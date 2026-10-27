F5 Reports Fourth Quarter Results with 23% Product Revenue Growth

F5 Reports Fourth Quarter Results with 23% Product Revenue Growth

Driving 13% Total Revenue Growth Year Over Year; Board Authorizes Additional $1.5 Billion for Share Repurchases

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV), the global leader in delivering and securing every app and API, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 ended September 30, 2026.

"Q4 closed out an exceptional fiscal year. In the quarter, we delivered 23% product revenue growth driving 13% total revenue growth year over year. Nine consecutive quarters of double-digit product revenue growth reflect F5's expanding strategic role as our customers navigate hybrid multicloud complexity, an intensifying threat landscape, and a rapidly evolving AI-driven world," said François Locoh-Donou, F5's Chairman, President and CEO.

"Frontier AI is rewriting the rules of enterprise security, accelerating vulnerability discovery to machine speed, expanding the attack surface through APIs and AI agents, and collapsing the time available to respond. F5 is focused on ensuring our customers can meet this moment, using AI to identify risk earlier, and enforcing consistent protection at runtime across every environment," continued Locoh-Donou.

Fourth Quarter Performance Summary

Fourth quarter fiscal year 2026 revenue totaled $917 million, representing 13% growth compared with $810 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. Product revenue totaled $510 million, compared with $414 million in the year-ago period. Systems revenue of $239 million grew 29% from the year-ago period while software revenue of $271 million grew 19%. Services revenue of $408 million grew 3% from the year-ago period.

GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $754 million, representing GAAP gross margin of 82.2%. This compares with GAAP gross profit of $666 million in the year-ago period, which represented GAAP gross margin of 82.2%. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $771 million, representing non-GAAP gross margin of 84.0%. This compares with non-GAAP gross profit of $683 million in the year-ago period, which represented non-GAAP gross margin of 84.3%.

GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $212 million, representing GAAP operating margin of 23.1%. This compares with GAAP income from operations of $206 million in the year-ago period, which represented GAAP operating margin of 25.4%. Non-GAAP income from operations for the period was $309 million, representing non-GAAP operating margin of 33.7%. This compares to non-GAAP income from operations of $299 million in the year-ago period, which represented non-GAAP operating margin of 37.0%.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $186 million, or $3.23 per diluted share compared to $190 million, or $3.26 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $255 million, or $4.42 per diluted share, compared to $257 million, or $4.39 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Fiscal Year 2026 Performance Summary

Fiscal year 2026 revenue totaled $3,417 million, representing 11% growth compared with $3,088 million in fiscal year 2025. Product revenue totaled $1,793 million, representing 19% growth compared with $1,509 million in the year-ago period. Systems revenue of $923 million grew 31% from the year-ago period while software revenue of $870 million grew 8%. Services revenue of $1,623 million grew 3% from the year-ago period.

GAAP gross profit for fiscal year 2026 was $2,797 million, representing GAAP gross margin of 81.9%. This compares with GAAP gross profit of $2,514 million in the year-ago period, which represented GAAP gross margin of 81.4%. Non-GAAP gross profit for fiscal year 2026 was $2,868 million, representing non-GAAP gross margin of 84.0%. This compares with non-GAAP gross profit of $2,582 million in the year-ago period, which represented non-GAAP gross margin of 83.6%.

GAAP income from operations for fiscal year 2026 was $818 million, representing GAAP operating margin of 23.9%. This compares with GAAP income from operations of $766 million in the year-ago period, which represented GAAP operating margin of 24.8%. Non-GAAP income from operations for the period was $1,200 million, representing non-GAAP operating margin of 35.1%. This compares to non-GAAP income from operations of $1,086 million in the year-ago period, which represented non-GAAP operating margin of 35.2%.

GAAP net income for fiscal year 2026 was $722 million, or $12.52 per diluted share compared to $692 million, or $11.80 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2026 was $1,009 million, or $17.49 per diluted share, compared to $928 million, or $15.81 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2025.

