Fabled Copper Reports 0.90% Copper over 22.90 meters and 2.09% copper over 6.10 meters On the Ringarooma Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture

The Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property all located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture

The Ringarooma occurrence is located due west of the Magnum mine deposit and is located on the Neil Property, see Figure 3 below

Figure 3 - Ringarooma Copper Occurrence Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "The Ringarooma copper occurrence was visited by a 3-person field team consisting of 2 geologist and 1 geo technician on four occasions during the summer field season and on the last visited accompanied by myself and Louis Martin, technical director of the Company.

A total of 25 samples were collected, 1 grab and 24 chip samples. Of the 25 samples collected,9 assayed greater than 0.5% copper. See Table 1, Table 2 and Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 - Northside of Ringarooma Creek Sample Areas

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture

A grab sample of a section from the mineralized quartz vein with 20% chalcopyrite and trace of bornite reported 11.80% copper.

Contiguous chip sampling along the exposed northside of the Ringarooma creek resulted in a copper grade of 0.90% over 22.90 meters. Within this interval higher grade sections returned;

  • 2.40% copper over 3.0 meters
  • 4.48% copper over 1.55 meters
  • 4.44% copper over 0.80 meters and
  • 2.35% copper over 3.90 meters, See Tables below, Photos 2,3.

Photo 2 - Northside of Ringarooma Creek Detail Sample Areas

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture

Photo 3 - Chip Sample D-723560

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture

Table 1 - Ringarooma Vein Chip Sampling Compilations

Sample No.

Sample

Type

Copper

%

Width

Meters

North Side of Ringarooma Creek

D-723558-575

Chip

0.90

22.90

Including:

D-723558-562

Chip

2.40

3.00

D-723560-61

Chip

4.48

1.55

D-723568

Chip

4.44

0.80

D-723572-75

Chip

2.36

3.90

Including

D-723573-74

Chip

4.63

1.70

South Side of Ringarooma Creek

D-723578,79,81,82,84,84

Chip

2.09

6.10

D-723581,82,84

Chip

4.15

3.00

D-723582,84

Chip

5.82

2.10

On the south side of the Ringarooma Creek the same mineralized exposure was observed, mapped and sampled in detail with 6 chip samples taken. Of the 6 samples taken 2 assayed greater that 0.50% copper. See Table 1 above and Table 2 below, Photo 4.

Photo 4 - South side of Ringarooma Creek

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture

Table 2 - Ringarooma Vein Sample Results

Sample #

Elevation

Sample

Type

Width

Meters

Copper

%

Gold

g/t

Silver

g/t

North Side of Ringarooma Creek

D-723557

1,635

Grab

-

11.80

0.11

5.15

D-723558

1,630

Chip

1.20

0.06

0.00

0.04

D-723559

1,630

Chip

0.85

0.18

0.04

0.01

D-723560

1,630

Chip

0.75

6.26

0.08

3.70

D-723561

1,630

Chip

0.80

2.81

0.10

19.50

D-723562

1,630

Chip

0.60

0.16

0.02

0.26

D-723563

1,630

Chip

1.80

0.03

0.01

0.06

D-723564

1,630

Chip

1.90

0.04

0.00

0.06

D-723565

1,631

Chip

1.65

0.00

0.00

0.01

D-723566

1,631

Chip

1.75

0.13

0.00

0.16

D-723567

1,630

Chip

1.70

0.02

0.08

0.04

D-723568

1,634

Chip

0.80

4.44

0.00

2.68

D-723569

1,635

Chip

1.20

0.01

0.00

0.01

D-723570

1,633

Chip

2.00

0.01

0.00

0.02

D-723571

1,632

Chip

2.00

0.10

0.00

0.21

D-723572

1,632

Chip

0.90

0.10

0.00

0.15

D-723573

1,632

Chip

0.90

4.01

0.16

6.18

D-723574

1,632

Chip

0.80

5.32

0.31

9.06

D-723575

1,632

Chip

1.30

0.96

0.05

2.23

South Side of Ringarooma Creek

D-723578

1,632

Chip

1.10

0.01

0.00

0.03

D-723579

1,632

Chip

1.40

0.19

0.02

0.35

D-723581

1,632

Chip

0.90

0.24

0.06

0.78

D-723582

1,632

Chip

0.30

18.75

0.13

32.70

D-723584

1,632

Chip

1.80

3.67

0.13

11.00

D-723585

1,632

Chip

0.60

0.04

0.01

0.08

Worthy of note are contiguous chip samples D-723582, 584 which reported 18.75% and 32.70 g/t silver copper over 0.30 meters and 3.67% copper and 11 g/t silver over 1.80 meters, respectively. See Tables 1, 2 above and Photo 5 below.

Photo 5- South Side of Ringarooma Creek Chip Samples

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture

Detailed examination of the types of copper mineralization and their related emplacement into the shear fabric plus numerous structural measurements we observed and noted, See Photos 6,7 below

Photo 6

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture

Photo 7

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture

The Ringarooma structural kinematics appears to show that the mineralization is controlled by a sinistral trans-tensional shear zone with interior trending structures potentially acting as zones of dilatancy and copper precipitation as seen in micro scale on the Ringarooma and micro and macro on the Bronson property. See Photos 8, Figure 4 below.

Photo 8

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 4

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture

As per protocol, all sample locations were taken with GPS along with GPS enabled field cameras of photos of the sampled units. The photos, sample locations and all assay data pertaining to the assay taken, (36 elements were assayed) were tagged in a geo tag format for plotting in .kml / .kmz GIS systems such as Google Earth.

An additional releases on the 2022 exploration program of the Muskwa area will be forth coming in the following weeks.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project is located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Fabled Copper Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735670/Fabled-Copper-Reports-090-Copper-over-2290-meters-and-209-copper-over-610-meters-On-the-Ringarooma-Copper-Occurrence

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Fabled CopperCSE:FABLBase Metals Investing
FABL:CC
Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper


