of Industrial Metals and Pure Energy Minerals Limited. Mr. Mullin has over 20 years experience in corporate finance, private equity, restructuring, resources & consulting. He formerly was a Financial Analyst at Goldman Sachs, a Private Equity Analyst at WL Ross / Invesco Ltd. and a Portfolio Manager at Millennium Global Investments Ltd.  He has a B.A. from Harvard University.

Timo Mäki — Director

Timo Mäki is an experienced geologist who resides in Finland. He was most recently the Chief Geologist at First Quantum’s Pyhäsalmi Mine, where he worked from 1988-2018. He is credited with the discovery of the Mullikkoräme zinc deposit in 1987 and Pyhäsalmi deep deposit in 1996.

Janice Craig, CPA, CGA — CFO & Corporate Secretary

Ms Craig has held management roles in several publicly listed mining companies working on gold, tungsten and coal projects in North America, Central America & Europe. She has a strong background in financial reporting, strategic planning, cash management and change management.

Sven Hönig, PhD, General Manager of Exploration

Dr. Hönig has 12 years exploration experience, with a strong background in structural geology and interpretation applied to a variety of deposit types, including orogenic and intrusion-related gold. He acted as chief geologist, project manager and project geologist, for projects ranging from grass roots to advanced stage.

Petri Peltonen, PhD — Technical Advisor

Dr. Petri Peltonen has more than 25 years of experience in geoscientific research, exploration and mining. Most recently, he was engaged as Exploration Manager Europe for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. He is an accredited Chartered Professional of Australian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy (AusIMM), European Geologist (EurGeol), and SEG Fellow. He also serves as Professor of Practice of Economic Geology at the University of Helsinki.

Richard Goldfarb, PhD — Technical Advisor

Dr. Richard Goldfarb has more than 40 years of experience as an exploration geologist, researcher and professor. He is a world-renowned expert on the geology of gold deposits with an emphasis on orogenic gold. Dr. Goldfarb’s specialty is target generation and optimization in greenfields exploration for orogenic gold. In addition to operating a well known geological consultancy, he is a Research Professor at the Colorado School of Mines as well as a Fellow and former President of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Quinton Hennigh, PhD, Technical Advisor

Quinton Hennigh has worked with Newcrest Mining and Newmont Mining, and subsequently founded Novo Resources Corp, acting as its CEO and currently serving as Chairman. Among his notable project involvements are Novo’s conglomerate-hosted gold projects in the Pilbara, First Mining Gold’s Springpole gold deposit in Ontario, Kirkland Lake Gold’s acquisition of the Fosterville gold mine in Australia, the Rattlesnake Hills gold deposit in Wyoming, and Lion One’s Tuvatu gold project in Fiji.

Alf Björklund, PhD —Technical Advisor 

Dr. Alf Björkund brings more than 50 years of experience in geoscientific research and application to mineral exploration in Scandinavia, Russia, Brazil, Portugal and Canada. Trained as an exploration geochemist, he is also a former chief geochemist for the Geological Survey of Finland. He has been a Professor of Geology at Abo Akademi University. He is a co-founder and CEO of SES Finland Ltd and former chairman of the Board for Magnus Minerals.

Keep reading... Show less
FireFox Gold Moves Drill to Next Promising Target: Sarvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Moves Drill to Next Promising Target: Sarvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the winter drilling program is progressing as planned with approximately 3,800 metres drilled to date on three separate projects. The Company is now set to begin its first drilling at the Sarvi Project, which adjoins Rupert Resources' Area 1 property. The first phase of diamond drilling at Sarvi is slated to start before the end of January and will include up to 500m in the northwestern portion of the project, where trenching and base-of-till (BOT) sampling have identified several gold and multielement anomalies. There is an ongoing BOT sampling program at Sarvi and results are not yet available for the southern and eastern portions of the property (see Figure 1: https:bit.ly357FBo0). The Company expects to bring the drill rig back to Sarvi during the second quarter for an estimated 2,000 metres of additional drilling