Performance Summary Tables

GAAP Measures Non-GAAP Measures
($ in millions except EPS) Q4 FY2026 Q4 FY2025 FY2026 FY2025 ($ in millions except EPS) Q4 FY2026 Q4 FY2025 FY2026 FY2025
Revenue

$

917

$

810

$

3,417

$

3,088

Revenue

$

917

$

810

$

3,417

$

3,088

Gross profit

$

754

$

666

$

2,797

$

2,514

Gross profit

$

771

$

683

$

2,868

$

2,582

Gross margin

82.2

%

82.2

%

81.9

%

81.4

%

Gross margin

84.0

%

84.3

%

84.0

%

83.6

%

Operating profit

$

212

$

206

$

818

$

766

Operating profit

$

309

$

299

$

1,200

$

1,086

Operating margin

23.1

%

25.4

%

23.9

%

24.8

%

Operating margin

33.7

%

37.0

%

35.1

%

35.2

%

Net income

$

186

$

190

$

722

$

692

Net income

$

255

$

257

$

1,009

$

928

EPS

$

3.23

$

3.26

$

12.52

$

11.80

EPS

$

4.42

$

4.39

$

17.49

$

15.81

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included with the attached financial statements. Additional information about non-GAAP financial information is included in this release.

Business Outlook

F5 updated its outlook for its fiscal year 2027, guiding for revenue growth of 8% to 9%. The Company expects fiscal year 2027 non-GAAP earnings per share in a range of $18.00 to $18.30.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, F5 is guiding to revenue in the range of $875 million to $895 million, with non-GAAP earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.37 per diluted share.

Board Authorizes $1.5 Billion for Share Repurchases

F5 also announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized an additional $1.5 billion for its common stock repurchase program. This new authorization is incremental to the $322 million remaining in the Company's existing program.

All forward-looking non-GAAP measures included in the Company's business outlook exclude estimates for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, significant effects of tax legislation and judicial or administrative interpretation of tax regulations (including the impact of income tax reform), non-recurring income tax adjustments, valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP exclusions, and do not include the impact of any future acquisitions or divestitures, acquisition-related charges and write-downs, cyber incident costs, insurance recoveries from cyber incident, restructuring charges, facility exit costs, or other non-recurring charges that may occur in the period. F5 is unable to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings guidance measures to corresponding U.S. generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the overall high variability and low visibility of most of the foregoing items that have been excluded. Material changes to any one of these items could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results. Certain exclusions, such as amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses, are generally incurred each quarter, but the amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter.

Live Webcast and Conference Call

F5 will host a live webcast to review its financial results and outlook today, October 27, 2026, at 4:30 pm ET. Open to the public, the live webcast, supplemental financial information, and earnings slides are accessible from the investor relations page of F5.com. Please access the webcast at least five minutes prior to the call start time. The webcast replay will be archived on the investor relations portion of F5's website.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, that Frontier AI is rewriting the rules of enterprise security, accelerating vulnerability discovery to machine speed, expanding the attack surface through APIs and AI agents, and collapsing the time available to respond, F5 is focused on ensuring our customers can meet this moment, using AI to identify risk earlier, and enforcing consistent protection at runtime across every environment, the Company's future financial performance including revenue growth, earnings growth, future customer demand, and the performance and benefits of the Company's products. These, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and other factors that, if they do not fully materialize or prove correct, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: customer acceptance of offerings; disruptions to the global supply chain resulting in inability to source required parts for F5's products or the ability to only do so at greatly increased prices thereby impacting our revenues and/or margins; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; overall information technology spending; F5's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses' products with F5 technologies; the ability of F5's sales professionals and distribution partners to sell new solutions and service offerings; the timely development, introduction and acceptance of additional new products and features by F5 or its competitors; competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors into F5's markets, and new product and marketing initiatives by our competitors; increased sales discounts; the business impact of the acquisitions and potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement of completion of acquisitions; uncertain global economic conditions which may result in reduced customer demand for our products and services and changes in customer payment patterns; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, shareholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; potential security flaws in the Company's networks, products or services; cybersecurity attacks on its networks, products or services; natural catastrophic events; a pandemic or epidemic; F5's ability to sustain, develop and effectively utilize distribution relationships; F5's ability to attract, train and retain qualified product development, marketing, sales, professional services and customer support personnel; F5's ability to expand in international markets; the unpredictability of F5's sales cycle; the ability of F5 to execute on its share repurchase program including the timing of any repurchases; future prices of F5's common stock; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K and other documents that we may file or furnish from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in F5's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as each may be amended from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available as of the date hereof and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. F5 assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation

