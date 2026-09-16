F5 Announces Strategic Partnership With Omnissa to Deliver Secure, High-Performance Digital Workspaces

Supported by a global channel partner ecosystem—including partners like Presidio—joint solution simplifies Zero Trust VDI delivery, DMZ consolidation, and enterprise application resiliency across hybrid cloud environments
F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV), the global leader in delivering and securing every app and API, today announced a strategic partnership with Omnissa, a leader in digital work platforms, to help enterprises build secure, resilient, and scalable virtual desktop and application delivery architectures. Supported by leading global channel and systems integration partners—such as Presidio—the collaboration combines F5's advanced application delivery and Zero Trust security capabilities with Omnissa's digital workspace portfolio.
As organizations modernize digital workspaces and IT infrastructure, securing virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) without compromising performance or increasing operational complexity remains a priority for enterprise IT teams. By integrating F5 BIG-IP® solution suites with Omnissa Horizon and Omnissa Access, joint customers can consolidate DMZ architectures, automate multi-site failover, and support secure access for distributed workforces.
"Securing and optimizing digital workspaces in today's hybrid, multicloud enterprise demands seamless interoperability across identity, security, and application traffic management," said John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer, F5. "Our strategic alignment with Omnissa helps organizations reduce single points of failure, simplify DMZ architectures, and deliver an exceptional employee experience supported by Zero Trust security."
Next-generation digital workspace security and scalability
The joint F5 and Omnissa solution directly addresses infrastructure, performance, and security requirements for enterprise VDI and application environments:
- Consolidated DMZ architecture and Zero Trust security: F5 BIG-IP Zero Trust Access (ZTA) serves as a unified VDI and application proxy, reducing DMZ sprawl and operational complexity by consolidating legacy gateway proxies into a single management platform.
- Intelligent traffic steering and load balancing: F5 BIG-IP Local Traffic Manager (LTM) delivers high availability, intelligent traffic distribution, and resilient ingress for Omnissa Horizon Unified Access Gateways (UAGs) and Connection Servers.
- Global availability and automated failover: F5 BIG-IP DNS provides global traffic steering across multi-site and multi-pod Horizon architectures, designed to support Active/Active and Active/Standby business continuity and disaster recovery (BC/DR) models with automated failover.
- Unified identity and policy enforcement: Specialized integration between BIG-IP ZTA and Omnissa Access is designed to establish a seamless Service Provider (SP) to Identity Provider (IdP) relationship, enabling unified single sign-on (SSO) and continuous policy control.
- Accelerated VDI migrations: The combined solution is intended to streamline large-scale migrations from legacy VDI environments to modern Omnissa Horizon infrastructure secured by F5.
Robust channel ecosystem accelerates deployment and value-added services
To accelerate time-to-value for enterprise customers, F5 and Omnissa collaborate with an extensive network of channel and technology integration partners. Premier ecosystem partners—such as Presidio—provide comprehensive architecture, deployment, and professional services to help joint customers implement and optimize the solution stack.
"Enterprise clients require cohesive, end-to-end solutions that reduce complexity while ensuring security, resilience, and business continuity," said Peter Lyons, SVP, Strategic Alliances, Presidio. "Together with F5 and Omnissa, Presidio helps customers deploy production-ready architectures that simplify operations, strengthen Zero Trust security, and deliver exceptional digital workspace experiences."
"Omnissa provides organizations with modern, flexible, and secure digital work platforms," said Bharath Rangarajan, Senior Vice President of Product, Omnissa. "Teaming up with F5 and our strong ecosystem of channel partners centers on helping mutual customers achieve high-performing, resilient, and Zero Trust-protected workspaces across supported cloud and data center environments."
F5, Omnissa, and partners featured at September events
Industry event attendees engage directly with experts from F5, Omnissa, and partners:
- Presidio TechX (Dallas, Texas—September 15): F5 booth included technical demonstrations and architecture blueprints highlighting joint F5 and Omnissa solutions.
- Omnissa ONE (Orlando, Florida—September 28 - 30): Explore technical breakout sessions detailing F5 and Omnissa integrations for enterprise scale and high-availability operations.
To learn more about the F5 and Omnissa partnership, visit https://www.f5.com/partners/technology-alliances/omnissa .
About F5
F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is the global leader that delivers and secures every app. Backed by three decades of expertise, F5 has built the industry's premier platform—F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)—to deliver and secure every app, every API, anywhere: on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, and across hybrid, multicloud environments. F5 is committed to innovating and partnering with the world's largest and most advanced organizations to deliver fast, available, and secure digital experiences. Together, we help each other thrive and bring a better digital world to life.
For more information visit f5.com
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F5, BIG-IP, and Local Traffic Manager are trademarks, service marks, or tradenames of F5, Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. The use of the terms "partner," "partners," "partnership," or "partnering" in this press release does not imply that a joint venture or agency relationship exists between F5 and any other company.
Source: F5, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260916134540/en/
Jenna Becker
F5
(415) 857-2864
j.becker@f5.com
Holly Lancaster
We. Communications
(415) 547-7054
hlancaster@wecommunications.com