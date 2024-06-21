- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Exceptional Clay Hosted Rare Earth Grades Intersected at Poços
Enova Mining Ltd (ASX: ENV) is pleased to announce high grade REE assay results from sampling at Poços1
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Enova confirms significant assay results for a non-invasive shallow subsurface auger sampling programme at Poços; highlights of these are results greater than 2,000 ppm TREO2 are as follows:
- A1-TR001-001 including 3m @2,744
- A1-TR003-001 including 3m @3,030
- A1-TR006-001 including 3m @3,508
- A1-TR008-001 including 2m @2,113
- A1-TR009-001 including 3m @3,964
- A1-TR010-001 including 3m @2,524
- A2-TR001-001 including 1m @2,786
- A2-TR002-001 including 2m @2,043
- A2-TR006-001 including 2m @2,099
- A3-TR002-001 including 3m @2,306
- A3-TR005-001 including 2m @2,145
- A4-TR001-001 including 2m @2,488
- A4-TR001-001 including 3m @4,950
- Peak rare earth element (REE) assays were 5,158 ppm TREO or 0.52% TREO, 5,042 ppm TREO or 0.50% TREO, 4,650 ppm TREO or 0.47% TREO, providing guidance for a high-grade exploration target at Poços,
- REE enriched tenements at Poços confirm the areas’ potential for a prospect scale high grade REE deposit,
- Shallow surface and subsurface sampling confirmed surface saprolite clay systems w
- across all Poços tenements, with potential deeper mineralisation upside.
- The project is located nearby to townships, well-developed highways, infrastructure, water access, hydroelectric power and well connected to a commercial port.
ANNOUNCEMENT
Enova Mining Ltd (ASX: ENV) (“Enova” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from non-invasive shallow surface and subsurface auger sampling at Poços tenements 832.174/2023, 832.175/2023, 832.177/2023, 832.179/2023 and 830.652/2020. The locations of the auger sampling and significant assay intercepts are provided in Figure 2. In accordance with ASX reporting of mineral results, details of the sampling, assay results and other technical details are contained in JORC Table 1 and Significant Results and Auger Sampling Data for Poços Project in Table 2 in Appendix A.
The Poços alkaline complex massif region (Poços) hosts world-class rare earth element (REE) mineral discoveries. Enova aims to replicate the success of peers in the region. Refer to Figure 1 (below) for a location plan of Enova’s tenements and surrounding tenements of IAC REE significance.
Figure 1: Regional location of Poços tenements
Enova is assessing results from the current exploration program and the potential for future air-core drilling program. Regarding tenements overlain by the Pedra Branca APA area and buffer zone, identified during Due Diligence, further clarification is being sought regarding requirements for more impactful exploration in the future, such as air-core/reverse circulation drilling and future development.
Mr. Eric Vesel Managing Director of Enova, commented:
“The assay results from the Poços sampling programme confirm the prospectivity of the tenements, which is not surprising for tenements within the alkaline complex. The largest tenement, located near the southern rim of the complex, was encouraging but with mixed results (Above and below 1000ppm TREO). Overall, the Poços results have returned exceptional near- surface grades which has significant unexplored deeper saprolite strata worthy of follow up exploration. This Phase 1 exploration work was part of our initial reconnaissance to investigate our portfolio of prospective REE tenements.
Our team is currently focused on the CODA maiden drill programme; we recognise the importance of assessing all our other projects. We have arranged a consulting exploration team to explore our Juquiá tenements, a potential carbonatite prospect. There is also REE potential within our Santo Antonio (do Jacinto) tenements based on a strong thorium anomaly3, as shared by SI6’s Pimenta Project.
Enova is now in the envious position of holding two major potential IAC REE project areas: POÇOS and CODA with further areas currently under investigation. It’s remarkable that in such a short period of time, Enova has acquired and brought from concept to exploration stage, two major projects with significant upside and worthy of development.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Enova Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024
Rare earth elements (REEs) are crucial for technologies like smartphone cameras and defense systems.
A select few from the group of 17 are also vital to the expanding electric vehicle industry — neodymium and praseodymium are used in permanent magnet synchronous motors used in EV drive trains.