F5's management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various operating measures. These measures are generally based on the revenues of its products, services operations, and certain costs of those operations, such as cost of revenues, research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses. One such measure is GAAP net income excluding, as applicable, stock-based compensation, amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets, facility-exit costs, acquisition-related charges, cyber incident costs, insurance recoveries from cyber incident, restructuring charges, net of tax effects, as well as certain non-recurring tax expenses and benefits, which is a non-GAAP financial measure under Section 101 of Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This measure of non-GAAP net income is adjusted by the amount of additional taxes or tax benefit that the Company would accrue if it used non-GAAP results instead of GAAP results to calculate the Company's tax liability.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and F5's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Stock-based compensation. Stock-based compensation consists of expense for stock options, restricted stock, and employee stock purchases through the Company's Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of F5's employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation expenses to better understand the long-term performance of the Company's core business and to facilitate comparison of the Company's results to those of peer companies.

Amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets. Purchased intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the acquisition. On a non-recurring basis, when certain events or circumstances are present, management may also be required to write down the carrying value of its purchased intangible assets and recognize impairment charges. Management does not believe these charges accurately reflect the performance of the Company's ongoing operations; therefore, they are not considered by management in making operating decisions. However, investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to F5's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to F5's future period revenues as well.

Facility-exit costs. F5 has incurred certain non-recurring right-of-use asset impairment charges, and other related recurring costs in connection with the exit of its leased facilities. These charges are not representative of the ongoing activity or costs to the business. As a result, these charges are being excluded to provide investors with a more comparable measure of costs associated with ongoing operations.

Acquisition-related charges, net. F5 does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the terms and scope of each transaction can vary significantly and are unique to each transaction. F5 excludes acquisition-related charges from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of the Company's operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies. Acquisition-related charges consist of planning, execution and integration costs incurred directly as a result of an acquisition.

Cyber incident costs. F5 has incurred certain non-recurring expenses in connection with the investigation and remediation of the Cyber Incident. Management believes it is useful to exclude these expenses as they are not representative of our ongoing operations and to facilitate comparison of the Company's historical results and to those of peer companies.

Insurance recoveries from cyber incident. F5 has received insurance recoveries in connection with the cyber incident costs described above. Management believes it is useful to exclude these recoveries as they offset the cyber incident costs non-GAAP adjustment, are not representative of our ongoing operations and to facilitate comparison of the Company's historical results and to those of peer companies.

Restructuring charges. F5 has incurred restructuring charges that are included in its GAAP financial statements, primarily related to workforce reductions and costs associated with exiting facility-lease commitments. F5 excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.

Management believes that non-GAAP net income per share provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company's core business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company's historical operating results. Although F5's management finds this non-GAAP measure to be useful in evaluating the performance of the core business, management's reliance on this measure is limited because items excluded from such measures could have a material effect on F5's earnings and earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, F5's management will use its non-GAAP earnings and earnings per share measures, in conjunction with GAAP earnings and earnings per share measures, to address these limitations when evaluating the performance of the Company's core business. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP.

