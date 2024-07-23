Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) – Trading Halt

New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. ​Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded

Option to Acquire Residual 49% of Comet Vale and Acquisition of Vivien Gold Project

AU$1.50 Valuation for Siren Gold ‘Achievable,’ says Analyst Report

Ramp Metals Announces $4.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investor Eric Sprott

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Western Copper and Gold

WRN:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Firebird Metals

Firebird Executes Farm-Out Agreement with Macro Metals on Non-Core Manganese Tenements

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Macro Metals Ltd (“Macro”) regarding the development of Firebird’s Wandanya, Disraeli and Midgengadge tenements.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Firebird executes farm-out agreement for Macro Metals Ltd (ASX:M4M) to acquire an 80% interest in the Wandanya, Disraeli and Midgengadge Manganese tenements
  • Macro will invest an initial $150,000 within the first 12 months and undertake a 10-hole RC drill program with a minimum of 100m to be drilled on each of the four tenements
  • Firebird will retain a free-carried 20% interest in the Projects until decision to mine
  • Firebird to earn 1% sales commission (based on FOB revenue)
  • Agreement enables Firebird to focus on the development of the Oakover Project and the Company’s Chinese manganese sulphate plant
  • Agreement gives Firebird exposure to upside from future development of the tenements
  • Macro has proven and strong management in the exploration and development of greenfield projects
This agreement will see Macro invest $150,000 over 12 months at the Wandanya (E46/1456 and E46/1457), Disraeli (E46/1389) and Midgengadge (E45/5906) tenements and completion of at least 10 RC drill holes, with 100m to be drilled on each of the tenements, to earn an 80% interest.

Firebird Managing Director Mr Peter Allen commented: “This agreement allows Firebird to continue its strategic focus on the Oakover Project and our Chinese LMFP strategy. By partnering with Macro, we leverage their expertise and resources to drive the development of these tenements, which not only ensures that they receive the necessary investment and development attention but also allows Firebird to benefit from potential production and value growth without immediate capital outlay.

“We are confident that this collaboration will unlock value for our shareholders and look forward to a prosperous collaboration with Macro.”

Key Agreement Terms

Firebird has signed a binding Heads of Agreement with Macro Metals Ltd (“Macro”), an unrelated party, whereby Macro has the exclusive right to earn 80% in four tenements (E46/1456, E46/1457, E46/1389 and E45/5906) (Tenements) by committing to spend $150,000 in exploration and development expenditure on the Tenements within 12 months (Agreement).

This expenditure must include at least 10 RC holes, for a minimum total of 100 metres drilled on each of the four tenements. Macro will assume full responsibility for the Tenements over this earn-in period.

Firebird’s 20% interest will be free carried until such time Macro makes a decision to mine, at which point Macro and Firebird will enter into an incorporated joint venture (“SPV”). The SPV will enter into a life of mine, mining services contract with Macro’s wholly owned, mining services subsidiary, Macro Mining Services Pty Ltd, for the provision of all services across the entire pit to customer supply chain on a commercial, arms’ length schedule of rates. Firebird retains the ability to transfer its 20% interest into a 1% royalty. The Agreement also allows for Firebird to earn 1% sales commission (based on Free on Board (FOB) revenue).

Completion of the transaction is conditional upon due diligence to the absolute satisfaction of Macro and any necessary regulatory or third-party consents or approvals required before close of business on 30 September 2024 (or such time as otherwise agreed).

The Agreement otherwise contains terms and conditions considered standard for agreements of this nature.

The Company notes that Mr Evan Cranston is a Director of both Firebird and Macro, however, this Transaction has been approved by the independent Directors of Firebird.

Firebird’s original agreement for the acquisition of the Wandanya tenements was established with Mining Equities Pty Ltd in 2022. Under this agreement, a total shipment milestone consideration of up to $500,000 was to be paid to Mining Equities Pty Ltd in instalments based on export shipments or mine gate sales. Upon reaching the maximum milestone consideration, a 1% royalty would be payable on an FOB basis for export shipments or a mine gate basis for domestic sales. Mining Equities Pty Ltd has agreed to amend the original terms by removing the $500,000 payable with the 1% royalty now payable on all export shipments and domestic sales.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksasx:frbresource investingResource Investing
FRB:AU
Firebird Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Firebird Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Firebird Metals

Firebird Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Buys Specific Mineral Rights and Related Assets from WIN Metals for $1.2M

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric) together with WIN Metals Ltd (ASX: WIN) (WIN Metals or WIN) are pleased to announce that the two parties have successfully executed a Binding Term Sheet on 22 July 2024 for the partial purchase of WIN’s nickel and lithium rights within the Munda Gold Project area, water access rights and other related assets, to Auric.

Keep reading...Show less
Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Commences Drilling on 600 Meters by 350 Meters Bingo Main Zone - Contains up to 31.20 gpt Gold, 8.98 % Copper and 0.58 % Cobalt - Remains Wide Open - Bingo Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.


Keep reading...Show less
Tech grid overlaying forest.

Australian Organisations Make Case for Natural Capital Accounting in Resource Sector

Two organisations have collaborated on the release of a new suite of resources geared at helping companies in the Australian mining industry implement natural capital accounting (NCA).

The Cooperative Research Centre for Transformations in Mining Economies (CRC TiME) and CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, announced the news in a press release on Monday (July 15).

NCA is a means of “accounting for impacts on nature over the life of projects.” Mining companies of all stages are increasingly being asked to show how they affect the environment and mitigate their impact accordingly.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Investor Presentation - July 2024

Copper-Gold-Base Metals-Uranium Ti-Tree Shear Project Gascoyne Region, WA

Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

$1.66M Raised to Accelerate Exploration at Ti-Tree

Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received commitments from institutional, professional and sophisticated investors to raise $1,667,500 (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less
Queensland Pacific Metals

$8m Queensland State Government Funding

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) (“QPM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of an $8m grant from the Queensland State Government.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Firebird Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Firebird Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Entitlement Offer Closes and JMEI Credits Granted

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 30 June 2024

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Further High-Grade Gold Results Received from Cork Tree Well Geotechnical Drilling

Related News

Copper Investing

Entitlement Offer Closes and JMEI Credits Granted

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 30 June 2024

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Further High-Grade Gold Results Received from Cork Tree Well Geotechnical Drilling

Gold Investing

Warriedar Resources Investor Update

Gold Investing

A$2M Cash From Non-Core Asset Sale

Gold Investing

High-Grade Focus Delivers 2.48MOZ @ 4.79g/T – 47% Increase in Ounces and 91% in Grade

×