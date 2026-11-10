Firefly Aerospace Signs Multi-Launch Agreement with Synspective for up to 10 Alpha Missions Through 2030

Firefly Alpha Rocket

*Alpha Flight 7 launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), a market leading space and defense technology company, today announced a multi-launch agreement with Synspective Inc., a Japanese synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite data and solutions provider, for up to 10 launches on Firefly's Alpha rocket through 2030.

With the ability to launch 1,000 kg to low Earth orbit, Alpha will deliver two of Synspective's SAR satellites to orbit per mission, deploying up to 20 total satellites. This cadence gives Synspective an efficient path to rapidly scale its StriX constellation, doubling its deployment pace compared to single-satellite missions.

"We're proud to onboard Synspective as another international launch customer and accelerate their ability to rapidly scale their constellation," said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. "This landmark agreement reflects growing customer confidence in our Alpha Block II vehicle. With 1-ton payload capacity and responsive launch capabilities, Alpha is a natural fit for customers like Synspective seeking direct access to orbit to get their operations up and running sooner."

Under the agreement, Firefly will launch Synspective's SAR satellites from both Pad-0A at Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia and Space Launch Complex 2 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This dual-coast launch capability provides Synspective with flexible access to a range of orbital inclinations as the company continues to build out its constellation.

Synspective's constellation is designed to quickly monitor and confirm on-the-ground changes during national disasters, such as earthquakes and floods. The SAR satellites also support efficient resource utilization by monitoring natural resources and urban development to ensure sustainable and optimal use of land and water.

"Scaling our constellation at the pace our customers demand requires a diverse and resilient set of launch partners," said Dr. Motoyuki Arai, Founder and CEO of Synspective. "Firefly has shown real commitment, working through the hard realities of developing a new launch vehicle and steadily building a track record with Alpha. We're delighted to partner with a team that shares that kind of determination. Alpha's payload class is well suited to our upcoming satellites, and its dual-coast access gives us valuable flexibility across orbital inclinations. Adding Firefly to our launch portfolio strengthens our ability to accelerate deployment and deliver resilient service to our customers."

About Firefly Aerospace
Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company on a mission to reliably and repeatedly launch, land, and operate space systems from Earth to the Moon and beyond. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the first commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice and the first to achieve a successful Moon landing. Firefly's launch, lunar, and orbital vehicles paired with its AI software and data processing capabilities support end-to-end missions across cislunar space, including payload delivery and maneuverability, space domain awareness, and missile warning and tracking. Established in 2017, Firefly's engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation and vertical integration across the company's product lines. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements regarding the number of launches and the number of satellites to be launched in connection with the Synspective agreement, expected launch timelines and launch sites, Synspective's ability to scale, statements of Firefly's chief executive officer, and other statements regarding Firefly's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial condition, assumptions, future events, or performance that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "enable," "expand," "may," "position," "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "would," "target", "set," "intends," "support," and "believes." There may also be negative words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved.

Various risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to: our failure to manage our growth effectively, including the increasing technological complexity of our business, and our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the potential for delayed or failed launches, and any failure of our launch vehicles and spacecraft to operate as intended; our inability to deliver software on time or of a quality that our customers demand; the hazards and operational risks that our products and service offerings are exposed to, including the wide and unique range of risks due to the unpredictability of space; the inability to realize our backlog; the fluctuation of our operating results; adverse publicity stemming from any incident involving us, our competitors, or our customers; the failure to adequately protect our proprietary intellectual property rights; our inability to comply with our contractual obligations; and other risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We cannot assure you that the events reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur; actual events could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact
press@fireflyspace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4749f59-3ca6-42bb-b870-5c15c7f2ce05


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