F5 to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV), the global leader in delivering and securing every app and API, announced it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, following the market close. F5 will host a live webcast to discuss its results with investors and analysts beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on April 28, 2026.
The live webcast link can be accessed from the events & presentations page of the investor relations portion of F5.com. Interested listeners may also access the audio-only version of the live webcast by dialing +1 (888) 596-4144 for callers in the U.S., +1 (647) 495-7514 for callers in Canada, or +1 (646) 968-2525 for callers from other countries. Use Conference ID 6076834 to access.
The webcast will be recorded, and replays will be available as follows:
Replay Via Webcast: Access via the investor relations portion of F5's website.
Replay Via Phone: +1 (800) 770-2030 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (609) 800-9909 (outside of the U.S. and Canada) available April 28, 2026, through April 29, 2026. Use Playback ID 6076834# to access.
About F5
F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is the global leader that delivers and secures every app. Backed by three decades of expertise, F5 has built the industry's premier platform—F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)—to deliver and secure every app, every API, anywhere: on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, and across hybrid, multicloud environments. F5 is committed to innovating and partnering with the world's largest and most advanced organizations to deliver fast, available, and secure digital experiences. Together, we help each other thrive and bring a better digital world to life.
For more information visit f5.com
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F5 is a trademark, service mark, or tradename of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.
SOURCE: F5, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260407430287/en/
Media
Rob Gruening
(206) 272-6208
r.gruening@f5.com
Investors
Suzanne DuLong
(206) 272-7049
s.dulong@f5.com