Carl Löfberg, President and CEO of FireFox, commented, "Our winter drill program is going very well so far. In fact, for the first time in FireFox's history we have a core rig operating at the same time as two base-of-till drilling rigs. We have already drilled three of our four permitted projects and are now advancing towards the first drilling on our Sarvi Project. Our integrated interpretation of geophysics, mapping, BOT sampling, and new trenching data has dramatically improved our understanding of the geology and targets at Sarvi. Our team believes that the southern portion of the Sarvi Project occupies a similar geologic setting to Rupert's Area 1 Project, so this is a very exciting time in the company's short history."

Keep reading... Show less
FireFox Gold Completes Another Round of Drilling at Mustajärvi Project and Moves Drill to Utsamo Prospect in Northern Finland

FireFox Gold Completes Another Round of Drilling at Mustajärvi Project and Moves Drill to Utsamo Prospect in Northern Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its diamond drilling campaign that is underway testing up to four of the Company's gold properties in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, as announced on October 6th, 2021

FireFox has completed the first pass of the phase 5 drilling program at its 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project, including 1,664 metres in four holes (see Figure 1: https://bit.ly/3wzrotC and Table 1, below). Drilling was primarily focused at the Northeast Target where the Company previously reported a high-grade gold zone including 93.88 g/t gold over 1.35 metres in hole 21MJ001 and 7.69 g/t gold over 16.45 metres in hole 21MJ010 (see news releases dated June 17th, 2021 and September 9th, 2021). A fourth hole was drilled to probe for the heart of the new East Target, located approximately 750 metres east from 21MJ001 (see news release dated August 17, 2021). All results are pending as these four holes are at various stages of logging, cutting, and sampling or are newly arrived at the laboratory for sample preparation and analysis.

Keep reading... Show less
"investingnews.com"

FireFox Gold Identifies New Drill Targets at Utsamo Area, Jeesiö Gold Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") today reported the results of its recently completed base-of-till (BOT) sampling program at the Utsamo Prospect in the northeast part of the Company's 100% owned Jeesiö Gold Project. The data include strong gold and multielement anomalies associated with multiple interpreted splays of the important Sirkka Shear Zone (SSZ

The most prominent feature emerging from the survey is a multi-line anomaly near the northwest limits of sampling that is comprised of a spatial association among gold and several other trace elements. There are at least two other robust anomalies farther south and east. Each of the major anomalies is associated with major interpreted structures and magnetic anomalies that could be favorable settings for gold deposits (see Figure 1: https://bit.ly/3vQzqxR). The core drill will arrive at Utsamo in November, so the FireFox team is readying drill sites based on these BOT data.

Keep reading... Show less
diamond profile bit

FireFox Gold Aims Drill Bit at Four Distinct Gold Targets

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a new fully funded campaign of diamond drilling that will test up to four of the Company's gold properties in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt over the next four months

Carl Löfberg, President and CEO of FireFox, commented, "We have focused on executing a systematic exploration plan and it has paid off with four exciting drill-ready gold targets this year, including the Sarvi Project which we plan to drill for the first time. The potential for significant gold mineralization is high at all of these targets and we look forward to discovering the next deposit…or two, in Lapland."

Keep reading... Show less
firefox gold

FireFox Gold Grows High-Grade Zone at the Mustajärvi Project in Finland with 16.45m of 7.69g/t Gold in Latest Drilling

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the final four holes of the Phase 4 diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Mustajärvi Project. These results confirm a considerable down dip extension of previously drilled high-grade gold. Drill hole 21MJ010 intersected multiple significant gold intervals, the highlight of which was 7.69gt gold over 16.45 metres, including 42.47 gt gold over 0.9 metres

Modeling of 21MJ010 appears to confirm the down-dip continuation and thickening of the bonanza-grade zone intercepted by drill hole 21MJ001, which yielded 1.35 metres at 93.88 g/t gold as reported by FireFox on June 17, 2021 (see Figure 1: https://bit.ly/3niVgrx).