China's dominance in rare earth production and reserves has prompted countries like the US, Canada and Australia to boost their own mining and processing efforts to secure their supply chains. The pressure on these nations to establish strong supply chains is likely to grow when a US tariff on imports of Chinese rare earth magnets begins in 2026.
The 25 percent tariff, announced by the US government in May 2024, aims to both protect American industries from China's trade practices and support domestic production. One form of magnets the tariffs will affect is sintered neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets, crucial for electric vehicle motors and wind turbines.
This marks the first time rare earth magnets are included in Section 301 tariffs, signaling a significant move in the US-China trade conflict. The initiative is part of broader efforts to bolster US energy and national security.
This move could be a boon to rare earth mineral and rare earth magnet stocks operating in the space outside of China. To help paint a better picture of the REE landscape, the Investing News Network has compiled a list of the biggest rare earths stocks by market cap on US, Canadian and Australian stock exchanges. Data was gathered on June 12, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener.
US rare earths stocks
Ahead of the Chinese tariffs, the US is striving to secure a stable domestic supply of REEs outside China. The US has vast rare earths reserves and is the second largest global REE producer thanks to its sole operating mine, Mountain Pass. However, it currently lacks sufficient processing facilities. American rare earth companies are working to address this imbalance, presenting investment opportunities for those looking to capitalize on the market's growth potential.
Learn more about MP Materials, Energy Fuels and NioCorp Developments, the three largest US rare earths stocks by market cap, below.
1. MP Materials (NYSE:MP)
Market cap: US$2.44 billion; share price: US$14.75
MP Materials, the largest producer of rare earths outside China, focuses on high-purity separated neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, heavy rare earths concentrate, lanthanum, and cerium oxides and carbonates. The company went public in mid-2020 after acquiring the Mountain Pass mine in California, the only operational US-based rare earths mine and processing facility. In Q3 2023, MP Materials began producing separated NdPr, marking a significant milestone. The company plans to increase rare earth oxide production by 50 percent within four years.
In April, MP Materials was awarded US$58.5 million to support the construction of the first fully integrated rare earth magnet manufacturing facility in the US. This funding, part of the Section 48C Advanced Energy Project tax credit, was granted by the IRS and Treasury following a selection process that evaluated around 250 projects based on their technical and commercial viability, as well as their environmental and community impact.
Located in Fort Worth, Texas, the facility will produce the NdFeB magnets crucial for EVs, wind turbines and defense systems. The company is targeting commercial production by late 2025. MP Materials will source raw materials from its Mountain Pass mine, creating an end-to-end supply chain with integrated recycling.
2. Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU,TSX:EFR)
Market cap: US$967.2 million; share price: US$8.07
Energy Fuels is a leading US uranium and rare earths company that operates key uranium production centers including the White Mesa mill in Utah and the Nichols Ranch and Alta Mesa projects in Wyoming and Texas.
The company finished the construction of Phase 1 REE separation infrastructure at White Mesa in early 2024, and in June it reported the successful commercial production of separated NdPr that meets the specifications required for REE-based alloy manufacturing.
According to the company, it is the first US company in decades to achieve commercial-scale, on-spec REE separation from monazite. The Phase 1 REE separation circuit was completed under budget and is now operating at full capacity. Energy Fuels anticipates commercial production of 850 to 1,000 metric tons of NdPr per year.
Energy Fuels has also made moves to secure sources of monazite sand to process at its White Mesa mill. In 2023, the company acquired the Bahia project in Brazil to potentially supply 3,000 to 10,000 MT of REE-bearing monazite sand annually. Additionally, in early June 2024, Energy Fuels executed a joint venture with Astron (ASX:ATR) for Astron's Donald rare earth and mineral sands project in Victoria, Australia, which Energy Fuels has the option to earn 49 percent of. Donald is expected to begin production as early as 2026 and produce 7,000 to 8,000 metric tons of rare earth concentrate annually, with plans to expand output in subsequent phases.
3. NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB)
Market cap: US$77.42 million; current share price: US$2.10
NioCorp Developments is advancing its Elk Creek project in Nebraska, a leading critical minerals venture featuring North America's highest-grade niobium deposit under development, with significant scandium production capacity. An updated 2022 feasibility study highlighted extended mine life, improved ore grades and enhanced economics for niobium, scandium and titanium.
