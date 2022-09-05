GamingInvesting News

The online Bingo game is an advanced version of the traditional Bingo game. The objective is to match the numbers on the board to those given by the computer. It's crucial to properly pla n the moves because this gain more points while matching multiple digits simultaneously. Players can now really ch allenge to earn points quickly and win great prizes with the Bingo.Family game.

Bingo.Family - a very unique Play-to-Earn version

The goal of developing the Bingo.Family game is to transform the popular bingo game into an NFT bingo game based on blockchain technology that is simple to use, accessible to the general public, and rewards users' time and effort. This NFT game was created to amuse users and develop into a profitable game with monetary worth.

The Bingo.Family game allows users to compete fairly with one another in the absolute pleasure of bingo games, while also providing real-time rewards by forming an incentive ecosystem for game participation with points and BGOF tokens.

Players can safely manage the points and BGOF tokens obtained from Bingo.Family game rewards in your account and use them to purchase various NFTs and general merchandise at the NFT shopping mall. Player s can also cash out at any time by swapping (SWAP) into BGOF tokens designed for in-game transactions and rewards.

Simple steps to play Bingo.Family and increase your values

  • To begin, player must first buy their tickets. There are four virtual bingo tickets available from Bingo. Family in the bingo lobby before the game starts: Cherry, Banana, Orange, and Mango.
  • Tickets with a high entry fee will have large prizes. When the timer runs out, the game will begin. Tap the number that appears on tick ets.
  • Keeping up with the pace at which the numbers are called is one of the most difficult aspects of playing in a club or bingo hall. Finding and marking numbers is no easy task when you have to juggle several cards and try to mark them off as soon as you find them, which is why most land-based bingo games require some sort of quiet.

If player is looking for an online game that they can play and have fun with, Bingo.Family is the best option. It is not only for entertainment but also to make a lot of money. After signing up, players can immediately begin playing and winning huge real-world prizes. Conne ct walle t to the Bingo.Family website to start playing the favorite Bingo game right aw ay. Players c an increase their chances of victory by honing the observation skills before a match.

The APK Bingo.Family game is available for download here: https://gameplay.bingo.family/BingoFaimiy.apk

SOURCE BINGO.FAMILY

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nimble Neuron and Gen.G Present Eternal Return's Launch of Season 7: Neon Aftershock, Featuring New Game-changing Content

New Season Also Launches a Charity Drive Led By Eternal Return Streamers

Video game developer Nimble Neuron today announced the launch of Eternal Return's Season 7: Neon Aftershock, bringing the test subjects back with more strength and style than ever! In partnership with Global esports organization Gen.G, they also unveiled plans for an Eternal Return streamer-led charity drive for the community.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vanta Partners with the Bucks IU Fab Lab Center to Bring Esports to Bucks County

Vanta today announced that they have entered a partnership with the Fab Lab Center, powered by the Bucks County Intermediate Unit (Bucks IU), to offer esports and related league competitions to Bucks County schools. Vanta is a youth esports company that strives to build a community of gamers of character committed to the values of teamwork and respect while educating, training, and inspiring young gamers to positively impact the gaming world.

This partnership will allow the Fab Lab Center to create an esports league and provide an all-inclusive esports program to student teams from Bucks County schools. The Vanta platform and offered games can all be accessed through a standard computer with no special gaming equipment required. This program offers an important opportunity to underserved schools, communities, and students. The Vanta program gives students the chance to learn valuable life skills including STEM skills, teamwork, communication, and more.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LEGO® Themes Collide as LEGO Brawls Smashes Onto Consoles

Releasing on game consoles today, the multiplayer brawler full of brick-bashing fun takes the platform fighter genre to the next level with unique build-and-brawl customization mechanics

September 2, 2022 : The new brick-based, team action brawler, LEGO ® Brawls, releases today on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation ® 5, PlayStation ® 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, and GeForce NOW. The multiplayer platformer is a first for the genre, combining near-infinite brawler customization, unlockable content, and action-packed, competitive gameplay set in the LEGO universe. With cross-platform play (cross-play) and multiple game modes, LEGO Brawls is a family-friendly video game for players of all ages, skill levels, and play preferences. LEGO Brawls is developed and published by the LEGO Group in partnership with Red Games Co., and is being distributed in physical format for consoles by Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

"LEGO Brawls showcases LEGO play in a brand new way with its awesome family friendly fun. Customize your minifigure and team up with your friends for some supercharged action, across all your most loved LEGO themes," said Murray Andrews , Head of Publishing at LEGO Games.

The game's build-and-brawl mechanics are an unprecedented evolution of the traditional platform fighter genre. Players build and compete with custom, one-of-a-kind LEGO minifigure brawlers tailored to their personality, strategy, and play style. With more than 77 trillion customization possibilities, players can choose any combination of minifigure parts, accessories, melee weapons, power-ups, emotes, and names to build their winning brawler. Seasonal events and content create even more possibilities.

"In a uniquely LEGO approach to the genre, imagination, self-expression, and zany humor set the stage for the game's true-to-form, light-hearted competition style," said Brian Lovell , CEO of Red Games Co. "LEGO Brawls breaks into new territory that encourages individuality, team collaboration, and pure competitive fun."