Keep reading... Show less
OUTBACK MOBILISES DRILL RIG AND RESUMES EXPLORATION AT THE YEUNGROON GOLD PROPERTY, VICTORIA

OUTBACK MOBILISES DRILL RIG AND RESUMES EXPLORATION AT THE YEUNGROON GOLD PROPERTY, VICTORIA

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or "Outback") (TSXV: OZ) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Yeungroon property, central Victoria, Australia .

"We are excited to resume our exploration program at our Yeungroon property, located in the heart of the Victorian Goldfields. Results from exploration on the property to date indicate that the Golden Jacket mine is part of a much larger system that we now know extends along strike well beyond the limits of historical mining," commented Chris Donaldson , CEO.

Keep reading... Show less

Barrick's Tanzania Mines Advancing to Tier One Status

All amounts expressed in US dollars unless stated otherwise

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) North Mara and Bulyanhulu, which were moribund gold mines when Barrick took over their management two years ago, delivered a combined production of more than 500,000 ounces 1 in 2021, meeting a key criterion for membership of the company's elite Tier One 2 portfolio.

Keep reading... Show less
iMetal Options 100% of the Advanced Kerrs Gold Deposit in Ontario's Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

iMetal Options 100% of the Advanced Kerrs Gold Deposit in Ontario's Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement pursuant to which it has been granted the option to acquire the 665 hectare Kerrs Gold Deposit, 90 kilometres east-northeast of Timmins, Ontario, in the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

The Kerrs Gold Deposit is comprised of a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias enveloped by quartz fuchsite carbonate vein breccias averaging 10 metres in thickness. The deposit hosts an historical resource estimate of 7,041,460 tonnes grading 1.71 g/t gold yielding 386,467 ounces at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off. Drilling subsequent to the historic estimate appears to have extended the mineralized zone along strike and down dip.

Keep reading... Show less
Challenger Exploration

Exploration Drilling Significantly Extends Mineralisation At Hualilan Opening Several New High-Grade Drill Targets

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” or the “Company”)”) is pleased to announce results from the Company's flagship Hualilan Gold Project in San Juan, Argentina. The results are from a series of exploration drill holes designed to test new targets and geological concepts and extend mineralisation well beyond the existing boundaries.

Keep reading... Show less
Okapi Resources Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Okapi Resources Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) (FRA:26O) (OTCMKTS:OKPRF) is pleased to provide a quarterly development and corporate update.

DEVELOPMENT

Athabasca Projects, Canada

During the quarter, the Company has entered into a binding, conditional agreement with ALX Resources Corp (CVE:AL) to acquire a portfolio of six advanced exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin (Athabasca Projects), the world's premier high grade uranium district.

The Athabasca properties includes six projects across 75 granted mineral claims covering approximately 55,000 hectares. Importantly, all of the projects are located along the margin of the Athabasca Basin or in the Carswell Impact Structure, the depth to the Athabasca Basin - Precambrian Basement unconformity is relatively shallow at 300 metres or less and typically closer to 100 metres, making them targets for shallow high-grade unconformity-related and basement hosted uranium deposits.

The Athabasca Basin is home to the world's largest and highest-grade uranium mines including Cameco's McArthur River and Cigar Lake uranium mines. A number of world-class discoveries have been made in recent years in the Athabasca Basin including the Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane discoveries.

The material terms of the Property Purchase Agreement between Okapi and the vendor, ALX, (Acquisition Agreement) are summarised below:

- Acquisition: Okapi has agreed to purchase and ALX has agreed to sell an undivided 100% legal and beneficial interest in five of the six Athabasca Projects and an 80% interest in the sixth Athabasca Project, the Middle Lake Exploration Project, for the consideration and subject to the conditions precedent set out below.