Recent metallurgical testing has demonstrated the ability to produce high-purity magnetic rare earth oxides at a recovery rate of 92 percent or higher. These results will inform an updated feasibility study, expected in 2024, incorporating rare earth elements into the project’s mineral reserves.
In April the company delisted from the TSX due to significantly lower trading volumes than its NASDAQ listing.
A day later NioCorp announced plans to explore the feasibility of integrating the recycling of permanent rare earth magnets into its proposed Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project in southeast Nebraska. An assessment will be undertaken to better understand the technical and commercial viability of recycling post-consumer neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets back into separated rare earth oxides, which can then be utilized in the production of new NdFeB magnets.
The initial phase of this investigation will involve bench-scale testing, with potential progression to demonstration-scale testing based on results. Notably, this initiative will be conducted independently of NioCorp's ongoing efforts to update its Elk Creek Project Feasibility Study.
Canadian rare earths stocks
As part of Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy, the government has allocated C$3.8 billion in federal funding for opportunities across the critical minerals entire value chain, from exploration to recycling. Rare earth elements are among the minerals listed as critical. Additionally, the government has designated C$7.5 million in funding to support the establishment of a rare earth element processing facility in Saskatchewan.
Learn more about Aclara Resources, Ucore Rare Metals and Mkango Resources, the three largest Canada-listed rare earths stocks focused stocks by market cap.
1. Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA)
Market cap: C$89.86 million; share price: C$0.54
Aclara Resources is advancing its Penco Module project in Chile, characterized by ionic clays abundant in heavy rare earths. Their objective is to generate rare earths concentrate utilizing an environmentally friendly extraction process. This approach aims to eliminate the need for a tailings facility, minimize water consumption and ensure the absence of radioactivity in the final product.
Additionally, the company discovered its Carina Module project in 2023, and in December disclosed an initial inferred resource for the project, encompassing approximately 168 million MT with a grade of 1,510 parts per million total rare earth oxides and 477 parts per million desorbable rare earth oxides.
Aclara successfully concluded its semi-industrial pilot plant program for the Penco Module in September 2023, yielding 107 kilograms of wet high-purity heavy rare earth concentrate from 120 MT of ionic clays. Full-scale production at the Penco Module is slated to commence in the second quarter of 2027.
On March 1, Aclara received its second patent for an innovative process to extract heavy rare earths from ionic clays in an environmentally friendly manner. The patent, granted in Chile and valid for 20 years, focuses on the circular mineral harvesting process and establishes a fully enclosed flowsheet. The company submitted a new environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for its Penco Module project in June that features an improved design addressing environmental and social concerns.
2. Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV:UCU)
Market cap: C$40.18 million; share price: C$0.67
Ucore Rare Metals is focused on the exploration and separation of rare earth elements in Canada and the US. The company owns the Bokan-Dotson Ridge rare earths project in Alaska and is developing a strategic metals complex for processing heavy and light rare earths in Louisiana. Ucore acquired an 80,800-square-foot brownfield facility in Alexandria, Louisiana, for developing its first commercial REE processing facility in January.
Ucore's Ontario-based RapidSX demonstration plant, operated by Kingston Process Metallurgy, was commissioned to evaluate the techno-economic advantages, scalability and commercial viability of the RapidSX technology platform for separating and producing REEs like praseodymium, neodymium, terbium and dysprosium. This initiative was supported by a US$4 million award from the US Department of Defense, granted to Ucore's subsidiary, Innovation Metals, to demonstrate the capabilities of the plant.
In late April, Ucore reported that it tested a mixed rare earth carbonate from Defense Metals' Wicheeda project and confirmed it was suitable for commercial-scale processing at Ucore's planned facilities. According to the release, "(Wicheeda) is a source of material that can become a fundamental economic and technical component to Ucore’s plan of developing multiple SMC’s across North America."
3. Mkango Resources (TSXV:MKA)
Market cap: C$30.87 million; share price: C$0.11
Mkango is positioning itself to be a leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides. The company holds a 79.4 percent stake in Maginito, which owns HyProMag, a firm focusing on rare earth magnet recycling in the UK. Additionally, Maginito and CoTec are expanding HyProMag’s recycling technology to the US through their joint venture, HyProMag USA.
Mkango’s mineral assets include the advanced Songwe Hill rare earths project and its Pulawy rare earths separation project in Poland. It also holds a diverse exploration portfolio in Malawi that host resources such as rare earths, uranium, tantalum and niobium. Negotiations with the government of Malawi regarding the mining development agreement for Songwe Hill are ongoing, and Mkango is performing a strategic review based on the asset's definitive feasibility study to potentially lower costs.
In early June, Mkango announced that HyProMag has entered a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Envipro Holdings, a Japanese recycling and materials trading company, to develop rare earth magnet recycling initiatives in Japan and the UK, including marketing and potentially development of its HyProMag technology in Japan, as well as scrap recycling trials in both countries.
“ We see Japan as a major growth opportunity for Mkango and HyProMag, given its substantial and longstanding rare earth market presence and strategic alignment with the development of more robust rare earth supply chains and the objectives of the Minerals Security Partnership, of which Japan is a member,” Will Dawes, CEO of Mkango, said in the release.
Australian rare earths stocks
Australia ranks among the globe's top rare earths producers and possesses the fifth largest reserves of these minerals. The nation is notable for hosting the largest supplier of rare earths outside of China, which also holds the highest market capitalization among Australian rare earths companies.
Learn more about Lynas Rare Earths, Iluka Resources and Arafura Resources, the three largest ASX-listed rare earths stocks by market cap.
1. Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC)
Market cap: AU$6.13 billion; share price: AU$6.54
Lynas Rare Earths is the leading separated rare earths producer outside of China, operating the Mount Weld mine and concentrator in Western Australia. The company processes mined material at its separation facility in Malaysia. Lynas is also ramping up processing at its Kalgoorlie rare earth processing facility in Australia.
In mid-2023, Lynas received AU$20 million from the Australian government's Modern Manufacturing Initiative. This funding supports the Apatite leach circuit project at Lynas’ Kalgoorlie facility. The company marked a pivotal moment in December when the Kalgoorlie facility achieved its first production milestone, signaling the transition from commissioning to full-scale operation.
Additionally, Lynas is working to establish a light rare earths processing facility and a heavy rare earths separation facility in Texas, US. These initiatives not only bolster Lynas's position but also strengthen the rare earths industry in both Australia and the US.
In the March 2024 quarter, Lynas reported strong production rates, including 1,724 MT of NdPr, following successful ramp-up efforts in Malaysia. Despite a challenging market with low NdPr prices averaging US$47 per kilogram, quarterly sales revenue reached AU$101.2 million.
The quarterly report also noted that progress on the Mount Weld expansion project is proceeding as scheduled. Stage One, focusing on concentrate dewatering, is well advanced with structural, mechanical, piping and electrical work underway. Simultaneously, Stage Two construction is accelerating with all essential equipment on site and concrete activities progressing.
2. Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU)
Market cap: AU$2.99 billion; share price: AU$6.89
Iluka Resources is advancing its Eneabba rare earths refinery in Western Australia with significant backing from the Australian government, which aims to bolster the country’s footprint in the global rare earths market by tapping into its abundant reserves.
Under the AU$2 billion Critical Minerals Facility, administered by Export Finance Australia, Iluka secured an AU$1.25 billion non-recourse loan. This funding will support the development of a fully integrated refinery capable of producing both light and heavy separated rare earth oxides. The facility will process material from Iluka’s own feedstocks and third-party suppliers, with initial production expected to commence by 2025.
Additionally, Iluka is progressing its Wimmera project in Victoria, focusing on mining and beneficiation of fine-grained heavy mineral sands in the Murray Basin. This project aims to supply zircon and rare earths over the long term. A definitive feasibility study for Wimmera is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.
3. Arafura Resources (ASX:ARU)
Market cap: AU$415.85 million; share price: AU$0.17
Arafura Resources, an Australian rare earths firm, has secured government funding to advance its Nolans rare earths project in the Northern Territory. Arafura is currently working towards a final investment decision for Nolans, which is shovel ready.
Nolans is envisioned as a vertically integrated operation with on-site processing facilities. A 2022 mine report updates Nolans' expected lifespan to 38 years, targeting an annual production capacity of 4,440 MT of NdPr concentrate. The project's definitive feasibility study highlights significant concentrations of neodymium and praseodymium, alongside all other rare earths in varying quantities.
