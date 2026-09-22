Expedia Group Advertising and Redion Announce the First Travel Protection Partnership in Landmark Collaboration

Multi-year partnership opens a new advertiser category for Expedia Group and gives travelers earlier details about travel protection across its brands
Expedia Group today announced a marketing collaboration with Redion, a world leader in assistance, travel insurance and employee benefits, marking the first time a travel insurance and assistance brand has joined Expedia Group Advertising as a dedicated partner. The agreement opens an entirely new advertiser category for the company and reshapes how travelers encounter protection options during planning and booking.
The addition reflects the accelerating expansion of Expedia Group Advertising beyond its traditional base of hotels, airlines, and destinations. Over the past year, the business has increasingly powered campaigns for non-travel brands, from retail to entertainment to financial services, connecting them with high-intent traveler audiences across Expedia Group's sites and apps, offsite channels, and partner publishers. Redion's arrival extends that trajectory into travel insurance and assistance, a category that sits at the intersection of both worlds.
The two companies are not new to each other. For more than 15 years, Redion, formerly known as Europ Assistance worldwide and Generali Global Assistance (GGA) in the U.S., has provided travel protection to Expedia Group customers. This collaboration moves that relationship beyond product distribution into a strategic advertising alliance, with co-branded editorial, on-platform experiences, and targeted activations rolling out across Expedia Group brands beginning in Q3 2026.
For travelers, the shift means that Redion can now cohesively appear throughout the traveler's journey to maximize brand awareness and peace of mind.
Expedia Group's research points to the opportunity: 62% of travelers made a non-travel purchase tied to their most recent major leisure trip, spending an average of $500 beyond the trip itself, and 38% of Gen Z travelers bought financial products or services before departure. For Redion, that creates a timely opportunity to reach travelers as they consider trip-related protection and financial decisions.
"Opening a category is not something we do often," said Jennifer Andre, Vice President, Business Development at Expedia Group. "Redion earned this as our first insurance advertising partner because of a 15-year track record of protecting our travelers. Together we can bring travel protection into the journey earlier and more easily than either of us could alone."
"This partnership marks a defining moment for Redion," said Virginie Babinet, CEO, Travel Insurance & Assistance – Redion Group. "As we introduce the Redion brand to the world, we're doing it from the center of the traveler's journey, alongside a longstanding partner. We intend to make it a partnership that others are measured against."
https://www.vacationprotection.com/?utm_source=EG&utm_medium=site&utm_campaign=eg1
About Expedia Group
Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is the global travel marketplace with one purpose: to help travelers explore the world, one journey at a time. Expedia Group™ connects travelers, partners, and advertisers through its trusted brands, leading technology, and rich first-party data, delivering predictive, personalized experiences that shape the future of travel.
Expedia Group's ecosystem includes three flagship consumer brands – Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo® – the largest B2B travel business, and a premier advertising network. Guided by an experienced and passionate global team, Expedia Group helps millions of travelers in more than 70 countries explore the world with confidence and ease.
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For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com.
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About Redion
(formerly known as Europ Assistance worldwide and Generali Global Assistance – GGA – in the U.S.)
Redion, a Generali company, is a world leader in assistance, travel insurance, and employee benefits. The name, revealed in 2026, reflects the full maturity of the Global Care Platform that has been operating under Generali Care, bringing together Europ Assistance and Generali Employee Benefits (GEB). Operating in more than 190 countries, with over 12,000 employees and €5.8 billion in annual business volume, Redion delivers services spanning travel insurance, emergency and medical assistance, employee protection (life, disability, accident, medical), health and mobility solutions, as well as global B2B2C and embedded insurance programmes. Within its employee benefits offering, Redion builds on a global network of 224 active partners to provide multinational clients with protection, health, pension and wellbeing solutions across markets, combining global scale, local expertise and deep technical capabilities.
For more information, visit www.redion.com/us
Media Contact: redion@mgroupsc.com
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SOURCE Redion; Expedia Group