F5 believes that presenting its non-GAAP measures of earnings and earnings per share provides investors with an additional tool for evaluating the performance of the Company's core business and is used by management in its own evaluation of the Company's performance. Investors are encouraged to look at GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance. However, while the GAAP results are more complete, the Company provides investors these supplemental measures since, with reconciliation to GAAP, it may provide additional insight into the Company's operational performance and financial results.

For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section in our attached Condensed Consolidated Income Statements entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation."

About F5

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is the global leader that delivers and secures every app. Backed by three decades of expertise, F5 has built the industry's premier platform—F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)—to deliver and secure every app, every API, anywhere: on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, and across hybrid, multicloud environments. F5 is committed to innovating and partnering with the world's largest and most advanced organizations to deliver fast, available, and secure digital experiences. Together, we help each other thrive and bring a better digital world to life.

For more information visit f5.com

Explore F5 Labs threat research at f5.com/labs

Follow to learn more about F5, our partners, and technologies: Blog | LinkedIn | X | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

F5 is a trademark, service mark, or tradename of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

SOURCE: F5, Inc.

F5, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands)
September 30, September 30,

2026

2025

Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,590,528

$

1,344,273

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,062 and $2,877

448,753

414,433

Inventories

261,918

77,229

Other current assets

844,405

682,766

Total current assets

3,145,604

2,518,701

Property and equipment, net

213,356

156,947

Operating lease right-of-use assets

173,023

185,601

Long-term investments

25,819

15,693

Deferred tax assets

511,729

446,388

Goodwill

2,482,618

2,443,882

Other assets, net

509,979

552,280

Total assets

$

7,062,128

$

6,319,492

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable

$

131,420

$

83,972

Accrued liabilities

420,881

315,383

Deferred revenue

1,265,273

1,213,226

Total current liabilities

1,817,574

1,612,581

Deferred tax liabilities

2,496

1,921

Deferred revenue, long-term

939,164

786,011

Operating lease liabilities, long-term

212,451

230,749

Other long-term liabilities

85,192

96,231

Total long-term liabilities

1,239,303

1,114,912

Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, no par value; 200,000 shares authorized, 56,811 and 57,684 shares issued and outstanding

51,924

42,023

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(19,942

)

(18,324

)

Retained earnings

3,973,269

3,568,300

Total shareholders' equity

4,005,251

3,591,999

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

7,062,128

$

6,319,492

F5, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statements
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended Years Ended
September 30, September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net revenues
Products

$

509,765

$

414,109

$

1,793,392

$

1,508,640

Services

407,662

395,981

1,623,277

1,579,432

Total

917,427

810,090

3,416,669

3,088,072

Cost of net revenues
Products

101,433

85,132

378,092

338,037

Services

61,532

58,749

241,122

235,941

Total

162,965

143,881

619,214

573,978

Gross profit

754,462

666,209

2,797,455

2,514,094

Operating expenses
Sales and marketing

274,286

215,982

976,500

860,506

Research and development

164,559

136,391

621,420

539,815

General and administrative

96,474

94,020

374,308

322,340

Restructuring charges

7,400

14,163

7,012

25,484

Total

542,719

460,556

1,979,240

1,748,145

Income from operations

211,743

205,653

818,215

765,949

Other income, net

17,836

9,416

49,702

42,387

Income before income taxes

229,579

215,069

867,917

808,336

Provision for income taxes

43,447

24,576

145,768

115,956

Net income

$

186,132

$

190,493

$

722,149

$

692,380

Net income per share - basic

$

3.28

$

3.30

$

12.68

$

11.96

Weighted average shares - basic

56,760

57,653

56,963

57,904

Net income per share - diluted

$

3.23

$

3.26

$

12.52

$

11.80

Weighted average shares - diluted

57,658

58,418

57,670

58,684

F5, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited, in thousands)
Years Ended
September 30,