The game features iconic LEGO themed levels, from beloved classic themes like Space and Castle, to fan-favorites such as LEGO Jurassic World™, LEGO NINJAGO ® , and LEGO Monkie Kid™. Each level offers different game modes, unique challenges, and win conditions. During multiplayer online play, players can compete 4v4 to control the point, gather collectibles in Collect Mode levels, play a battle royale-style game where it's "every-player-for-themself," or have a free-for-brawl where the last player standing wins. In Party Mode, players can play private games with friends locally or online. With cross-platform support, players everywhere can team up and compete, regardless of their game system.

"LEGO Brawls is a distinct spin on the competitive brawler genre and a game the whole family can enjoy," said Savannah Ho , Associate Brand Manager, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "The game provides an amazing range of customizable options and game play features, giving players a platform for endless fun as they compete for bragging rights with friends or go for global glory on online leaderboards."

LEGO Brawls is now available via retailers , Nintendo eShop , PlayStation Store , Microsoft Store for Xbox , Steam , Apple Arcade , and GeForce NOW . For more information, please visit www.legobrawlsgame.com .

About Red Games Co.

Red Games Co. is a game development studio based in Salt Lake City, Utah , and Los Angeles, California , focused on creating fun, competitive, and family-friendly games. The studio creates original games that players of all ages and abilities can enjoy based on its own internal IP as well as collaborations with longtime partners (including LEGO ® , Hasbro, and Crayola). Red Games Co.'s hit games and apps include LEGO Brawls, Crayola Create and Play, Transformers Tactical Arena, Solitaire Stories, Super Mega Mini Party, and Bold Moves. "Our mission is to create games that multigenerational audiences love to play, friends and families can enjoy together, and parents can endorse," says Red Games Co. CEO Brian Lovell . www.redgames.co .

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen , its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, meaning "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.LEGO.com .

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California . More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com .

LEGO® BRAWLS SOFTWARE ©2022 Red Games Co. Produced by Red Games Co. under license from the LEGO Group. LEGO, the LEGO logo and the Minifigure are trademarks of the LEGO Group. ©2022 The LEGO Group. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lego-themes-collide-as-lego-brawls-smashes-onto-consoles-301615880.html

SOURCE Red Games Co.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Streamers unite to fundraise for Starlight Children's Foundation

The fourth annual fundraising campaign brings over 300 content creators on Twitch and YouTube in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Starlight Children's Foundation a nonprofit dedicated to delivering happiness to seriously ill kids and their families, today announced the start of its fourth annual Stream For Starlight (S4S).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Carrieverse Partners With Polygon to Scale Up "Carrie and Friends" Metaverse

Metaverse platform, Carrieverse (CEO David Yoon ), today announces a partnership with Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform onboarding millions to web3, to build and market its upcoming Carrieverse metaverse platform on the Polygon network.

Carrieverse x Polygon

"Carrieverse" is built for Generation Z and Alpha, mirroring real-world social content, including games, education, and commerce. Users can build their own world and NFTs while enjoying creative digital experience and content ownership.

In addition, Carrieverse is planning to publish a P2E strategy game, "SuperKola," as well as the upcoming release of NFT collection in collaboration with Kim Bo -tong, the creator of Netflix's hit show, D.P.

Urvit Goel, Head of Global Games Business Development at Polygon, said: "Carrieverse is an all-encompassing metaverse experience that reaches out into gaming, commerce, NFTs, and comes out the gate with global IP recognition in Carrie and Friends. We're eager to do our part in furthering the expansion of Carrieverse by providing Polygon blockchain tools to make the project a success."

Polygon is designed to work alongside Ethereum, reducing prohibitive network fees and speeding up transaction times — all without compromising security. Being a carbon-neutral network, Polygon also ensures that each transaction's carbon footprints are entirely offset.

"Using the sophisticated technology and economic ecosystem of Carrieverse, we can build the Web3 platform and applications powered by Polygon," says David Yoon , CEO of Carrieverse. "We will implement the Web3 metaverse with cutting-edge tech and Polygon's sustainable ecosystem."

Carrieverse is scheduled for worldwide release in Q1 of 2023.

About Carrieverse

Carrieverse is content-based social metaverse platform, mirroring real world content including Web3 games, education, social, and commerce. Carrieverse promotes brands onboarding and tools for creators to build their own.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups & Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone & enterprise chains & data availability. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 37,000+ decentralized applications hosted,1.94B+ total transactions processed, 164M+ unique user addresses & $5B+ in assets secured. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap, OpenSea & well-known enterprises including Stripe & Adobe. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

Media Contact:
T Kim
(512) 545-9159
343700@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrieverse-partners-with-polygon-to-scale-up-carrie-and-friends-metaverse-301616574.html

SOURCE Carrieverse

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Youth Esports Franchise XP League Teams Up with Next Level Esports

Partnership Brings XP League Exclusive Coaching Program to Further Enrich Player Experience

XP League the first and largest esports franchise in North America has partnered with Next Level Esports to develop an exclusive training and certification program for XP League coaches. The new XP League coaching certification program is the only one of its kind in the gaming industry by its emphasis on positive reinforcement for school-age players.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