Arafura has inked a binding offtake agreements with Hyundai Motors (KRX:005380), Kia (KRX:000270), and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. Additionally, the company has a non-binding memorandum of understanding with General Electric Company's (NASDAQ:GE) GE Renewable Energy to collaborate on establishing sustainable rare earths supply chains.
In the most recent quarterly update Arafura highlighted the activities over the three-month period. The company secured US$533 million in commonwealth government support through a debt finance package, expediting efforts to secure remaining debt and equity funding.
Gas supply agreements were also finalized for the Nolans project, and operational readiness continued with safety case preparations under WorkSafe legislation. A share purchase plan raised AU$6.5 million to support interim funding for debt and larger-scale activities.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Energy Fuels and Aclara Resources are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Former GM Leader Joins Energy Fuels to Boost Rare Earths Operations
Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) announced the appointment of Debra Bennethum, formerly of General Motors (GM) (NYSE:GM), as director of critical minerals and strategic supply chain.
According to a Monday (June 17) release, Bennethum brings extensive expertise from her tenure at GM, where she worked to ensure secure supply of key EV materials, including rare earths and critical battery minerals.
Her role included finding and vetting suppliers, as well as leading negotiations for long-term supply deals. Bennethum also managed investment projects worth over US$1.5 billion, forging strategic partnerships for GM.
At Energy Fuels, she will leverage her experience to enhance the company's rare earths business. This includes strengthening relationships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and negotiating supply agreements.
Her appointment underscores Energy Fuels' commitment to expanding its US-based rare earths operations, highlighted by recent commercial production of on-spec separated rare earths at the White Mesa mill in Utah.
“Ms. Bennethum brings a wealth of knowledge and relationships in EV and automotive supply chains to advance Energy Fuels' U.S.-leading, integrated rare earth business, which recently began commercial production of 'on spec' separated rare earths at our White Mesa Mill in Utah, USA,” said Energy Fuels President and CEO Mark Chalmers in a press release.
“Having worked at GM for over 12 years, including key roles in EV, hybrid and critical mineral supply chains, we believe Ms. Bennethum is the ideal person to lead Energy Fuels' rare earth marketing efforts and collaborations, including the sale of our products to metal-makers, magnet-makers, EV and automotive OEMs, renewable energy companies, rare earth recycling companies, U.S. defense suppliers, and other customers,” he added.
White Mesa achieved commercial production of on-spec separated rare earths on June 10, making it one of the largest commercial rare earths separation circuits outside of China. The mill is capable of producing separated neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr), essential for high-performance magnets in EVs and renewable energy technologies.
Energy Fuels anticipates ramping up production to meet growing demand while advancing its uranium operations. The company is a leading US uranium miner and produces vanadium when market conditions are appropriate.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Energy Fuels is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
47.1% Niobium and 9.01% Tantalum Identified in Columbite Rock Chip at North Dam
CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) (CuFe or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the following exploration activities within E15/1495 at North Dam.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Columbite Rock chip sample ND11 sourced from pegmatite returned significant results for Niobium 47.1 % (Nb) and Tantalum 9.01% (Ta) within the North Dam Project.
- This follows up from previously announced (22 August 2023) rock chips collected from a stream bed which returned results 43.93% Nb and 14.53% Ta.
- Anomalous Nb in soil geochemistry is coincident with out cropping pegmatites within the central area of E15/1495, which will be drill tested in the upcoming RC drill program.
- Preliminary heritage survey report now received and supports performing the planned activities, final report is expected this month, with drilling continuing to be targeted to commence in July.
- Infill soil sampling has been completed in targeted zones and results will be incorporated into the final drill hole plans as results are received.
As per ASX announcement dated 28th May 2024 a soil geochemistry review, detailed pegmatite mapping and rock chip sampling was undertaken to identify the source pegmatites that have likely shed the columbite and tantalite rock chips along a 97m narrow stream bed which returned 43.93% Nb and 14.53% Ta from sample S254 (refer to ASX release dated 22nd August 2023). A recent rock chip sample ND11 of columbite was collected directly from an outcropping pegmatite located nearby the Niobium soil anomaly and 100m South East from S254.