2026

2025

Operating activities
Net income

$

722,149

$

692,380

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation

261,013

231,491

Depreciation and amortization

96,531

92,399

Non-cash operating lease costs

29,675

31,503

Deferred income taxes

(62,679

)

(72,176

)

Other

(1,892

)

5,615

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (excluding effects of the acquisition of businesses):
Accounts receivable

(36,431

)

(28,411

)

Inventories

(160,295

)

(851

)

Other current assets

(184,838

)

(103,628

)

Other assets

(628

)

(91,980

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

127,073

28,899

Deferred revenue

204,006

200,489

Lease liabilities

(34,195

)

(36,064

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

959,489

949,666

Investing activities
Purchases of investments

(7,750

)

(5,720

)

Maturities of investments

402

548

Sales of investments

1,575

-

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(47,619

)

(171,059

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(90,545

)

(43,260

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(143,937

)

(219,491

)

Financing activities
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and purchases of stock under employee stock purchase plan

59,623

59,151

Payments for repurchase of common stock, including excise taxes

(601,113

)

(502,085

)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(25,772

)

(21,881

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(567,262

)

(464,815

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

248,290

265,360

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,954

)

2,668

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

1,346,368

1,078,340

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

1,592,704

$

1,346,368

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities

$

42,473

$

44,592

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations

$

18,088

$

48,315

F5, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net revenues

$

917,427

$

810,090

$

3,416,669

$

3,088,072

Gross profit and gross margin:
GAAP gross profit and gross margin

$

754,462

82.2

%

$

666,209

82.2

%

$

2,797,455

81.9

%

$

2,514,094

81.4

%

Adjustments to gross profit and gross margin:
Stock-based compensation

$

6,902

0.8

%

$

7,356

0.9

%

$

28,106

0.8

%

$

29,557

1.0

%

Amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets

8,788

1.0

%

9,596

1.2

%

39,220

1.1

%

37,601

1.2

%

Facility-exit costs

148

0.0

%

98

0.0

%

451

0.0

%

777

0.0

%

Acquisition-related charges

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cyber incident costs

770

0.1

%

-

-

3,186

0.1

%

-

-

Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin

$

771,070

84.0

%

$

683,259

84.3

%

$

2,868,418

84.0

%

$

2,582,029

83.6

%

Income from operations and operating margin:
GAAP income from operations and operating margin

$

211,743

23.1

%

$

205,653

25.4

%

$

818,215

23.9

%

$

765,949

24.8

%

Adjustments to income from operations and operating margin:
Stock-based compensation

$

67,478

7.4

%

$

57,248

7.1

%

$

261,013

7.6

%

$

231,491

7.5

%

Amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets

9,082

1.0

%

10,408

1.3

%

41,605

1.2

%

40,896

1.3

%

Facility-exit costs

1,505

0.2

%

940

0.1

%

4,582

0.1

%

7,667

0.2

%

Acquisition-related charges

10,302

1.1

%

7,599

0.9

%

39,204

1.1

%

11,536

0.4

%

Cyber incident costs

1,491

0.2

%

3,356

0

27,994

0.8

%

3,356

0.1

%

Restructuring charges

7,400

0.8

%

14,163

0

7,012

0.2

%

25,484

0.8

%

Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin

$

309,001

33.7

%

$

299,367

37.0

%

$

1,199,625

35.1

%

$

1,086,379

35.2

%

Net income:
GAAP net income

$

186,132

$

190,493

$

722,149

$

692,380

Adjustments to net income:
Stock-based compensation

$

67,478

$

57,248

$

261,013

$

231,491

Amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets

9,082

10,408

41,605

40,896

Facility-exit costs

1,505

940

4,582

7,667

Acquisition-related charges

10,302

7,599

39,204

11,536

Cyber incident costs

1,491

3,356

27,994

3,356

Insurance recoveries from cyber incident

(4,691

)

-

(10,000

)

-

Restructuring charges

7,400

14,163

7,012

25,484

Tax effects related to above items

(23,963

)

