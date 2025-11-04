Exact Sciences to Participate in November Investor Conference

Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conference and invited investors to participate by webcast.
- Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, London
Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. ET (12:30 p.m. GMT)
The webcast can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at www.exactsciences.com .
About Exact Sciences Corp.
A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences (Nasdaq: EXAS) helps patients and health care providers make timely, informed decisions before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. The company's growing portfolio includes well-established brands such as Cologuard® and Oncotype DX®, along with innovative solutions like the Cancerguard® test for multi-cancer early detection and the Oncodetect® test for molecular residual disease and recurrence monitoring. Exact Sciences continues to invest in a robust pipeline of advanced cancer diagnostics aimed at improving outcomes. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com , follow @ExactSciences on X, or connect on LinkedIn and Facebook .
