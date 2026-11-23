ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation (" ExxonMobil ") (NYSE: XOM ) today announces the pricing terms, expiration and results of previously announced cash tender offers (each, a " Tender Offer " and collectively, the " Tender Offers ") by its wholly owned subsidiaries, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (" Pioneer ") and Exxon Mobil Corporation (" Exxon " and, together with Pioneer, the " Offerors " and each, an " Offeror "), to purchase up to $3,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the " Maximum Waterfall Tender Amount ") of the following series of notes (collectively, the " Notes "): (i) Pioneer's 1.900% Senior Notes due 2030 (the " 2030 Pioneer Notes ") and 2.150% Senior Notes due 2031 (the " 2031 Pioneer Notes " and, together with the 2030 Pioneer Notes, the " Pioneer Notes "); and (ii) Exxon's 3.482% Notes due 2030 (the " 2030 Exxon Notes ") and 4.227% Notes due 2040 (the " 2040 Exxon Notes " and, together with the 2030 Exxon Notes, the " Exxon Notes "). Pioneer offered to purchase only the Pioneer Notes, and Exxon offered to purchase only the Exxon Notes.
Each Tender Offer has been made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated November 16, 2026 (the " Offer to Purchase "). Terms not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.
The Offerors offered to purchase the Notes for cash up to the Maximum Waterfall Tender Amount in aggregate principal amount, in accordance with the order of priority for each series previously announced. Because the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn did not exceed the Maximum Waterfall Tender Amount, the Offerors expect to accept for purchase all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, and no proration will apply. The table below sets forth the aggregate principal amount of each series that the Offerors expect to accept for purchase (the " Accepted Notes ").
|
Offeror
|
Title of Notes
|
ISIN/CUSIP
|
Reference Security
|
Fixed Spread
|
Bloomberg Reference Page
|
Reference Yield
|
Total Consideration (per $1,000 Principal Amount) (1)
|
Principal Amount Tendered (2)
|
Principal Amount Accepted
|
Proration Factor (3)
|
Pioneer
|
1.900% Senior Notes due 2030
|
ISIN NO. US723787AQ06
CUSIP NO. 723787AQ0
|
4.750% UST due October 31, 2031
|
22 bps
|
FIT1
|
4.746%
|
$896.86
|
128,679,000
|
128,679,000
|
N/A
|
Pioneer
|
2.150% Senior Notes due 2031
|
ISIN NO. US723787AR88
CUSIP NO. 723787AR8
|
4.750% UST due October 31, 2031
|
30 bps
|
FIT1
|
4.746%
|
$892.94
|
97,790,000
|
97,790,000
|
N/A
|
Exxon
|
3.482% Notes due 2030
|
ISIN NO. US30231GBK76
CUSIP NO. 30231GBK7
|
4.750% UST due October 31, 2031
|
12.5 bps
|
FIT1
|
4.746%
|
$957.85
|
705,413,000
|
705,413,000
|
N/A
|
Exxon
|
4.227% Notes due 2040
|
ISIN NO. US30231GBF81
CUSIP NO. 30231GBF8
|
5.000% UST due November 15, 2036
|
65 bps
|
FIT1
|
4.946%
|
$872.59
|
832,675,000
|
832,675,000
|
N/A
|
(1)
|
The " Total Consideration " per $1,000 principal amount of Accepted Notes of each series has been calculated as described in the Offer to Purchase using the applicable Fixed Spread. See "Description of the Tender Offers—Total Consideration" in the Offer to Purchase. The Total Consideration does not include accrued and unpaid interest on such Accepted Notes from the last interest payment date with respect to such Accepted Notes to, but not including, the Settlement Date (the " Accrued Interest "), which will be paid in addition to the Total Consideration.
|
(2)
|
As provided to the Offerors by the Tender and Information Agent.
|
(3)
|
"N/A" indicates that no proration was applied to the applicable series.
Each Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 20, 2026 (such date and time, the " Expiration Date ").
The Offerors expect that the Settlement Date for each Tender Offer will be November 24, 2026.
Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, holders of Accepted Notes (" Holders ") will receive the Total Consideration. In addition, Holders will be paid the Accrued Interest on the Settlement Date. Interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date for all Accepted Notes. Accepted Notes purchased in the Tender Offers will be cancelled.
This press release will be available on https://corporate.exxonmobil.com/ . Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available to holders of the Notes through the Tender and Information Agent, Global Bondholder Services Corporation, at its website https://www.gbsc-usa.com/exxon or by calling (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers call collect) or (833) 789-0200 (all others please call toll-free).
The Dealer Manager for each Tender Offer is:
Citigroup
388 Greenwich Street, 4th Floor
New York, NY 10013
Toll-Free: +1 (800) 558-3745
Collect: +1 (212) 723-6106
Email: ny.liabilitymanagement@citi.com
Attention: Liability Management Group
The Tender and Information Agent for each Tender Offer is:
Global Bondholder Services Corporation
65 Broadway – Suite 404
New York, New York 10006
Attn: Corporate Actions
Banks and Brokers Call Collect: (212) 430-3774
All Others Please Call Toll-Free: (833) 789-0200
E-mail: contact@gbsc-usa.com
Tender Offer Website: https://www.gbsc-usa.com/exxon
Neither Offeror has filed this announcement or the Offer to Purchase with, and they have not been reviewed by, any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any other country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of any Tender Offer, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.
This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy, or the solicitation of an offer to sell, any of the Notes and the Offer to Purchase does not constitute an offer to purchase Notes in any jurisdiction in which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such offer under applicable securities or blue sky laws.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" (including for purposes of the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934).
Forward-looking statements give the Offerors' current expectations and projections about future events, including strategic initiatives and future financial condition and performance, and so the Offerors' actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "plans," "intends," "aims," "projects," "indicates," "may," "might," "will," "should," "potential," "could" and words of similar meaning (or the negative thereof). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to future events; projections; descriptions of strategic, operating, and financial plans and objectives; statements of future ambitions and plans; future earnings power; potential addressable markets; and other statements of future events or conditions.
Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Offerors speak only as of the date they are made and are based upon the knowledge and information available to the Offerors on the date of this announcement. These statements and views may be based on a number of assumptions and, by their nature, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and/or are beyond ExxonMobil's control or precise estimate. Subject to our obligations under U.S. law in relation to disclosure and ongoing information, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About ExxonMobil
ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society's evolving needs.
The corporation's primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions – provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies in the world. ExxonMobil also owns and operates the largest CO 2 pipeline network in the United States. In 2021, ExxonMobil announced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans for 2030 for operated assets, compared to 2016 levels. The plans are to achieve a 20-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity; a 40-50% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations; a 70-80% reduction in corporate-wide methane intensity; and a 60-70% reduction in corporate-wide flaring intensity. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and ExxonMobil's Advancing Climate Solutions .
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