- Consideration:

o pay ALX cash in the amount of A$1,000,000;
o issue ALX with A$1,050,000 worth of fully paid ordinary shares in Okapi Shares calculated by way of the 10-day volume weighted average price of Shares up to the day prior to that date which is Five business days following the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions precedent; and
o grant to ALX a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty (NSR) on minerals produced from certain mineral claims the subject of the acquisition that do not bear existing royalties. Okapi may at any time acquire up to 50% of the NSR from ALX by payment to the Vendor of CAD$1,000,000.

- Voluntary escrow: The Consideration Shares will be escrowed as follows:

o 33% of the Consideration Shares shall be released six months after the Closing Date;
o 33% of the Consideration Shares shall be released on the date that is nine months after the Closing Date;
o 34% of the Consideration Shares shall be released on the date that is 12 months after the Closing Date.

In addition to the consideration set out above, the Company has agreed to issue Geonomik Pty Ltd (or their nominee) A$400,000 worth of fully paid ordinary shares in Okapi (the Fee Shares) in consideration for finder and introduction services provided to Okapi from 14 September 2021 in relation to the acquisition of the Athabasca Projects from ALX. The value of the Fee Shares shall be calculated by use of the 10-day volume weighted average price of Shares up to the day prior to Completion. The Fee Shares will be issued to Geonomik Pty Ltd (or their nominee) who are not related parties of the Company and subject to a voluntary escrow whereby 25% of the Fee Shares are released from escrow after each of three, six, nine and twelve months from completion respectively.

Okapi's management team have been working closely alongside a highly reputable, independent technical services firm based in Saskatchewan to assist in ranking and prioritising the properties by geological prospectivity.

The data review and high priority target generation is well advanced, and Okapi will outline the exploration strategy going forward on the Athabasca properties upon closing the transaction in late January 2022.

The company will be focused-permitting drill programs on two of the six properties which include Middle Lake and Newnham Lake, which have been identified as having the best exploration potential. ALX, on behalf of Okapi has already lodged a permit to drill on the Middle Lake Project prior to closing and is in the process of submitting a drill for Newnham Lake.

The Company will also be looking to consolidate and expand its positions in the Athabasca Basin through some highly accretive acquisitions during 2022.

Tallahassee Uranium Project, Colorado

Okapi holds a 100% interest in mineral rights that cover approximately 7,500 acres in the Tallahassee Creek Uranium District of Colorado, USA.

During the quarter, the Company announced a Maiden 2012 Mineral Resource for the Tallahassee Uranium Project estimated at 25.4Mt @ 490ppm U3O8 for 27.6 million pounds of U3O8 using a 250ppm cut-off grade.

The Company also acquired additional high-grade uranium pounds located immediately alongside and contiguous with Okapi's High Park Deposit. The Company added a further 640 acre landholding through the execution of a mining lease with the State of Colorado. The New Project Area was previously drilled out on 30 metre centres with approximately 550 holes drilled for 26,000m completed in the late 1970's. This New Project Area has a JORC 2012 Resource 2.48 million pounds of U3O8 at 570ppm U3O8.

Rattler Uranium Project, Utah

The Rattler Uranium Project comprises ninety-eight (98) Bureau of Land Management (BLM) unpatented Federal mining claims totalling of approximately 1,960 acres in the La Sal Uranium District.

During the quarter, the Company commenced initial field programs at its high-grade Rattler Uranium Project with Okapi's exploration team on-site to conduct an initial review of the historical workings, undertake geological mapping to gather information for future programmes and to undertake rock chip sampling. The rock chip samples are awaiting being sent for assaying.

The Company is currently in the process of submitting permits to drill at Rattler with the BLM, State and County regulators, and plans to commence drilling in March or April subject to permits and drill rig availability.

Lake Johnston and Crackerjack Projects

During the quarter, no exploration activity was conducted on Lake Johnston and Crackerjack Project.

