F5 and Oracle Collaborate to Strengthen Application Security in the AI Era

Collaboration is intended to help secure web applications and APIs against evolving cyber threats
F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV), the global leader in delivering and securing every app and API, and Oracle today announced a planned collaboration intended to bring next-generation web application and API protection (WAAP) to customers running applications on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Under the parties' non-binding MOU, this planned collaboration is expected to help organizations protect critical applications and APIs against sophisticated attacks while helping reduce operational complexity, support continued innovation, and reduce reliance on specialized security expertise.
"As cyber threats evolve, our customers need application and API protection that keeps pace without adding operational complexity," said kp Papamiltiadis, senior vice president, global partnerships, Oracle. "Together, we plan to bring F5's application security expertise into OCI, helping customers protect critical applications and APIs while simplifying security operations, backed by Oracle's cloud infrastructure and support."
The collaboration is intended to support these key benefits:
- Protect critical applications and APIs against sophisticated attacks: Is expected to help organizations address advanced threats with F5's proven web application and API protection technology, without requiring specialized security expertise.
- Simplify security operations: Is expected to provide application and API protection, helping teams secure workloads within their familiar cloud environment without adding operational complexity.
"AI-powered attacks can find and exploit vulnerabilities faster than enterprises can patch them. Oracle and F5 see AI runtime defense as the answer for cloud teams, allowing for virtual patching that shields exposed systems while teams catch up on remediation," said John Maddison, chief marketing officer, F5. "Through the planned integration of F5's application security technology into OCI, we intend to provide security, application, and platform teams with a proven, straightforward way to help protect their critical workloads with next-generation solutions powered by F5—without adding operational friction."
For more information, visit www.f5.com and www.oracle.com/cloud .
Additional resources
About F5
F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is the global leader that delivers and secures every app. Backed by three decades of expertise, F5 has built the industry's premier platform—F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)—to deliver and secure every app, every API, anywhere: on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, and across hybrid, multicloud environments. F5 is committed to innovating and partnering with the world's largest and most advanced organizations to deliver fast, available, and secure digital experiences. Together, we help each other thrive and bring a better digital world to life.
For more information visit f5.com
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Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding planned collaboration between F5 and Oracle, including the planned integration of F5 application security technology with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and the anticipated capabilities and benefits of the potential collaboration. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including those described in F5's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. F5 undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.
F5 and F5 ADSP are trademarks, service marks, or tradenames of F5, Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. The collaboration described herein does not create a partnership, joint venture, or agency relationship between the parties.
Source: F5, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028700422/en/
Dan Sorensen
F5
(650) 228-4842
d.sorensen@f5.com
Holly Lancaster
We. Communications
(415) 547-7054
hlancaster@wecommunications.com