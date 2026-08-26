Figma to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Figma, Inc. (NYSE: FIG), a leading design and product development platform, today announced that CEO and Co-founder Dylan Field will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, September 8 at 2:25 p.m. PT / 5:25 p.m. ET.

Access to the live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations page on Figma's website at investor.figma.com . Following the call, Figma will make a replay of the webcast available at the same website.

Disclosure Information

Figma announces material information to the public through filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Investor Relations page on its website ( investor.figma.com ), its blog ( www.figma.com/blog ), its newsroom ( www.figma.com/newsroom ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, its social media accounts on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, and TikTok as well as Dylan Field's X account (@zoink) and LinkedIn profile in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Figma

Figma is where teams design and build the world's best digital products. Founded in 2012, Figma's canvas brings teams, agents, code and design together to go from idea to shipped product, all in one place. Whatever you're building, Figma makes your workflow more collaborative and efficient—while keeping everyone on the same page.

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press@figma.com

Investor Relations:
ir@figma.com

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