Enova Mining Limited

Exceptional Clay Hosted Rare Earth Grades Intersected at Poços

Enova Mining Ltd (ASX: ENV) is pleased to announce high grade REE assay results from sampling at Poços1

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Enova confirms significant assay results for a non-invasive shallow subsurface auger sampling programme at Poços; highlights of these are results greater than 2,000 ppm TREO2 are as follows:
    • A1-TR001-001 including 3m @2,744
    • A1-TR003-001 including 3m @3,030
    • A1-TR006-001 including 3m @3,508
    • A1-TR008-001 including 2m @2,113
    • A1-TR009-001 including 3m @3,964
    • A1-TR010-001 including 3m @2,524
    • A2-TR001-001 including 1m @2,786
    • A2-TR002-001 including 2m @2,043
    • A2-TR006-001 including 2m @2,099
    • A3-TR002-001 including 3m @2,306
    • A3-TR005-001 including 2m @2,145
    • A4-TR001-001 including 2m @2,488
    • A4-TR001-001 including 3m @4,950
  • Peak rare earth element (REE) assays were 5,158 ppm TREO or 0.52% TREO, 5,042 ppm TREO or 0.50% TREO, 4,650 ppm TREO or 0.47% TREO, providing guidance for a high-grade exploration target at Poços,
  • REE enriched tenements at Poços confirm the areas’ potential for a prospect scale high grade REE deposit,
  • Shallow surface and subsurface sampling confirmed surface saprolite clay systems w
  • across all Poços tenements, with potential deeper mineralisation upside.
  • The project is located nearby to townships, well-developed highways, infrastructure, water access, hydroelectric power and well connected to a commercial port.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Enova Mining Ltd (ASX: ENV) (“Enova” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from non-invasive shallow surface and subsurface auger sampling at Poços tenements 832.174/2023, 832.175/2023, 832.177/2023, 832.179/2023 and 830.652/2020. The locations of the auger sampling and significant assay intercepts are provided in Figure 2. In accordance with ASX reporting of mineral results, details of the sampling, assay results and other technical details are contained in JORC Table 1 and Significant Results and Auger Sampling Data for Poços Project in Table 2 in Appendix A.

The Poços alkaline complex massif region (Poços) hosts world-class rare earth element (REE) mineral discoveries. Enova aims to replicate the success of peers in the region. Refer to Figure 1 (below) for a location plan of Enova’s tenements and surrounding tenements of IAC REE significance.

Figure 1: Regional location of Poços tenements

Enova is assessing results from the current exploration program and the potential for future air-core drilling program. Regarding tenements overlain by the Pedra Branca APA area and buffer zone, identified during Due Diligence, further clarification is being sought regarding requirements for more impactful exploration in the future, such as air-core/reverse circulation drilling and future development.

Mr. Eric Vesel Managing Director of Enova, commented:

“The assay results from the Poços sampling programme confirm the prospectivity of the tenements, which is not surprising for tenements within the alkaline complex. The largest tenement, located near the southern rim of the complex, was encouraging but with mixed results (Above and below 1000ppm TREO). Overall, the Poços results have returned exceptional near- surface grades which has significant unexplored deeper saprolite strata worthy of follow up exploration. This Phase 1 exploration work was part of our initial reconnaissance to investigate our portfolio of prospective REE tenements.

Our team is currently focused on the CODA maiden drill programme; we recognise the importance of assessing all our other projects. We have arranged a consulting exploration team to explore our Juquiá tenements, a potential carbonatite prospect. There is also REE potential within our Santo Antonio (do Jacinto) tenements based on a strong thorium anomaly3, as shared by SI6’s Pimenta Project.

Enova is now in the envious position of holding two major potential IAC REE project areas: POÇOS and CODA with further areas currently under investigation. It’s remarkable that in such a short period of time, Enova has acquired and brought from concept to exploration stage, two major projects with significant upside and worthy of development.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Enova Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Periodic table symbols for 17 rare earth elements.

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Rare earth elements (REEs) are crucial for technologies like smartphone cameras and defense systems.

A select few from the group of 17 are also vital to the expanding electric vehicle industry — neodymium and praseodymium are used in permanent magnet synchronous motors used in EV drive trains.

China's dominance in rare earth production and reserves has prompted countries like the US, Canada and Australia to boost their own mining and processing efforts to secure their supply chains. The pressure on these nations to establish strong supply chains is likely to grow when a US tariff on imports of Chinese rare earth magnets begins in 2026.

Keep reading...Show less
Business people shaking hands.

Former GM Leader Joins Energy Fuels to Boost Rare Earths Operations

Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) announced the appointment of Debra Bennethum, formerly of General Motors (GM) (NYSE:GM), as director of critical minerals and strategic supply chain.

According to a Monday (June 17) release, Bennethum brings extensive expertise from her tenure at GM, where she worked to ensure secure supply of key EV materials, including rare earths and critical battery minerals.

Her role included finding and vetting suppliers, as well as leading negotiations for long-term supply deals. Bennethum also managed investment projects worth over US$1.5 billion, forging strategic partnerships for GM.

Keep reading...Show less
CuFe Ltd

47.1% Niobium and 9.01% Tantalum Identified in Columbite Rock Chip at North Dam

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) (CuFe or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the following exploration activities within E15/1495 at North Dam.

Keep reading...Show less
Norwegian flag on map.

Norwegian Explorer Reports Europe’s Largest Rare Earths Deposit

After three years of exploration, Rare Earths Norway announced the discovery of Europe's largest rare earths deposit at the Fen carbonatite complex in Telemark County, Norway.

The find is expected to reshape the supply landscape for these critical materials in the region.

Rare Earths Norway unveiled a maiden mineral resource estimate for Fen on June 6. It shows that the complex hosts 559 million metric tons (MT) of mineralized material at 1.57 percent total rare earth oxides.

Keep reading...Show less
Equinox Resources Limited

New Outcropping Boulders with the Potential to Host High Grade Hard Rock Rare Earth Mineralisation Discovered in Expanded Field Reconnaissance Program at Campo Grande Project

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration activities at the “Campo Grande” Rare Earths (‘Campo Grande Project’) covering ~1801km2 in the Rare Earth (REE) province of Bahia, Brazil. The new detailed pan concentrate sampling and mapping campaign is focused on identifying anomalies and pathfinder minerals essential for discovering Rare Earths, targets for drilling and for guiding future exploration activities.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals CEO Lloyd Kaiser Touts Africa's Rising Role in Global Rare Earths Supply Chains

DY6 Metals CEO Lloyd Kaiser Touts Africa's Rising Role in Global Rare Earths Supply Chains

The geopolitical landscape is shifting, and African nations, particularly resource-rich countries like Malawi, are becoming vital to the global supply chain of rare earth metals, according to Lloyd Kaiser, CEO of Australia-based DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6).

Countries such as the US are aiming to diversify their sources of critical minerals and reduce their reliance on China by enhancing relations with African countries.

“Africa offers a lot — it's rich in critical materials and could also help secure supply," Kaiser said, commenting on calls for the US government to build stronger trade relationships with African nations to align with America’s broader objective to ensure a stable and secure supply of essential raw materials.

Keep reading...Show less

