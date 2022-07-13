Resource News Investing News

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL); (FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Press release picture

The Muskwa Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Press release picture

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; " The Bronson property comprises 4 mineral tenures covering approximately 2,524.6 hectares and the Book 9, 10 copper occurrence is now thought to be the potential southern extension of the Book 6 occurrence which would give the vein a total length of 1.6 kilometers. See Figure 3 below.

Figure 3 - Bronson Property, Book 9,10 Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Press release picture

A total of 56 person days were spent on the property with 199 rock samples taken on 7 areas prospects which are the; Book 6, Book 9, Book 10, 428 Central, 428 South, PJ105 and PJ100. See Figure 4 below.

Figure 4 - Bronson Property, Area of 2021 Prospecting

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Press release picture

Book 9-10 Occurrence

The Book 9-10 Occurrence is located due south of the Book 6 Occurrence. Numerous examples of mineralized quartz-carbonate float,representing the northern part of the occurrence, were discovered on the western slope of the valley, 400 meters south of the southern exposure of the Book 6 Occurrence. See Photo 1 below.

Photo 1- Bronson Property Book 9-10 Veins

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Press release picture

On July 18, 2021 22 float samples (D-723145- 149 & 151-167) were collected at ~5 meters intervals along 2 southeast trending lines, 30 meters apart, at elevations of 1,730-1,748 meters. See Table 1 and Photo 2 below.

Photo 2- Bronson Property Book 9-10 Veins

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Press release picture

Three samples, D-723458, 161 & 167, with 3-30% chalcopyrite, that were collected on the north-eastern line, assayed greater than 1%copper (D-723167-9.78%, 161-2.14% & 158-1.13%). See Table 1 and Photo's 3, 4 below.

Photo 3- Bronson Property Book 9-10 Veins, Sample D-723167 - 9.78% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Press release picture

Photo 4- Bronson Property Book 9-10 Veins, Sample D-723161 - 2.14% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Press release picture

The other 19 samples had concentrations of 0-3% chalcopyrite and contained less than 1% copper, see table 1 below.

Table 1 - Bronson Property, Book 9 - 10 Occurrences

Sample Number

Elevation (meters)

Sample Type

Copper %

D - 723145

1,742

Float

0.03

D - 723146

1,741

Float

0.01

D - 723147

1,743

Float

0.41

D - 723148

1,743

Float

0.01

D - 723149

1,746

Float

1.57

D - 723151

1,745

Float

0.02

D - 723152

1,746

Float

0.01

D - 723153

1,745

Float

0.01

D - 723154

1,747

Float

0.01

D - 723155

1,748

Float

0.01

D - 723156

1,748

Float

0.03

D - 723157

1,748

Float

0.98

D - 723158

1,743

Float

1.13

D - 723159

1,744

Float

0.27

D - 723160

1,744

Float

0.01

D - 723161

1,743

Float

2.14

D - 723162

1,744

Float

0.01

D - 723163

1,741

Float

0.07

D - 723164

1,741

Float

0.01

D - 723165

1,732

Float

0.01

D - 723166

1,731

Float

0.01

D - 723167

1,730

Float

9.78

D - 723168

1,777

Grab

0.02

All samples taken were photographic and GPS location taken plus a metal sample tag left in place for future reference if required. All this data plus the assay results were geotagged and placed in a .kml /.kmz file for use such as google earth for easy reference. See Photo 5 below.

Photo 5 - Bronson Property, Book 9, 10 Geotagged data, Sample D-723167 - 9.78% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Press release picture

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:
info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE:Fabled Copper Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708372/Fabled-Reports-on-Surface-Sampling-on-the-Bronson-Property-Book-9-10-Copper-Occurrence

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