The selective sample of columbite from weathered pegmatite is biased and does not represent the true concentration of the overall pegmatite but yielded a Niobium content of 47.1% and Tantalum 9.01% (see Figure 1 and Table 1).
Broader zones of anomalous Niobium (>15ppm and > 20ppm) from soil geochemistry have been interpreted (See Figure 2) and are coincident with outcropping pegmatites. These pegmatites to the West will both be mapped in detail for the presence of columbite and have drill holes planned to intersect them as part of the wider RC program, which is primarily targeting Li2O.
A preliminary report has been received for the recent heritage survey and supports performing the planned activities, with the final report expected this month. Following this, preparatory works can be executed prior to mobilisation of the drilling contractor, with drilling targeted to commence in July.
Infill soil sampling work to assist in definition of the priority drill holes has now been completed and results will be incorporated into the drill plans once received.
Figure 1: Photos columbite and source pegmatite
Table 1: Sample ND11 rock chip niobium and tantalum chemistry.
Figure 2: Location of anomalous Nb rock chip sample and soil anomaly at the North Dam Projects
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from CUFE LTD, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Norwegian Explorer Reports Europe’s Largest Rare Earths Deposit
After three years of exploration, Rare Earths Norway announced the discovery of Europe's largest rare earths deposit at the Fen carbonatite complex in Telemark County, Norway.
The find is expected to reshape the supply landscape for these critical materials in the region.
Rare Earths Norway unveiled a maiden mineral resource estimate for Fen on June 6. It shows that the complex hosts 559 million metric tons (MT) of mineralized material at 1.57 percent total rare earth oxides.
This translates to approximately 8.8 million MT of total rare earth oxides, with an estimated 1.5 million MT of magnet-related rare earths, which are crucial for electric vehicles and wind turbines.
The discovery positions Norway as a vital player in Europe’s rare earths and critical raw materials supply chain.
Currently, Europe lacks active rare earths extraction, making this find potentially significant in reducing dependency on external sources, notably China, which currently dominates the global rare earths market.
The deposit is expected to contribute to the European Union's goal of providing for at least 10 percent of its annual rare earths demand by 2030, as outlined in the region's Critical Raw Materials Act.
“This is a very important moment for Rare Earths Norway, the resource estimate underscores the potential of the deposit to be a truly transformative asset that can underpin a secure rare earths value chain for Europe,” Alf Reistad, CEO of Rare Earths Norway, said in a company press release. “We are working with leading partners, such as Montanuniversität Leoben in Austria to develop this deposit with the world’s most sustainable mine and mineral processing technology minimizing the environmental footprint from mine to magnet."
Bernd Schäfer, CEO of EIT RawMaterials, a company that supported Rare Earths Norway's work, highlighted the broader implications for the region, commenting, “This project underscores the potential and the opportunity for Europe to invest in world class mining and processing projects that will help secure our industrial value chains and set new standards in environmental and social performance through technology, innovation and collaboration.”
Market watchers view the discovery as a potential game changer for the European rare earths market. Rare earths output from Norway could help stabilize supply chains, reduce prices and foster the growth of green technologies.
Rare Earths Norway plans to continue exploration at Fen, with a new drilling campaign set for 2024. It aims to further assess the economic viability of the project through additional studies, with results expected later this year.
The company also intends to establish a pilot factory in the municipality of Nome to test new technologies and optimize mineral processing. Buoyed by an investment of 20 million Norwegian kroner from Telemark Utviklingsfond, Rare Earths Norway said the pilot will serve as an educational platform for future staff training.
A 10 billion Norwegian kroner investment decision is anticipated by 2030.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
New Outcropping Boulders with the Potential to Host High Grade Hard Rock Rare Earth Mineralisation Discovered in Expanded Field Reconnaissance Program at Campo Grande Project
Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration activities at the “Campo Grande” Rare Earths (‘Campo Grande Project’) covering ~1801km2 in the Rare Earth (REE) province of Bahia, Brazil. The new detailed pan concentrate sampling and mapping campaign is focused on identifying anomalies and pathfinder minerals essential for discovering Rare Earths, targets for drilling and for guiding future exploration activities.
