Exact Sciences Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that the company plans to release its third quarter 2025 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on November 3, 2025. Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and business progress.

Third quarter 2025 webcast & conference call details

Date:

Monday, November 3, 2025

Time:

5 p.m. ET

Webcast:

The live webcast can be accessed at www.exactsciences.com

Telephone:

Domestic callers, dial 888-330-2384

International callers, dial +1 240-789-2701

Access code for both domestic and international callers: 4437608

A replay of the webcast will be available at www.exactsciences.com . The webcast, conference call, and replay are open to all interested parties.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences (Nasdaq: EXAS) helps patients and health care providers make timely, informed decisions before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. The company's growing portfolio includes well-established brands such as Cologuard® and Oncotype DX®, along with innovative solutions like the Cancerguard™ test for multi-cancer early detection and the Oncodetect™ test for molecular residual disease and recurrence monitoring. Exact Sciences continues to invest in a robust pipeline of advanced cancer diagnostics aimed at improving outcomes. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com , follow @ExactSciences on X, or connect on LinkedIn and Facebook .

Investor Contact:
Derek Leckow
608-893-0009
investorrelations@exactsciences.com

