ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks will be first live event this Saturday –

– Official partnership kicks off January 20 with weekly content –

NEW YORK , Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Championship (ONE), the largest martial arts organization in the world, and FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America , have inked a new deal that will bring ONE Championship's action-packed martial arts events to the newly launched FanDuel TV network.

from left to right: Joshua Pacio & Jarred Brooks (top), Superlek Kiatmoo9, Panpayak Jitmuangnon, Brandon Vera, Amir Aliakbari

The partnership, featuring weekly Asia primetime events officially kicks off on Friday, January 20 . To give viewers an early preview of the content to come, FanDuel TV will also air ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks this Saturday, December 3 .

This partnership with ONE will mark the first time that martial arts events are available on FanDuel TV, providing fans and viewers with a new avenue to connect with the sport through viewership and wagering.

"We're eager to continue expanding the variety of content we're offering at FanDuel TV to introduce our audience to emerging sports," said Mike Raffensperger , Chief Commercial Officer, FanDuel. "We've long respected the content the ONE Championship team is producing and are looking forward to bringing their action to our audience through FanDuel TV and FanDuel+."

"We are thrilled to join the FanDuel TV lineup and give our passionate U.S. audience yet another way to engage with ONE Championship," said Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO, ONE Championship . "Having a quality partner in FanDuel will help raise the profile of our company in the region and provide their viewers with action-packed martial arts events like they have never seen before."

This new content offering joins an already robust lineup of original shows on the network including Kay Adams' morning show Up & Adams ; the recently launched NBA-centric show Run It Back with Michelle Beadle , Chandler Parsons and Shams Charania; More Ways To Win with Lisa Kerney ; as well as FanDuel's signature horse racing coverage and syndicated content from Pat McAfee and The Ringer. In continued efforts to diversify content, FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are also airing more than 3,000 hours of live sports including international basketball league action from the National Basketball League (NBL) Australia's professional league, the Chinese Basketball League, as well as the French and German pro leagues as part of a licensing agreement with Sportradar.

FanDuel TV is broadly distributed on linear television through leading cable and satellite distributors including Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, Verizon FIOS, DirectTV, DISH, Cox Communications, YouTubeTV, and Hulu.

FanDuel+ can be downloaded on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV connected devices and is free to watch using a FanDuel account number.

ONE Championship is a top-five global sports property for digital viewership and engagement, according to Nielsen. ONE events represent the full spectrum of martial arts, with world-class athletes representing more than 80 countries competing across MMA, Muay Thai , kickboxing, submission grappling and more.

ONE Championship was supported by the Talisman Agency in negotiations with FanDuel TV.

About FanDuel TV & FanDuel+

FanDuel Group launched FanDuel TV and its new OTT platform FanDuel+ in September 2022 as a broadly distributed linear cable network and OTT channel. FanDuel TV has quickly established itself as a destination for live sports and complementary sports programming including award winning horse racing coverage, professional basketball and exclusive shows including "Up and Adams" hosted by Kay Adams , "More Ways to Win" hosted by Lisa Kerney and "Run it Back" co-hosted by Michelle Beadle and Chandler Parsons and syndicated content from Bill Simmons The Ringer network. Both FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are the first linear/digital networks dedicated to sports wagering content and delivering more live sports programming than any other network in America. FanDuel+ is free to download for existing FanDuel customers with accounts on any of its sportsbook, casino, horse racing or daily fantasy platforms.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States , FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and nearly 30 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in California , New Jersey, Florida , Oregon , Georgia , Portugal , Romania and Scotland. It's network FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are broadly distributed on linear cable television and through its relationships with leading direct-to-consumer OTT platforms. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About ONE Championship

ONE is the world's largest mixed martial arts organization, ranking among the world's top five sports properties for viewership and engagement with a cumulative reach of over 400 million fans, according to Nielsen. ONE produces and distributes world-class events across more than 150 countries, featuring martial artists and World Champions from over 80 nations and all styles of martial arts including MMA, Muay Thai , kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and more. ONE can be viewed on many of the largest global free-to-air and digital broadcasters, including Prime Video Sports, ELEVEN Sports, Star Sports , Beijing TV, iQIYI, One Sports , Abema, IB, NET TV, Vidio, Startimes, Mediapro, Thairath TV, VieOn, Skynet, Mediacorp, Spark Sport, Match TV, Dubai Sports, beIN SPORTS, Globo and more.

