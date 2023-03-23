Fabled Copper Announces Correction to News Release Dated March 22, 2023

Nextech3D.ai Announces Its AI-Powered SaaS Platform Toggle3D Experiences A +963% Jump in Users in 60-Days Crossing Over 1000 Users

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) advises that the location of the VOLT 1 Property and VOLT 2 Property, referred to in its news release dated March 22, 2023 (the "News Release") was incorrect

The VOLT 1 Property and VOLT 2 Property are not located in the James Bay Lithium District and are not less than 4 kilometers to the west of Patriot Battery Metals (PMET.V) Corvette lithium project.

Instead, both properties are located due east of the village of Miquelon, Quebec and are surrounded by Mosaic Minerals Corp.'s "Lithium SM Project." See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - Property Location VOLT 1, 2

Fabled Copper Corp., Thursday, March 23, 2023, Press release picture

All other details disclosed in the News Release remain as originally stated.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing drill ready copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Company's current property package consists of the Muskwa Project and the Bronson Property and comprises approximately 16,219 hectares in three non-contiguous blocks and located in the Liard Mining Division of British Columbia.

The Company is seeking to broaden and diversify its portfolio. To this end it has added two lithium claims (the VOLT 2 Property) in Miquelon, Quebec to its land package and is seeking to add both the OHM Property and the VOLT 1 Property, each lithium properties, located in the Val D'Or and Miquelon areas of Quebec respectively. The Company is also seeking to add an additional high grade gold and silver property, the TJ Ridge Property in British Columbia for which it has entered into a letter of intent.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition, development plans and business plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the failure of the shareholders of the Company to approve the Consolidation Proposal, impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; inability to obtain drilling permits; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Fabled CopperCSE:FABL
FABL:CC
