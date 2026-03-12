Fareway Partners with Instacart to Launch Enhanced Digital Grocery Experience

Fareway adopts Instacart's commerce platform to update its e-commerce presence and joins the Instacart Marketplace with no markups

Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in America, today announced a new partnership with Fareway, a longstanding Midwest grocer with more than 140 stores. Together, the two companies are bringing customers the same trusted service and value they expect in store, now paired with an updated, seamless e-commerce experience. 

As part of this partnership, Fareway is launching an enhanced, online shopping experience powered by Storefront Pro, Instacart's enterprise commerce platform. Fareway orders are also now available for pickup through the Instacart Marketplace with no markups, giving customers more convenient ways to shop.

With Instacart, Fareway is strengthening its e-commerce presence and bringing additional digital convenience to the communities it serves. Customers can now shop thousands of Fareway products - including fresh meat, produce, pantry staples, and household essentials - for pickup through Fareway's updated digital grocery experience at Shop.Fareway.com and on the Instacart App.

"We're proud to support a trusted, community-first retailer like Fareway as they enter their next chapter of digital growth," said Ryan Hamburger, Vice President, Commercial Partnerships at Instacart. "With their adoption of our enterprise commerce platform and commitment to no‑markup pricing, Fareway is not only strengthening their digital competitiveness, but also accelerating online sales growth and customer loyalty."

"We are excited to reach new customers already shopping on Instacart by joining the Instacart Marketplace and to offer more convenience to our existing customers with the launch of our updated Shop.Fareway.com experience," said Mike McCormick, Chief Retail Officer at Fareway. "This partnership allows us to deliver the same great Fareway service and value our customers expect in store, now with an improved online experience."

Today, Instacart's Storefront technology powers more than 380 grocers' e-commerce sites and allows retailers to quickly scale their online presence. With Storefront Pro, Fareway gains a grocery-specific, enterprise platform that unifies its web, app, and in-store experiences, while maintaining full control over its brand and customer relationships.

The Instacart Enterprise platform includes AI-powered search and merchandising to improve product discovery, integrated fulfillment technology for efficient pickup and delivery, and built-in retail media capabilities through Carrot Ads, Instacart's retail media solution that drives incremental revenue. With robust native functionality and flexible integrations with third-party technology providers, Fareway can expand its digital capabilities without building or maintaining complex e-commerce infrastructure. Fareway also joins more than 310 grocers, marketplaces, and commerce platforms leveraging Carrot Ads to power their retail media programs.

Fareway is the latest retailer to join more than 2,200 national, regional, and local retail banners on the Instacart Marketplace. This partnership reflects Instacart's ongoing commitment to equipping retailers of all sizes with flexible, enterprise-grade solutions across e-commerce, connected stores, retail media, AI, and data.

About Instacart
Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners – representing nearly 100,000 stores – to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers e-commerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI Solutions, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About Fareway
Fareway Stores, Inc. is a growing Midwest grocery company currently operating 143 stores in a seven-state region. Fareway's mission is to be the best in meat and grocery while serving with gratitude. Its stores are known for their unmatched, full-service meat departments, farm-fresh produce, and exceptional to-your-car customer service. Fareway is a family-owned business, recognized as a Top Ten employer in Iowa, and has more than 13,000 total employees. Visit Fareway.com for more information or shop online by visiting Shop.Fareway.com.