Enmore Gold Project, NSW

Okapi's Enmore Gold Project is located approximately 20km south of the operating Hillgrove Gold Mine (ASX:RVR), where past production exceeds 730,000 ounces of gold.

During the previous quarter, the maiden drilling program intersected significant, thick, shallow gold mineralisation with exceptional results received including 174m @ 1.83 g/t gold, from surface, with this hole, OSSRC06, ending in mineralisation, with the deepest interval returning 3m @ 8.86 g/t gold from 171m to EOH.

During the quarter, Okapi's shareholders approved the issue of shares 620,023 at the Annual General Meeting as part of the Milestone 1 payment to acquire the Enmore Gold Project.

CORPORATE

Managing Director Appointment

During the quarter, highly experienced mining executive, Mr Andrew Ferrier was appointed as Managing Director.

Mr Ferrier has more than 15 years of experience in both management, corporate finance and principal investing roles in the global mining sector. He has previously held senior roles for Pacific Road Capital, a large mining-focused private equity investment firm where he worked for 12 years across USA, Canada and Australia. Mr Ferrier has significant knowledge and understanding of the North American Uranium space having been heavily involved in the development, permitting and sale of the Reno Creek ISR Uranium project in Wyoming, USA.

Executive Director, Mr David Nour retired at the Company's Annual General Meeting.

OTCQB Trading in the USA

Okapi commenced trading on OTCQB market on 22 November 2021 in the USA, providing North American investors with the opportunity to purchase Okapi stock as the Company executes its strategy to become a new leader in North American carbon-free nuclear energy.

The Company's cross-trade allows Okapi shares to be traded on the OTCQB market under the Company's ticker code OKPRF. No new shares have been issued to facilitate this quotation. B. Riley Securities acted as the Company's OTCQB sponsor.

The Company is currently seeking approval for Depository Trust Clearing (DTC) eligibility to facilitate real-time electronic trading in the USA which will further enhance liquidity and trading activity in the USA.

Cashflow for the Quarter

Okapi held cash reserves at end of quarter of approximately $4.0 Million and investment in listed entities currently valued at approximately $0.45 Million.

During the quarter, a total amount of approximately $188,000 (as shown in 6.1 of Appendix 5B) was paid to directors and officers which includes consulting fees and superannuation payments. These payments were paid in accordance with the directors' and officer's contracts.

The Company paid approximately $597,000 (capitalised and expensed) on exploration and evaluation activities including geological consulting services, drilling and field expenses, assay costs, property lease and annual rates payments.

To view the Quarterly Report with tables, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8SMBD2PU



About Okapi Resources Ltd:

Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) is a minerals exploration company focused on the discovery and commercialisation of mineral deposits in Australia.

Okapi's primary objective is to discover and develop mineral resources from its current portfolio. The Company has carefully selected projects with historical workings and excellent results. Okapi has a team of professionals with an exemplary record of success and with a particular history in Australia.

Okapi is also pursuing a growth strategy that aims to appraise and secure further exploration and development opportunities within gold and mineral endowed districts.



Source:
Okapi Resources Ltd

Keep reading... Show less

Canstar Acquires the Hermitage Property, Expanding its Newfoundland Gold Exploration Project Claims to 774 km2

(TheNewswire)

Canstar Resources Inc.

Toronto, Ontario - TheNewswire January 24, 2022 Canstar Resources Inc. (TSXV:ROX ) & ( OTC:CSRNF) (" Canstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding property purchase agreement with Altius Resources Inc. ("Altius"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS), to acquire a 100% interest in the Hermitage Property in southern Newfoundland (the "Acquisition").  The Hermitage Property is comprised of three (3) map-staked licenses containing 607 claims covering 15,175 hectares (151.75 km 2 ) (the "Hermitage Property Claims").  The Hermitage Property Claims are contiguous with the Company's Golden Baie project and bring the total claims in the area to 77,350 hectares (774 km 2 ) (Figures 1 & 2).

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×