- Following the recently completed drilling program at the Rio Negro hard rock rare earth prospect, Equinox has significantly expanded its surface field work at the wider Campo Grande Rare Earth Project.
- Multiple new outcropping boulders in a number of new areas have been discovered that are considered highly prospective to host high grade hard rock rare earth mineralization with a number of samples collected and sent to the laboratory for assaying.
- Rio Negro is located ~20 km along strike from Brazilian Rare Earth’s Pele Project and ~5 km from their Sulista Project.1
- Rio Negro constitutes only a small proportion of Equinox’s extensive landholding in the region (see Figure 2), including coverage of a large proportion of the critical Volta Da Rio Plutonic suite, and is therefore well-positioned for a potential high-grade hard rock rare earth discovery.
- Assay results from the Rio Negro drilling program, comprising 156 auger and 3 RC holes to date, are due imminently. The RC holes penetrated hard rock at a depth of ~40 meters.
- New areas have been identified (refer to Figure 3) containing high thorium anomalies over much of the tenure, which is a key pathfinder element for high-grade rare earth mineralisation.
During a recent 18-day on-site visit, Managing Director Zac Komur, along with the in country management and geological teams, conducted field work activities across key prospects within the ~1801km2 of prospective REE tenements currently held in and around Brazilian Rare Earth’s (ASX:BRE) prospects of Monte Alto, Pele and their Sulista Projects.1 Multiple surface outcroppings were present across the targeted areas that are considered highly prospective for high grade hard rock earths. These outcrops were inspected and hard rock grab samples were collected and now at the laboratory for comprehensive assaying.
As Equinox Resources advances its exploration efforts, the Company remains committed to a systematic approach to the geological techniques used to potentially discover ultra-high grade rare earths across the ~1,800km2 of the Campo Grande Project. Shareholders can expect further updates as data becomes available and exploration progresses.
Equinox Resources Managing Director and CEO, Zac Komur, commented:
“Great to be back on the ground in Brazil, overseeing the impressive work our exploration team has achieved at Campo Grande. Traveling across our extensive tenements, I was struck by the sheer scale of our project. Our initial Rio Negro prospect represents just 1% of our total holdings for Campo Grande.
We have significant work ahead to approach our exploration in a systematic geological manner, ensuring that our investments are targeted wisely. I have full confidence in our geology team and their relentless dedication.
During my visit, I encountered multiple massive outcrop trendlines across our tenements. These have been sampled, and we are eagerly awaiting the results to strategically plan our next steps.”
Figure 1: EQN Managing Director Zac Komur on one of the outcrops at the Monoel Vitorino Block Prospect
Equinox Resources emphasizes that visual observations should never be considered a proxy or substitute for rigorous laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor or principal economic interest. Visual assessments alone cannot determine concentrations, grades, impurities, or any properties critical to valuations. The photos that included in this announcement will be submitted for laboratory assay to determine full suite TREO grades.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Equinox Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
DY6 Metals CEO Lloyd Kaiser Touts Africa's Rising Role in Global Rare Earths Supply Chains
The geopolitical landscape is shifting, and African nations, particularly resource-rich countries like Malawi, are becoming vital to the global supply chain of rare earth metals, according to Lloyd Kaiser, CEO of Australia-based DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6).
Countries such as the US are aiming to diversify their sources of critical minerals and reduce their reliance on China by enhancing relations with African countries.
“Africa offers a lot — it's rich in critical materials and could also help secure supply," Kaiser said, commenting on calls for the US government to build stronger trade relationships with African nations to align with America’s broader objective to ensure a stable and secure supply of essential raw materials.
"I think the government of Malawi would like to see more support from the US to assist with infrastructure, and that would also then help with all the mining companies coming into fruition," he continued, adding that mutual interest in such collaborations could result in vast economic and developmental benefits for African nations and improved supply security for the US.
DY6 owns six heavy rare earths and critical minerals projects in Southern Malawi, a region that has proven economic rare earth elements deposits. Historical drilling at the company's Tundulu project has confirmed its potential to host significant rare earth elements mineralisation.
Watch the full interview with Lloyd Kaiser, CEO of DY6 Metals, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by DY6 Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. DY6 Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with DY6 Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
TOP STOCKS