(27,568

)

(84,920

)

(84,864

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

254,736

$

256,639

$

1,008,639

$

927,946

Net income per share - diluted:
GAAP net income per share — diluted

$

3.23

$

3.26

$

12.52

$

11.80

Adjustments to GAAP net income per share — diluted:
Stock-based compensation

$

1.17

$

0.98

$

4.53

$

3.94

Amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets

0.16

0.18

0.72

0.70

Facility-exit costs

0.03

0.02

0.08

0.13

Acquisition-related charges

0.18

0.13

0.68

0.20

Cyber incident costs

0.03

0.06

0.49

0.06

Insurance recoveries from cyber incident

(0.08

)

-

(0.17

)

-

Restructuring charges

0.13

0.24

0.12

0.43

Tax effects related to above items

(0.42

)

(0.47

)

(1.47

)

(1.45

)

Non-GAAP net income per share — diluted

$

4.42

$

4.39

$

17.49

$

15.81

Weighted average shares — diluted

57,658

58,418

57,670

58,684

Note: Numbers and percentages are rounded for presentation purposes and may not foot.

Investors
Suzanne DuLong
+1 (206) 272-7049
s.dulong@f5.com

Media
Rob Gruening
+1 (206) 272-6208
r.gruening@f5.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

FFIVngs:ffiv
FFIV
The Conversation (0)
Sirona Biochem Announces Loan

Sirona Biochem Announces Loan

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") announced that it has entered into a demand grid promissory note (the " Note ") with 0906462 B.C. Ltd. (the " Lender ") for a loan in the aggregate principal amount of up to $1,000,000 (the " Loan ").... Keep Reading...
Sirona Biochem Initiates Private Placement

Sirona Biochem Initiates Private Placement

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V:SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.10 CAD per Unit (a "Unit") for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit... Keep Reading...
Sirona Biochem Launches Cosmetics Subsidiary- Sirona Laboratories

Sirona Biochem Launches Cosmetics Subsidiary- Sirona Laboratories

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) is proud to introduce Sirona Laboratories TM - a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to maximizing the commercial potential of its breakthrough anti-aging skincare ingredient, GlycoProteMim TM . Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO and founder of Sirona... Keep Reading...
The Stellantis Era Begins: Argentina Lithium to drill up to 30 holes at Antofalla North Project

The Stellantis Era Begins: Argentina Lithium to drill up to 30 holes at Antofalla North Project

(TheNewswire) November 27, 2023 - TheNewswire - Global Stocks News - On November 20, 2023 Argentina Lithium (TSXV:LIT) (FSE:OAY3) (OTC:PNXLF) announced accelerated exploration plans for 2024 , following a $90 million (in ARS equivalent) financing agreement with Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a... Keep Reading...
F5 Provides Cost and Performance Enhancing Technology in Support of Open Source Telemetry Project

F5 Provides Cost and Performance Enhancing Technology in Support of Open Source Telemetry Project

Code contribution improves protocol compression ratio by 2x and reduces bandwidth costs for high-volume telemetry initiatives and AI-driven projects F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced its continued support for Cloud Native Computing Foundation's OpenTelemetry , an open source framework providing... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Day One on the TSXV: TruSilver's Rig Heads for the Sturgis Target

Ucore Provides Louisiana SMC Organizational and Project Team Updates

Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Related News

gold investing

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks in 2026

silver investing

Day One on the TSXV: TruSilver's Rig Heads for the Sturgis Target

silver investing

Eyes on the East: Why Atlantic Canada's Exploration Boom is Gaining Momentum

rare earth investing

European Lithium Investors Approve Critical Metals Takeover

tungsten investing

Pinnacle Minerals to Acquire Five Utah Tungsten Projects

copper investing

Capstone Copper Plans US$3 Billion Chile Investment to Double Output by 2031

Base Metals Outlook: Australia Edition