CONTACT: press@fanduel.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fanduel-tv-inks-deal-with-one-championship-to-bring-martial-arts-events-to-network-and-fanduel-301692622.html

SOURCE FanDuel Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

UCOLLEX Partners with FaZe Clan to Bring Digital Art Experience to The Gateway in Miami

The collaboration will be framed around LIMITS powered by UCOLLEX 20-minute Art Battle tournament and FaZe Forever to bring the art, esports, entertainment and Web3 experience together.

UCOLLEX a company backed by Animoca Brands, will partner with FaZe Clan to bring its Japanese competitive art concept to NFT Now and Mana Common's The Gateway in Miami from November 29 - December 3 2022.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Build a school and catch truant students in this new pixel School-sim

- Pathea today announced the release of its new simulation game, Let's School which will be released in 2023, made by a small team led by producer, Lanka.

In this game, the player will return to their alma mater as the new headmaster. Through great efforts and management skills, the player can restore the now worn-out school building to its former glory and beyond, even becoming a school known all around the world for its excellent education and stellar curriculum.

But the process of building the school is bound to be a painstaking one - in addition to realizing your vision, you will also have to contend with a variety of disorderly students - bullies who harass their peers, 'opportunists' who sneak contraband into the school, students who complain about the lack of recreational facilities and drop out, and many more. For the sake of the students and the future of the school, you as the headmaster will have to take decisive measures to rectify these malpractices.

For example, you can pick up a student who has dozed off in class and punish them with a standing order. For the smugglers, you can start checking for and confiscating prohibited items at the school gate. As for students who blatantly skip school, you may have no choice but to send teachers outside the school to track them down. It's not easy managing teenagers!

Of course, for those headmasters who long for some reminder of their own youth, you'll find it in Let's School: the game offers many customization options. Design your uniforms based on your own experiences, or perhaps your favorite high school anime. Decorate and color the rooms to your heart's desire.

The school may be deserted when you first join, but you can change that by designing the uniforms, repairing the classrooms, recruiting teachers, establishing clubs and more until soon enough, your school is teeming with life. As your school grows, you will then start to experience a rich and beautiful story of youth, slowly watching the adolescent lives of your students unfold.

The developers of Pathea are taking a step outside of the My Time series with the release of My Time at Portia on Steam in 2018, which has gone on to sell over 2.7 million copies and receive a 92% positive feedback rate in the years since.

After nine months of independent development, the producer's demo of Let's School attracted a lot of praise and encouragement from its audience. Support and suggestions from the players have also helped to bring Let's School from idea to reality, and the addition of more team members has helped to enrich the content of Let's School greatly as well.

The project is currently in steady development by a small team and is scheduled to be released on Steam in 2023.

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/LetsSchool2

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/dZAQjFp

IG: https://www.instagram.com/letsschool9/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/build-a-school-and-catch-truant-students-in-this-new-pixel-school-sim-301691224.html

SOURCE Pathea

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NetDragon's Promethean Acquires Explain Everything to Drive Transformational Collaboration and Learning Experiences

- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Promethean, a leading global education technology company, has acquired substantially all of the assets of Explain Everything, a leading digital whiteboard platform for creating engaging lessons, activities, and interactive presentations. Through the strategic acquisition, Promethean is expected to add to its product portfolio a revenue-generating application tool that addresses one of the most common use cases of its customers. This acquisition will also  support the development of new and better solutions that would address teaching, learning, and collaboration needs, and ultimately enable the scaling of future software subscription revenue stream.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wemade announced a strategic investment in DRX, a esports company

  • DRX IP to onboard WEMIX and expand its ecosystem
  • Both parties to cooperate for the advancement of eSports culture

Wemade announced a strategic investment in DRX. The companies will join forces in leading eSports fan culture and integrate it with the WEMIX platform for ecosystem expansion.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Founded in 2012, DRX is a Korean eSports company whose eSports teams include games such as League of Legend, Warcraft 3, Tekken 7 and more.

