Emerging Technology Investing News
Global company enhances invoice visibility and drives efficiency with OpenText Vendor Invoice Management for SAP Solutions OpenText ™ , today announced, Faurecia, a global leader in automotive interiors and emission control technology, implemented OpenText™ Vendor Invoice Management for SAP® Solutions to manage and access high volumes of information and drive efficiency of procurement operations. Headquartered ...

Global company enhances invoice visibility and drives efficiency with OpenText Vendor Invoice Management for SAP Solutions

OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced, Faurecia, a global leader in automotive interiors and emission control technology, implemented OpenText™ Vendor Invoice Management (VIM) for SAP® Solutions to manage and access high volumes of information and drive efficiency of procurement operations.

Headquartered in France , Faurecia operates more than 300 sites in 35 countries, with close to 115,000 employees worldwide. The company develops automotive technology to advance safe, personalized transportation that is environmentally responsible. Faurecia needed a solution to enhance and standardize key points of its financial process and implemented OpenText Vendor Invoice Management for SAP Solutions.

"The pandemic was a challenge for everybody, and we could not imagine maintaining our accounts payable without implementing OpenText Vendor Invoice Management. For us, this solution was key to our business continuity," said Salomé Silva, Accounts Payable Team Leader and SAP Business Analyst at Faurecia. "We streamlined our document-centric processes, increased cash visibility, strengthened cross-collaboration, and we're now well equipped to respond efficiently during the pandemic and beyond."

OpenText Vendor Invoice Management for SAP Solutions streamlines procure-to-pay and order-to-cash operations for SAP customers. By optimizing the process of receiving, managing, monitoring, and routing all invoices, quotations, order confirmations, delivery notes, sales orders, remittance advices and related documentation, Faurecia has successfully digitized 80% of its 2 million annual pieces of financial operations information.

"Many companies were forced to examine their business processes when the pandemic struck," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "With the implementation of OpenText Vendor Invoice Management, Faurecia is now able to take advantage of a solution that helps them ensure consistent, accurate, timely and compliant financial payments to all their vendors worldwide.

Digital transformation amplified Faurecia's capacity to manage, access, and use information globally. By connecting information to people, applications, and systems, when and where it is needed, the company continues to reduce manual requirements, enhance collaboration, drive efficiency, and achieve results.

To learn more about OpenText SAP Solutions please read here .

Read the customer story here .

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Edi­­tions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2022 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faurecia-streamlines-international-procurement-process-with-opentext-301463303.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Open Text OTEX:CA Artificial Intelligence Investing
OTEX:CA

OpenText to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, February 3, 2022

- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2022 will be released on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

Keep reading... Show less

OpenText Buys Zix Corporation

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced that it has completed the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) ("Zix"), a leader in SaaS-based email encryption, threat protection and compliance cloud solutions for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs).

Keep reading... Show less
SoLVBL Solutions Inc. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Under Ticker "SOLBF"

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Under Ticker "SOLBF"

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that after successfully completing the application process, the Company has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. for its common shares to begin trading on the OTCQB Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "SOLBF". The Company's common shares will remain listed on the CSE in Canada under the ticker symbol "SOLV".

OTC Markets Group Inc.1, located in New York, N.Y., operates the world's largest electronic inter-dealer quotation system for broker dealers to trade over 10,000 securities. The OTCQB is a transparent trading platform that offers a cost-effective method for United States investors to access SoLVBL's securities. SoLVBL's quotation and trading on the OTCQB provides investors the opportunity to benefit from streamlined market standards which enhance the availability of information to the general public, enabling greater transparency. North American and international investors can find Real-Time level 2 quotes (denominated in US dollars) and market information for SoLVBL common shares at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SOLBF/overview along with current company news.

Keep reading... Show less

OpenText Extends Tender Offer for Zix Corporation

In connection with the previously announced agreement to acquire Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) ("Zix"), OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX) announced today that it has extended the expiration of its tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Zix at a price of U.S. $8.50 per share, through its subsidiary, Zeta Merger Sub Inc.  The tender offer is now scheduled to expire at one minute after 11:59 P.M., Eastern time on December 22, 2021 unless it is further extended. The tender offer was previously scheduled to expire at one minute after 11:59 P.M., Eastern time on December 20, 2021 .

The depositary for the tender offer has advised OpenText that as of the previous expiration time there were validly tendered and not withdrawn a total of approximately 33,967,027 shares of Zix common stock, including approximately 5,397,062 shares of Zix common stock tendered pursuant to a notice of guaranteed delivery. The tender offer is being extended to allow for those shares tendered pursuant to a notice of guaranteed delivery to be delivered, which can take up to two business days. Assuming no validly tendered shares of common stock are withdrawn, all shares of common stock subject to a notice of guaranteed delivery are delivered, and all shares of Zix Series A Preferred Stock are converted into Zix common stock and validly tendered pursuant to the Tender and Voting Agreement with Zephyr Holdco LLC, approximately 54,807,927 shares of Zix common stock would be tendered, representing approximately 70% of the shares outstanding (including shares of common stock issuable upon the conversion of Series A Preferred Stock) and the minimum tender condition would be satisfied.  All other conditions to the tender offer (other than such conditions which by their terms can only be satisfied on the expiration date) have been satisfied.  Accordingly, OpenText and Zix expect the transaction to close on Thursday, December 23, 2021 .

Keep reading... Show less
SoLVBL Solutions Inc. Receives DTC Eligibility

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. Receives DTC Eligibility

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), announces that its shares have received Depository Trust Company ("DTC") full-service eligibility in the United States. The Company's common shares traded on the OTC Pink Sheet in the United States.

The DTC will facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. DTC settlement services provide a more efficient and lower cost settlement process for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the US. DTC eligibility enables shares of SoLVBL to be distributed, settled, and serviced through DTC's automated processes, thereby taking advantage of the efficiencies created in the electronic method of clearing securities and the resulting cost benefits that DTC provides through accelerated settlement processes.

Keep reading... Show less
SoLVBL Solutions Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion Forum for Clean Social Media Engagement

SoLVBL Solutions Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion Forum for Clean Social Media Engagement

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), a Canadian cybersecurity company, is pleased to announce the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors that would be specifically interested in the Company's business model, as well as engaging current shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program.

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×