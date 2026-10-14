Firefly Aerospace to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 10, 2026

Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), a market leading space and defense technology company, will release its third quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026, on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, after market close.

Firefly will hold a conference call the same day at 4:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the call and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.fireflyspace.com.

The financial results news release will be posted in the Investors section of the Company's website under the "News" section. Additional materials supporting the conference call and financial results release will be posted under the "Events & Resources" section.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company on a mission to reliably and repeatedly launch, land, and operate space systems from Earth to the Moon and beyond. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the first commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice and the first to achieve a successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly's engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation and vertical integration for the company's small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

Contacts
Media Relations
press@fireflyspace.com

Investor Relations
investors@fireflyspace.com


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