DRX's League of Legend team recently won the 2022 LoL World Championship, and Valorant team recorded 103 wins and 4 draws during a year and a half since its debut. With 22 championships under its belt, the team is considered to be the strongest in Asia .

Wemade plans to reach out to 3.7M DRX fans worldwide by onboarding DRX's excellent IP.

"eSports is a perfect fit for blockchain, since it has been evolving futuristically through repeated technical innovations," said Henry Chang , CEO of Wemade. "Through NILE, the DAO & NFT platform of WEMIX, we will complete a digital economy that connects gaming, entertainment, sports, art, and finance."

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-announced-a-strategic-investment-in-drx-a-esports-company-301692240.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Devs United Games Expands Globally Immersive Outdoor Experiences through AR / VR

Korean startup Devs United Games is expanding globally after its successful launch of Real VR Fishing the highly rated Oculus-delivered outdoor experience game. Real VR Fishing was launched in 2019 and exceeded 110K monthly active users (MAU) as of 2021. Of the users, 96% are outside of Korea - 70% are from North America the rest are from the United Kingdom and Japan . The game was featured recently in the Meta ad " Fishing with Dad ", and has been a hit with a diverse audience.

AR / VR has great potential to allow users and creators to positively impact behavior and engage in community building, but so far this potential is underrealized. Devs United Games is publishing games that manifest the team's values; their games focus on creating resonating experiences, is family oriented, nonviolent, and enjoyable experiences. These experiences allow relaxation, relationship building, and memory creation. Real VR Fishing was launched to emulate the laid-back family-oriented experience of an outdoor excursion.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bigo Live to livestream The Game Awards 2022 across more than 10 global markets

Bigo Live the leading global livestreaming platform, announced that it is an official streaming partner of The Game Awards 2022, which will kick off on 4:30 pm PST Thursday December 8th and will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles .

Bigo Live to livestream The Game Awards 2022 across more than 10 global markets.

This year sees Bigo Live's first time with the event and includes streaming of the ceremony across North America , Latin America , Japan , South Korea , Australia , the UK, Italy , France , Germany , Spain and Portugal .

In addition to the streaming partnership, Bigo Live will also engage the Bigo community by hosting in-app Community activations such as discussions and voting around the Awards, encouraging the creation of user generated content.

Bigo Live has long enabled streamers to connect with viewers and fans as they stream popular games such as League of Legends, Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty and more. Viewers are able to enjoy an immersive watching experience and highly interactive engagement on Bigo Live when creators are streaming their favorite games.

Mike Ong , Vice President of BIGO Technology , said: "Bigo Live is honored to be partnering with The Games Awards this year and streaming this exciting event to a huge audience across the globe. This partnership is also the latest in Bigo Live's commitment to the gaming community and we wish all the participants the best of luck."

The Game Awards are an annual event to 'recognize and uphold creative and technical excellence in the global video game industry.' The Game Awards recognize and honor all sectors of the gaming industry from the games themselves to gaming content creators – with Game of the Year finalists including Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok and Content Creators including Fluxo creator Nobru and Streamer Awards creator QTCinderella.

The Game Awards Host and Creator, Geoff Keighley , said: "The Game Awards strives to reach as wide an audience as possible and so we're thrilled to bring Bigo Live into the community. We aim to bring together diverse groups of game developers and players, as well as major names from pop culture, to celebrate gaming as an immersive, challenging and inspiring form of entertainment."

For more information on Bigo Live, please visit bigo.tv and to begin your livestreaming journey, download the Bigo Live app (available on iOS and Android).

About Bigo Live:

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing social live streaming communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016 , Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology, which is based in Singapore .

(PRNewsfoto/Bigo Live)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bigo-live-to-livestream-the-game-awards-2022-across-more-than-10-global-markets-301689551.html

SOURCE Bigo Live

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

