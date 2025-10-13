ExxonMobil to Release Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, October 31, 2025. The company will issue a press release via Business Wire that will be available at 5:30 a.m. CT at investor.exxonmobil.com .

Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Kathy Mikells, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jim Chapman, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations, will review the results during a live conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT. The presentation will be accessible via webcast or by calling (888) 572-7032 (Toll-free) or (720) 543-0311 (Local). Please reference passcode 9032214 to join the call. An archive replay of the call and a copy of the presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will be available at investor.exxonmobil.com .

